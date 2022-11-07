Watch Now
Brand SpotlightPet Project

Actions

Magis test

Posted at 11:05 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 12:05:01-05

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

decision2022.png

Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin's fall midterms