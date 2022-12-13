How to Play Live Dealer Games at Online Casinos

Did you know that you can experience the thrilling land-based gambling atmosphere without having to set foot over your doorstep? That’s right - live dealer casino games will make you feel as if you’re gambling on the floor of a glamorous casino from the comfort and convenience of your desktop or mobile device.

But how exactly do you play live dealer games? Keep reading as we walk you through everything you need to do to maximize the fun and entertainment in your own home with live dealer casino games!

What are Live Dealer games?

Exactly as they sound, live dealer casino games recreate the exciting live casino gaming experience online. Featuring professional human dealers, live footage of classic casino games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker is streamed directly to your device from remote studios. You’ll also find live versions of game shows and other gambling games.

Why play online?

Sure, gambling in a land-based casino comes with tons of advantages. For one, you get the added benefit of accessing other amenities, like restaurants, bars, and hotels, while you play your favorite games. Also, there’s nothing quite like stepping through the doors of a glitzy brick-and-mortar gambling venue and chatting with other bettors as you play.

While live dealer games can’t bring you the amenities of retail casinos, they recreate the social element of land-based casino gambling. You can talk with other players and dealers in real-time using a live chat tool.

You’ll also most likely be able to find live dealer options available any time through the day. You have access to online entertainment whenever it is most convenient for you. Plus, you cut the risk of queues, traffic (and even infection, with the recent rise of COVID-19) by playing live dealer games online – you even get to stay in your pajamas if you fancy.

Are live dealer games legit?

So long as the online casino you play with is legal and regulated, then yes, live dealer games are as legitimate as any activities land-based casinos provide. For instance, CafeCasino offers an authentic live dealer experience while holding an international gambling license, which ensures its legitimacy.

Every online casino in the USA has to pass a strict set of rules and regulations to obtain a license in its state. Part of the inspection ensures that games are not rigged. As live dealer games feature real, human dealers and croupiers, they are just as qualified and licensed as any land-based dealer. Still, with a camera monitoring their every move, you can rest assured that these games are fair.

Similarly, the top live dealer games come from some of the leading software providers in the business, including Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, and more. These developers are all reputable, holding relevant licensing and upholding the highest player safety and security standards. Therefore, you can gamble with confidence!

Can I win real cash?

Since live dealer games are the most realistic of all online casino games available - it makes sense that you can also win real cash. So yes, just as you can win big bucks at your local casino, you can aim for big wins online too. You can even boost your online casino bankroll with generous bonuses and promotions too.

Which games are available to play?

There are many different live dealer games to choose from, from casino classics to game shows, but below, we’ve listed a few classics you’ve probably heard of. It’s important to note that while you can play thrilling online slots at online casinos, these games do not come in a live format.

Blackjack : The classic game of 21 will see your live dealer hand you two cards, with your aim being to obtain a hand as close to 21 as possible and beat the dealer. But remember, go over 21, and you’re bust!

: The classic game of 21 will see your live dealer hand you two cards, with your aim being to obtain a hand as close to 21 as possible and beat the dealer. But remember, go over 21, and you’re bust! Roulette : Your live dealer will spin the physical roulette wheel after you’ve placed your bets, and wherever the ball lands will determine your payout. You can place inside and outside bets when playing live roulette.

: Your live dealer will spin the physical roulette wheel after you’ve placed your bets, and wherever the ball lands will determine your payout. You can place inside and outside bets when playing live roulette. Poker : The ultimate game of skill, you will also find live variations of classic poker games like Texas Hold’em and Omaha at top online casinos.

: The ultimate game of skill, you will also find live variations of classic poker games like Texas Hold’em and Omaha at top online casinos. Baccarat: The popular Asian table game has made its way to the US. Live baccarat games offer fast gameplay and tons of excitement. Will you bet the “Banker” or the “Player”?

How do I play?

Playing live dealer games is tons of fun, but we’ve provided a simple step-by-step guide to help get you started.

Register for or log into your casino account and navigate to the “Live Games” lobby. Select the game you wish to play, be it roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, or more. After loading up the game, you’ll be greeted by the human dealer who will handle the cards or spin the roulette wheel. Next, you’ll be prompted to place your bet, which you can do by clicking on the bet buttons in the table window. You may need to wait for other players to place their wagers, as you may not be the only person at the table. Now the dealer will deal the cards or spin the reels. The game will play out just like it would at a land-based table. After the round is complete, the winners are paid, and your balance will reflect the outcome of the game.

More information here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip