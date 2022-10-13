WATCH LIVE: Mandela Barnes, Ron Johnson face off in TMJ4 debate

TMJ4 News is moderating the final televised Wisconsin U.S. Senate debate between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

It is being moderated by TMJ4's Charles Benson and Shannon Sims at Marquette University's Varsity Theatre. The debate is scheduled from 6-7 p.m. Thursday.

Watch the TMJ4 News U.S. Senate Debate here:

TMJ4 will stream the debate live on TMJ4.com, the TMJ4 News app, and on smart TV apps like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. The debate will also be televised on TMJ4 Channel 4.

