The top 10 things that you should do after an accident

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser, Gruber Law Offices, and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

1. SAFETY FIRST: First make sure you are way the vehicles and off the roadway so that you are not at risk of being struck.

2. CALL 911: After any accident call 911. If you are felling any injury or symptoms, let the operator know on the call.

3. REPORT INJURY TO THE POLICE OFFICER: Don’t overlook any pain that you are feeling at the scene of an accident – report any slight injury or symptoms to the police officer.

4. TAKE PHOTOS AT THE SCENE: Take pictures of all vehicles involved and before any of the vehicles are moved. Make sure to photograph damage and license plates.

5. GET WITNESS INFORMATION: Try to get the names and phone numbers of any witnesses at the scene.

6. DON’T DISCUSS FAULT WITH OTHER PARTIES: Do not discuss how the accident happened or who is at fault with anyone, except if a police officer asks you for a statement you should cooperate.

7. REQUEST INSURANCE INFORMATION: Ask the other party for their insurance information.

8.Call Gruber Law Offices ! We can help by putting things in motion from dealing with your motorcycle, getting the claims process started, advising about time off from work and much more.

9. TAKE PHOTOS OF YOUR INJURIES: As soon as you can, take photos of all your injuries from minor scrapes or road rash, to serious injuries and disfigurement.