Mistakes That Could Affect Your Truck Accident Claim

Common mistakes to avoid after a truck accident include:

1. Not obtaining the police report.

a. Not getting a police report can lead to disputes as to how an accident occurred and even who was involved.

2. Not reporting the accident to the police.

a. If the police do not respond to the accident, it is important to file a police report online.

3. Not collecting contact information.

a. While many truck accident victims know to get contact information from the negligent truck driver, they may not think to gather the contact information of eyewitnesses.

4. Not seeking medical treatment.

a. By failing to get medical attention, you jeopardize your health and well-being. It’s important to see a doctor even if you don’t think you were seriously hurt.

5. Failing to preserve evidence.

a. If you do not contact an attorney promptly after a truck accident, you may lose important evidence and information.

b. You will want to take photos of the scene of the accident, the truck, the damaged vehicles, and your injuries and locate all witnesses before they leave the scene.

6. Agreeing to give a recorded statement.

a. Never agree to give a recorded statement to the insurance company representing the truck driver or trucking company. The statements may be used against you in court.

7. Settling too quickly.

a. Never accept the first offer the insurance company makes because the initial settlement offer will likely be far less than what your claim is worth.

b. Before making any decisions regarding settling your claim, you should consult with a skilled and experienced lawyer at Gruber Law Offices.

8. Not hiring a lawyer.

a. You will want to hire an experienced truck accident lawyer as soon as possible. At Gruber Law Offices, LLC , our Wisconsin truck accident attorneys have extensive experience collecting and preserving evidence.

With the help of a Wisconsin truck accident attorney, you can have confidence that the evidence required to support your claim is properly collected and preserved.

A skilled lawyer will seek to negotiate a fair settlement for you, and, if necessary, file a lawsuit on your behalf and demand justice in court. Gruber Law Offices attorneys are successful in settling most truck accident claims without going to trial.