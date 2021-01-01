Carole Meekins is an Emmy award-winning anchor and reporter. She's been in television journalism for more than 3 decades. Meekins been in the Milwaukee market for 29 years. She anchors the 3:30 and 5:00 news and the "Positively Milwaukee Show, with Carole Meekins." It airs Sunday morning at 9:00 am on TMJ4.

Her first television job was as co-host of "God's Musical World" on KTVI in St. Louis. Carole's first television news job was at KPLR-TV in St. Louis. It was a perfect entry into the television world since Meekins is a former music teacher. She also worked at WAKA-TV (CBS) in Montgomery, Alabama, WRIC-TV(NBC) in Richmond, Virginia, and WEWS-TV(ABC) in Cleveland, Ohio.

Her weekly "Positively Milwaukee" reports celebrate good news and inspirational stories of people, places, and events throughout southeast Wisconsin.

Carole received an Emmy at the Chicago/Midwest Emmy ceremonies in 2020. The winning entry was in the category of Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series - Education/Schools. In May of 2019 her Positively Milwaukee Award show won a first-place award from the Wisconsin Broadcast Association.

The Positively Award show has earned a Bronze Award from the Milwaukee Press Club. Meekins was honored to be inducted into the Silver Circle by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Meekins is a member of the Milwaukee Press Club Hall of Fame. The award is given to those who have made a significant contribution to journalism in Milwaukee. She is also a member of the Wisconsin Black Media Association and received an Award of Excellence from the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. She also anchored a newscast which earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for breaking news coverage.

Meekins also founded the "Carole Meekins Scholarship Fund" for high school students to earn their higher education. Each year a deserving student receives $2,500.00 toward college tuition costs. The scholarship is given through the Wisconsin Black Media Association.

"All adults should make it a mission to help lift young people and discover untapped potential. It's our duty and obligation for the next generation, " explains Meekins.

Throughout her career, Meekins has conducted a number of memorable interviews. They include President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and Oprah Winfrey.

Carole has been honored with numerous awards for her work in the community. She earned a Sisters of Mercy award by St. Catherine was honored with a Living Legend Award by the founders of the Milwaukee Black Inventors Gallery. She's also been inducted into the Mascoutah High School Hall of Fame; awarded as a "Women on the Move" award by the Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc; Leadership Award Milwaukee Area Girl Scouts; Media Award of Excellence St. Vincent De Paul Society; Milwaukee Community Journal Lifetime Service Award; Milwaukee Streets of Peace Award, and Department of Veterans Affairs.

She is also a member of A-lego (African American Women Empowering Growth Opportunities) and serves on the advisory committee for Walker's Point a social service agency in Milwaukee. Meekins was also honored by the Holy Redeemer Church in Milwaukee in its salute to 100 Black Women. She also received a leadership award from Delta Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma a sorority for educators.

Meekins is on the board of the PianoArts an international classical piano competition held every in Milwaukee.

She was selected to carry the Olympic Torch in conjunction with NBC's coverage of the 2000 Olympics during her tenure at TMJ4. She has served as honorary chairwoman of the AIDS Walk Wisconsin, and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Walk for a Cure and has helped raise money to fight childhood cancer for the MACC Fund, Midwest Athletes against Childhood Cancer.

When not at work Carole enjoys music, reading, and working out. She also loves to cook, and is always looking for healthy gluten-free recipes. When she is not at work, Carole and her husband love to take long walks along Lake Michigan and quick weekend trips around the state to take in the scenic beauty of Wisconsin.