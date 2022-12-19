stake.us Promo Code & Review | Stake.us Exclusive Bonus & Free Money

Stake.us Promo Code & Review 2022

Stake.us Exclusive Bonus & Free Money

Welcome to our latest Stake.us review. We have been busy reviewing the Stake.us sweepstakes casino and cannot wait to share our findings. As you read on, you’ll find out who owns Stake.us, where Stake.us is located and plenty of information on how to create your Stake.us account.

Pros and Cons of Stake.us

Unique in-house games

300+ casino titles

Website www.Stake.us
Address 28 Oktovriou, 313 Omrania BLD, Limassol, Cyprus
Owner Sweepsteaks Limited

Stake.us Promo Code and Free Sweeps - an exclusive bonus just for our readers

We open our Stake.us promo code review by offering a little insight into the world of bonuses and promotions at Stake.us. Firstly, it is worth noting that Stake.us does things a little differently and does not offer a welcome bonus to all of its users. Instead, it makes use of a daily login no-deposit bonus that presents players with a varied number of Gold Coins and Stake Cash, based on the previous day’s activity.

With that being said, we do have an exclusive new customer offer for you! At the registration stage, you need to enter the promo code: MIKBONUS to redeem a 5% Rakeback bonus on all net losses. This bonus is eligible for new customers only and can only be redeemed at the signup stage.

Is Stake.us legal in the US?

This next section is arguably one of the most crucial sections of our latest Stake.us promo code review. While it is nice to know that we are offering an exclusive welcome bonus to our readers, it is even nicer to know that you are playing at a safe and legal sweepstakes casino.

Although sweepstakes casinos are legally accepted in 49 states, Stake.us does not currently offer its sweepstakes casino to those located in Washington, Idaho, Nevada, New York or Kentucky.

How to play at Stake.us - register, verify and login within minutes

Due to the very nature of Stake.us, you don’t ever need to make an online purchase. Instead, players can simply register an account, log in and make their way through the impressive gaming portfolio. Below, we offer a quick step-by-step guide on how to create your Stake.us account, how to log in and what the verification process entails.

Create an account with Stake.us

The Stake.us registration process is extremely straightforward, requiring players to choose their preferred method, input their personal details and link their account. Check out the guide below to help get you started.

Head on over to Stake.us and locate the register button. Once loaded, you can choose to sign up using Facebook, Google, Twitch or you can enter your email address and relevant personal details. Be sure to enter the exclusive promotional code: MIKBONUS to unlock the 5% Rakeback bonus. Leave Stake.us and check your emails for an authorization link. Click on the authorization link or copy and paste it into your browser. Log back into Stake.us and redeem the daily login bonus

How long does Stake.us take to verify?

You’ll be pleased to hear that the Stake.us verification process is fast and efficient. The process itself is split into two: self-verification and agent verification.

The self-verification is briefly detailed above and focuses on simply linking your email address with your Stake.us account. Agent verification will be completed when a payout request has been made and will require a few KYC checks to be passed. The agent verification is completed in real-time and requires players to forward government-issued ID. Once accepted, players will be able to request a withdrawal to be made, swapping their Stake Cash for vouchers, cash or merchandise.

Stake.us login

If you thought the registration process was simple enough, then the Stake.us login will be a walk in the park! To log in, players must head back to Stake.us and select Sign In. From here, players can opt to enter their email or username and password or they can click on the Facebook, Google or Twitch icon.

What is Stake.us and how does Stake.us work?

Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino that allows users to play for fun or cash prizes. There is no purchase required to make use of the 300+ casino titles and there is no increased chance of winning for those who do.

As already noted, Stake.us offers plenty of ways for players to top-up their virtual funds, including a daily login bonus, competitions and social media giveaways. Gold Coins are the play-for-fun currency and Stake Cash can be used to enter sweepstakes competitions and used to play on promotional titles.

Gold Cash is non-withdrawable; however, Stake Cash can be exchanged for prizes once it has been played through three times.

Does Stake.us pay real money?

As with most top sweepstakes casinos, Stake.us presents its players with the chance to walk away with real prizes. At the time of writing, players can exchange their Stake Cash for digital currency, gift vouchers and merchandise.

How to win money on Stake.us

Before we discuss how to win money at Stake.us, it is important to note that Stake.us makes use of a random number generator (just like any credible online casino) and there is no way that we can guarantee any winnings.

For those who are looking to strike it lucky, you can make use of promotional play titles and enter various Stake.us competitions. Stake Cash can also be won through the daily login bonus, social media giveaways and through Gold Coin package purchases.

Stake.us payment methods - making use of the blockchain

Throughout our Stake.us review, we have noted that no purchase is necessary to enjoy the great games available at Stake.us. However, it is worth noting that purchases can still be made. Below, we discuss the available payment methods, fees and transaction times.

Payment method Fees Transaction time Bitcoin Varied 10 minutes Ethereum <$1 per transaction 5 minutes Ripple 0.5% of transaction Instant EOS Zero Instant Tron Varied 60 seconds Litecoin $0.007 5 - 8 minutes Dogecoin 0.0025 DOGE 40 - 60 mins BNB Varied 30 minutes Tether Zero 5 - 7 minutes

Please note that a maximum daily limit of $2000 is presented to all players.

Stake.us payout review - check your playthrough status

Next up in our Stake.us promo code review, we take a closer look at payouts. For those who are lucky enough to acquire Stake Cash and make their way through the wagering requirements, this section is for you!

Does Stake.us really pay?

