TMJ4 News shares details of upcoming October political debates

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's is set to hold what is expected to be the preeminent TV statewide debate in the 2022 election.

Marquette University and TMJ4 News will co-host a series of televised political debates as Wisconsin voters prepare for the November 2022 elections.

The debates will be moderated by TMJ4's veteran political reporter Charles Benson and Emmy Award-winning anchor Shannon Sims.

The criteria for statewide candidates to qualify for the debates are based on long-established guidelines set by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Wisconsin candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races must have a level of support of at least 15% of the statewide electorate, as determined by five statewide public opinion polling organizations.

The poll must include Marquette University Law School polling, or other publicly available non-candidate or non-candidate-affiliated statewide surveys meeting a C or better reliability rating from the polling website fivethirtyeight.com through October 1.

The 2022 debates continue a longstanding TMJ4 News tradition of keeping Wisconsin voters informed on candidates and pressing issues during campaigns. We demonstrated this with two definitive primary debates in July of this year. In 2018, TMJ4 hosted both U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial debates, which were televised statewide.

Here is the 2022 schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 13 (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.): Debate between Democrat and Republican nominees for U.S. Senate at Marquette University.

Thursday, Oct. 20 (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.): Democratic and Republican nominees for Wisconsin Governor at Marquette University.

All 2022 debates will air in Milwaukee on TMJ4, as well as statewide on local affiliates.

Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal are also sponsoring these debates.

