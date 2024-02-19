Capital One could be buying Discover, multiple reports say

Capital One is in talks to buy credit card issuer Discover, according to reports from multiple outlets.

A formal announcement may come as early as Tuesday.

A deal would combine two of the largest credit card companies in the United States. Capital One is the fourth-largest issuer, and Discover is the sixth-largest.

Capital One is valued at more than $52 billion, while Discover is valued at more than $27 billion.

The acquisition would be one of the largest business deals of 2024 so far. An exact price for the merger is not yet known.

The potential for an all-stock deal was first reported by Bloomberg, and plans for the merger were reported by The Wall Street Journal.

SEE MORE: Some consumers are slowly feeling the stress of more credit card debt

Capital One is expected to keep the Discover brand running if the deal goes through. The acquisition would give Capital One more access to the credit card space, where Discover currently competes with American Express, MasterCard and Visa as one of the four major U.S. card issuers.

Roughly 73% of U.S. adults have a credit account in their name, according to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Discover currently serves about $102 billion in loans through its cards. The company also offers other banking services, including private student and personal loans and checking and savings accounts.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com