Diet to Go Review: Plans, Costs, and Can It Work With Your Weight Loss Program

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser, and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

Diet to Go was established by Hilton Davis in 1991 as one of the earliest meal delivery companies in the United States that focused on providing fresh and nutritious meals. Initially, the company catered only to Washington, D.C. but has since expanded its services to offer low-calorie meals to customers across the country.

The company’s primary mission is to assist their customers in achieving and sustaining a healthy body weight, and they do so with their "healthy eating made easy" approach. Let’s see if it does so successfully in our detailed Diet-to-Go review.

Pros

Home delivery is offered across all contiguous United States

Side dishes and condiments are served with meals

You can reheat prepared meals in the microwave in minutes

No additives or preservatives are used in the meals

There are endless free meal substitute options

Cons

Potentially not viable for long-term use

Pre-packaged meals might be pricey

Diet to Go Reviews: Quick Overview

Diet to Go provides a variety of weight loss meal plans to cater to diverse dietary requirements, such as vegetarian, keto-friendly, and diabetes-friendly meals. Diet to Go reviews note that the meals are delivered either flash-frozen or chilled, making it easy for you to heat them up. Some meals can even be enjoyed cold.

On the other hand, if you're interested in learning more about nutrition, you can also take advantage of free health coaching with a registered dietitian. This service is available via phone or email to all current customers who submit a request through the Contact Form available on the Diet to Go dashboard.

>>Find the best prices and sign up for Diet to Go here

How Does Diet to Go Work?

If you want to give Diet to Go a shot, check if they offer delivery services in your area. The company operates kitchens across the country and you can expect to receive your meals twice a week if your delivery address is within the proximity of any of them.

If you happen to live farther from kitchens than it is feasible for the company to deliver fresh food on time, Diet to Go will send you a weekly shipment containing all of your meals. The shipment will also include flash-frozen meals to guarantee their freshness.

Once you have provided your delivery details, you will be redirected to the plan builder page, where you can choose your preferred meal plan. You'll be presented with four of the best diet plans to choose from, which include Balance-Diabetic, Balance, Keto-Carb30, and Vegetarian.

When choosing a meal plan, you may have to make additional decisions based on the plan you select. For instance, if you opt for the Balance program, you'll be required to specify your gender.

This is because the Women's Balance Plan meals have 1,200 calories per day, and the Men's Balance Plan meals contain 1,600 calories, for example. When selecting the Balance or Keto-Carb30 Diet to Go menu, it is essential to specify whether you prefer fish and seafood.

To proceed, you need to select the frequency of meal deliveries per week and the number of meals you want to receive each day. You have the option to receive meals for five or seven days per week and either two or three meals per day.

Once you have determined how often you want to receive your meals, you can proceed to the checkout and provide your payment details. Afterward, you will be able to access your personal Diet to Go dashboard, which will display your upcoming meals.

>>Find the best prices and sign up for Diet to Go here

Using the Diet to Go Dashboard

If you wish to make any changes to your meal preferences, you can easily substitute any meals that are not suitable for you. You can remove any meal recommendations you don't like, which will prevent them from appearing on your Diet to Go menu in the future.

Some other high-end food delivery services offer customers more than just their meals. They also include recipe cards, a colorful guide with nutritional information, and a list of all the meals that are included.

Diet to Go offers pre-made meals that require minimal preparation so there’s no need for recipes and additional information. However, each Diet to Go menu is labeled with basic information attached to meal trays. The meal label contains the name of the dish, a list of ingredients, and nutritional information.

Apart from the packaging, the only other item in the box is the packing slip that provides instructions on reheating the meal. Customers will receive an email containing supplementary information about their meals, including instructions on how to reheat them and recommendations for snacks in line with their chosen meal plan.

Diet to Go Meal Plans

Diet to Go offers four unique meal plans, each of which is carefully crafted to ensure low-calorie intake—but some people may require the best appetite suppressant supplements to keep cravings under control. The variation between plans lies in the macronutrient ratios they provide, which include protein, carbohydrates, and fat.

Both the Balance and Vegetarian meal plans offer a mix of protein, carbohydrates, and fat that falls within the recommended daily nutritional goals of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA). If you find it difficult to consume the recommended daily intake of macronutrients, incorporating protein powder into your diet could be a viable option.

The Keto-Carb30 diet is a meal plan that is low in carbohydrates and high in fat, which is comparable to other low-carb or keto diets. On the other hand, the Balance-Diabetic plan maintains the recommended levels of protein and fat while reducing the number of net carbs to help those who need to manage their blood sugar levels.

>>Find the best prices and sign up for Diet to Go here

It is crucial to note that the Diet to Go meal packaging's standard labeling includes nutritional information. However, the nutritional labels aren’t in line with the new added sugars labeling standards set by the FDA, and they lack information about allergens.

