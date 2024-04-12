Colorado lawmaker leaves loaded pistol in state Capitol bathroom

Colorado state Rep. Don Wilson left a loaded 9mm handgun in a bathroom at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

The Colorado State Patrol said it received a report on Tuesday night about a gun left on a shelf in a bathroom. The agency said the gun was unsupervised for more than 20 minutes before cleaning staff discovered it.

The gun was located after 9 p.m. The Colorado capitol building closes to the public at 7 p.m.

According to Colorado State Police, no laws were broken and no one will be charged in the incident.

Wilson, a Republican, released a statement on Wednesday.

"I want to be clear I take full and complete accountability for the incident. I made a mistake and am very sorry," Wilson said. "I take firearm safety very seriously. This is a humbling experience and I will reaffirm my commitment to responsible handling procedures."

Democratic House Speaker Julie McCluskie warned that “this incident created a dangerous situation.”

The Colorado Senate is currently considering a bill, introduced in February, that would expand bans on carrying firearms into certain public spaces, including the state Capitol, state government buildings, schools and courthouses. Violation would be considered a misdemeanor punishable by $1,000 fine or jail time not to exceed one year.

SEE MORE: New Biden administration rule aims to end gun show 'loophole'

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com