Stake.us presents players with the opportunity to risk their Stake Cash on promotional play casino titles and enter various onsite competitions. Once players have played their way through the 3x requirements, they can look to redeem their Stake Cash for vouchers, digital currency or exchange it for official Stake.us merchandise.

Provided the playthrough requirements and minimum withdrawal threshold has been met, Stake.us really does payout!

How to cash out on Stake.us

We talk about how straightforward Stake.us likes to keep things throughout our Stake.us promo code review and this extends to the redemption process. Players can head to the dashboard and quickly view how close they are to making their way through the playthrough requirement. Once they have made their way through the 3x requisite, they can click the redeem icon and select their preferred method.

Stake.us withdrawal - does Stake.us take PayPal?

Once the redeem button has been selected, players can opt to withdraw and exchange their Stake Cash for gift vouchers, merchandise or digital currency. Depending on the method chosen, players will be required to meet a minimum withdrawal requirement and they may also incur additional charges. All players must pass the KYC process before any payments are released.

Games at Stake.us - over 300 casino titles to choose from

A recent surge in the popularity of sweepstakes casinos has seen many top sites improve their gaming portfolios and you can now expect to see the same great software providers that used to back real-money casinos only. Based on our most recent visit, it would appear that Stake.us is no different.

Currently, Stake.us offers over 300 casino games to its users, spanning the genres. Although you can expect the bulk of the library to be made up of popular slots, you’ll still find plenty of table games, new releases, scratchcards and some Stake Originals, too.

The in-house team behind the Stake Originals have done a fantastic job bringing games like Dice and Plinko to life. Players can also enjoy Scarab Spin, Blue Samurai, blackjack and roulette as you’ve never seen them before.

Of course, Stake.us makes use of well-known software providers, too. Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming seem to lead the way, offering top titles like Gates of Olympus and Undead Fortune. Regardless of the titles you plan to play, we found that all games loaded fast, offered simple gameplay, solid multipliers, intriguing themes and remained glitch-free throughout.

Does Stake.us have an app?

Unfortunately, Stake.us does not currently have a dedicated sweepstakes casino mobile app. However, the site has been optimized to work equally well across the smaller screen. Whether using a smartphone, iPad or laptop, you can expect a smooth sweepstakes casino experience.

Stake.us customer support - ready and waiting

If you run into any trouble while playing at Stake.us, you can expect to have your queries resolved within a matter of minutes. Stake.us reviews and responds to queries around the clock and makes use of email and live chat. Although you won’t find a Stake.us support number, you can email Stake.us at support@stake.us and you’ll always find responsive agents who are knowledgeable and willing to help.

Alongside 24/7 support, players can also make use of the Stake.us blog and FAQs page. Here, users can find top answers to some of the most common questions and keep up to date on the latest updates, news and releases.

Finally, if you are just looking for a few tips and tricks, you can also leave a comment in the social forum and wait for a like-minded player to help you on your way. Naturally, we would suggest never revealing your account details or personal information when using the forum.

Website design - clean and user-friendly

Irrespective of how you plan to enjoy Stake.us, you can be certain of a fast-loading and enjoyable user experience. The platform makes use of greys, whites and lime greens to help text pop and important areas of the site to stand out. We found that the desktop and mobile sites both provide a social forum, quick access to support and player accounts, as well as the chance to withdraw cash prizes.

When it comes to finding games, players can either scroll down the homepage and check out some top picks across each gaming category or head to the specific gaming tab directly. Once opened, players can also search for specific titles or visit any of the recommended titles within one or two clicks. Further important areas of the site, including the privacy policy and terms of service, can be found at the bottom of the page.

Who owns Stake.us?

Stake.us is owned and operated by Sweepsteaks Limited. They have a registered address in Limassol, Cyprus and can be contacted directly via email.

How to delete a Stake.us account - a simple email will suffice

We found that the deactivation and closure of an account can be completed by sending an email request to Stake.us customer support by using the email address support@stake.us.

Conclusion - a competitor for the best sweepstakes casino today

We have reached the end of our Stake.us promo code review. We hope that you now feel confident in judging whether Stake.us is the right sweepstakes casino for you.

Stake.us provides over 300 provably fair games. Casino titles are predominantly backed by Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming; however, the in-house development team have created some fantastic Originals, too. The website is clean and clear, allowing for a straightforward registration and login process.

Players can play-for-fun or real cash prizes and can exchange their Stake Cash for vouchers, merchandise or digital currency. Despite lacking a mobile app, Stake.us is a top choice for any sweepstakes player looking to play at home or on the go.

Stake.us reviews FAQ

🃏 Is Stake.us safe?

We have dedicated a whole section of our Stake.us promo code review to find out whether Stake.us is legal in the US. Apart form answering the question about where Stake.us is located, we discuss legitimate licensing, provably fair games and highlight any states where Stake.us is yet to become available. [/faq-item]

🚀What games can I win money at Stake.us?

Stake.us has a gaming library that is 300-strong. It provides games powered by Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming and its very own in-house development team. When it comes to staking Sweep Cash, the portfolio is reduced slightly. You can check out our latest Stake.us promo code review to find out alternative ways to redeem Stake Cash, too.

♠️ How do I log in to my Stake.us account?

The registration, login and verification processes are detailed extensively in our latest Stake.us promo code review. Here, we detail the various ways you can sign up, the length of time you can expect to wait and highlight an exclusive promo code that must be entered, too!

💰 How can I redeem Stake.us free money bonuses?

Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino that offers players the chance to play for fun or cash prizes. There is no purchase necessary to play and users can unlock Gold Coins and Sweeps Cash through various promotions. Find out more in our latest Stake.us promo code review.

💯What is the Stake.us support number?