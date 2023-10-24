Wisconsin Winter Emergency Survival Kit

During the wintertime in Wisconsin, the chances of being in a car accident may be higher due to lack of visibility and icy and slippery conditions. Breakdowns and stalling may also be more common due to poor winter weather.

In the event that any on-the-road emergencies occur, having a winter emergency survival kit packed with your vehicle can be a huge help. This is especially true when you are stranded out in the cold. In some cases, a kit may even be the difference between life and death.

When a car emergency occurs, you will be more prepared if you have a winter emergency kit on hand. Use your kit to call for emergency help or call the police, treat basic wounds or get your car up and running again.

Above all, remember to stay calm, stay in a safe location and think as clearly as possible. If you are injured, prioritize medical care.

#1: A Bootstrap Winter Emergency Survival Kit

Best for those who are traveling short distances and rarely go far from home. For travelers who commute long hours or plan to be traveling a long distance, a more advanced kit is recommended.

Basic first aid kit

A basic first aid kit should contain a few bandages, antiseptic towels a first aid manual and gauze.

Automotive tools

If your car breaks down, or if you are in a crash, having a few basic tools can help you to get back on the road again. Your basic kit should include jumper cables, a tire jack, spare tire and screwdriver.

Extras – Other things to add to this basic kit include a flashlight that can be used in the event that your emergency occurs during the night, extra flashlight batteries, a bottle of water and a non-perishable snack item. Having a cell phone on you to call for help is also recommended.

#2: Advanced Survival Kit

You should highly consider putting together a more advanced emergency survival kit if you:

· Travel by car frequently and for long distances.

· Take routes that are quieter and see little traffic.

· Plan on traveling a longer distance than normal.

More comprehensive first aid materials

The items in the first aid kit listed above are very basic. The American Red Cross recommendations for a first aid kit include:



Plenty of bandages

Compress dressings

Tweezers

Over-the-counter painkillers

Blanket

Latex gloves

Thermometer

Cold compress

Scissors

Antiseptic wipes

Breathing barrier.

Automotive equipment

Having a tire jack, screwdriver and jumper cables are a great start to any car emergency kit. But if an issue is more serious, these items alone may not be enough. You should also consider adding a wrench, ice scraper, bungee cord, shop cloth, air compressor, multi-tool and tire gauge.

Extras

In addition to packing your flashlight and food, you should also add a reflective vest, extra cell phone and charger, a poncho and food and water for all persons in your vehicle for at least 24 hours. Additionally, extra winter clothing should be packed such as warm boots, a hat, gloves and a waterproof and windproof coat that offers warmth.