Diet to Go reviews note that the service does not provide meal options for some common dietary requirements, such as kosher, vegan, or gluten-free diets. The company does not reveal the origin of its ingredients like we’ve seen in our Hello Fresh review.

Diet to Go Costs and Subscriptions

The cost of Diet to Go’s plans is determined by the type of plan and the number of weekly meals you opt for. It’s important to note, all plans are subject to a weekly shipping fee of $19.98.

Pricing for the Women’s Balance Plan, Vegetarian, and Balance-Diabetic Plan

The weekly pricing for the meal plans is $138.99 for five meals per week, consisting of two meals per day. Alternatively, you can opt for five days per week with three meals per day, which will cost you $162.99 per week.

The cost for seven meals per week with two and three meals per day has gone up to $185.59 and $203.99, respectively, per week.

>>Find the best prices and sign up for Diet to Go here

Men’s Balance Plan Prices

The Men’s Diet to Go Balance plan comes with a higher calorie count than the women’s plan, which is why it carries a higher price tag. The cost of the five-day meal plan, which includes two meals per day, is $147.59 per week.

If you opt for three meals per day, the cost goes up to $172.99 per week. Meanwhile, the seven-day plan with two meals per day is priced at $198.99 per week, while the three-meal option will cost you $225.99 which is costlier than all of the plans we’ve checked as part of our Nutrisystem review.

Keto-CARB30 Prices

The Keto-Carb30 program happens to be the priciest one. Opting for a five-day meal plan with two or three meals per day would cost you $151.99 and $179.99 per week, respectively. On the other hand, a seven-day meal plan with two or three meals per day would cost you $206.59 and $225.99 per week, respectively.

This can be quite pricey, especially if you add keto diet pills to boost your results. The subscription is set to renew automatically every week but you can put your delivery on hold if you're planning a vacation, for example. Additionally, you have the option to cancel your subscription by reaching out to customer service by phone or email whenever you like.

>>Find the best prices and sign up for Diet to Go here

Is Diet-to-Go Right for You?

Diet to Go reviews note that it is a suitable choice for individuals who are looking to shed some pounds but are short on time, energy, or skills. With a Diet to Go menu, you don’t have to customize a lot, or shop for groceries and cook nutritious meals

This service offers meals specifically portioned and controlled calories for those who follow specific ratios for macronutrients or nutritional profiles. You can order up to seven days of meals per week and choose to have two to three meals per day. You can get all your meals from them and avoid grocery shopping or keeping other food at home.

According to most Diet to Go reviews, it is an ideal solution for individuals who have a busy schedule or struggle with overeating due to certain foods being present in their homes or cooking for themselves. As one of the best weight loss programs out there, it provides a structured and convenient way to eliminate triggers for overeating with healthy food options.

Diet-to-Go FAQs

We answer your questions about the Diet to Go menu and service.

How Many Calories Are in a Diet-to-Go Meal?

The amount of calories per meal is determined by the specific meal plan. For instance, if you are following the Balance Diet to Go menu, women can expect to consume 1,200 calories per day while men can have up to 1,600 calories per day.

The Keto-Carb30 program offers a fixed daily calorie intake of 1,300 calories and does not allow for customization based on gender. This plan limits daily carbohydrate consumption to approximately 30 grams.

Are Diet-to-Go Meals Frozen?

Your Diet to Go meals will be delivered either flash-frozen or chilled with ice packs, depending on your location.

Does Diet-to-Go Offer Vegetarian and Vegan Meal Options?

Diet to Go offers a vegetarian meal plan option but they do not have a specific vegan meal plan or any meal substitutions that are labeled as vegan.

Does Diet-to-Go Offer Meals I Can Cook Myself?

No. Diet to Go is a meal delivery service that provides already-prepared healthy meals. These meals are available in two options: heat-and-eat or cold meals. You can reheat the heat-and-eat meals in a microwave, toaster oven, or conventional oven, while some meals don't require any reheating. You don't have to cook any of the meals.

>>Find the best prices and sign up for Diet to Go here

Bottom Line

Diet to Go can be a great choice for those who are looking for a meal delivery service that provides a range of meals for different dietary needs. According to many Diet to Go reviews, it can be especially beneficial for individuals who have busy schedules and want to prioritize convenience, portion control, and low-calorie options.

While the meals may not be as diverse or flavorful as other options, Diet to Go can still be a solid choice for those who are focused on their health and weight loss goals.

Diet to Go offers a weight loss meal plan that caters to specific dietary needs such as diabetes, keto, and vegetarian diets. This makes it an ideal choice for individuals who are aiming to achieve a healthy weight while adhering to their dietary restrictions.

>>Find the best prices and sign up for Diet to Go here