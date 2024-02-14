Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade turns to chaos after shooting

The Kansas City Chiefs felt the love this Valentine's Day as thousands of fans celebrated their Super Bowl win, but the mood quickly shifted after the team wrapped their speeches.

That's when shot rang out, striking at least 22 victims and killing one.

Here's everything that happened and how the happy site turned into a crime scene.

The parade and rally

The Chiefs became the first back-to-back Super Bowl champs in nearly two decades when they won Sunday's game 25-22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers. They had won last year's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

For numerous Chiefs stars — including tight end Travis Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid — this was their third Super Bowl title in five years. Along with their 1970 title, the Chiefs are among seven NFL franchises to have won four or more titles.

"It's so exciting for our family, the organization, and a testament to Andy Reid, the team, the organization," said team CEO Clark Hunt. "What an amazing performance on Sunday. We're blessed to be back-to-back world champions. The last two parades were unbelievable but the weather is probably going to make it the largest we have ever had and our guys are in a celebratory mood."

And Hunt appeared right: The festivities began Wednesday with pleasant weather gracing fans and players alike, including kids who were able to attend after numerous school districts closed for the celebrations.

Fans were patiently waiting for the parade to kick off, with some telling Scripps News they started lining up before 6 a.m. to get a good spot; others said they stayed in nearby hotels to make sure they could get a front-row seat.

On the sidelines, some fans made friendship bracelets to pass the time — an activity that's become synonymous with tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who was not in attendance — while others played catch in the streets.

Then at 11 a.m. local time, the victory parade started making its way through the city, complete with loads of red-and-yellow confetti.

The rally came next, which included Fast Life Yungstaz performing their hit "Swag Surfin'" which has become somewhat of an anthem for the Chiefs.

Various people involved in the organization brought out the team's trophies — including CEO Clark Hunt, who announced the organization had signed defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension that morning.

We have signed Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension.

The team's presence on stage sparked more cheer from the crowd, with Reid speaking ahead of the players.

Then Mahomes promised a three-peat — a sentiment echoed by many all day — before shouting out the defensive side of the team.

That led into defensive tackle Chris Jones taking the mic with breaking news: He "ain't going nowhere." The news comes as talks of the player leaving the team have spread throughout the season, but he finally quieted the rumors, saying "I need three of those [Super Bowl trophies]."

Other players followed with quick speeches, including a seemingly drunken performance of Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" by Kelce.

Shooting occurs near Union Station

Shortly after the team wrapped on stage, the crowd was seen quickly dispersing, with the energy visibly shifting from joyous to distressed.

The chaotic scene was filled with attendees jumping barricades and running away as police and military members headed deeper in. In the crowd, officers were seen with their weapons drawn asking attendees to get down and take cover.

Authorities quickly began gathering information and soon announced several people were struck by gunfire that rang out west of Union Station asked anybody still in the area to leave as quickly and safely as possible to "facilitate treatment of the shooting victims."

Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete. We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Kansas City authorities later confirmed at least one person was killed and 21 others, including children, were wounded in the shooting.

"We had eight, what we considered, immediately life-threatening patients. We had seven with life-threatening injuries, and we had six that had minor injuries," said Kansas City Fire Chief Ross Grundyson.

Children's Mercy reports that it is treating 12 patients from the rally. Eleven of the victims are children, and the hospital says nine suffered gunshot wounds.

Though authorities initially said two armed suspects were taken into custody for further investigation, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in an update that three people were in custody.

Graves said there were some 800 officers assisting and that many jumped into action to help the victims. She said they are investigating a cause for the crime, but that it, along with many other factors, are still unknown.

Police reportedly recovered firearms from the scene, but Graves did not specify how many guns or the types that were recovered.

The White House said the president has been briefed on the situation and will continue to receive updates.

