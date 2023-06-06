Free Psychic Reading Online – Top 5 Psychic Websites For Accurate Readings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser, and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

Uncertainty is part of life, and unfortunately, it often comes with confusion, decisions to make, and risks to take. Guidance is often a matter of trusting your instinct or asking friends and family for advice. But what if you could actually ask the universe for guidance?

Exactly, whether it comes to your future, your career, or perhaps your love life, getting guidance is sometimes about talking to the universe. And this type of communication is not for everyone because it takes experience and certain gifts.

That's when people turn to find the best psychics out there. A psychic advisor will give you solutions and establish a bridge between you and the universe. They'll help you make decisions and show the path to a more successful approach in life.

Now, choosing a psychic website can be a bit tricky with so many options out there. Which option is the best? It takes time to do a bit of research, but luckily, there are a few solid websites out there with plenty of professionals to choose from. Here are the best of the best and what you should expect from each.



Mysticsense - Best Free Psychic Site Overall

Kasamba - Best Site For Free Psychic Love Readings

Psychic Source - Best For Free Phone Psychic Readings

Purple Garden - Best for Mobile App Engagement

Keen - Best for Spirit Readings

Each website has its own particularities, yet services are quite similar. We believe all of them are worth some attention.

MysticSense

MysticSense is a top source for your next cheap psychic reading. It has numerous categories, meaning you can find advisors to help with pets, careers, love, lost ones, and so on.

Each category has a few subcategories, too, so finding the best psychic reader is a matter of time only.

One of the best parts about MysticSense is the fact that everyone is screened before getting in. Whether you’re after free psychic readings or the most expensive ones you can find, you know for a fact that you’ll talk to a seasoned psychic reader.

Besides, the portal comes with a full 100% satisfaction guarantee.

In terms of special offers, MysticSense will give you five minutes with whoever you want. Don't waste them, though. Find a psychic in your budget range with good reviews.

These five minutes are like a free online psychic reading and should help you determine whether or not you two click.

Creating an account on MysticSense shouldn’t take more than a couple of minutes. Once in, you can find psychics in your timezone or from other countries, it makes no difference.

Profiles are extremely well detailed, so you’ll be able to tell if your psychic matches your needs straight away.

To book a session, go to the psychic’s profile and check their available slots. Find the perfect time for both of you and enjoy. The search function is well detailed.

Apart from categories, you can also choose the reading style or perhaps the reading tools, such as crystal balls or tarot cards.

Prices vary. Each psychic can set their own prices, but they’re usually affordable. As for the customer service, it’s available round the clock.

It’s worth noting that MysticSense is only available over the official website. It doesn’t have a mobile application yet.

Kasamba

Kasamba has been around for over two decades and has gathered together some of the most experienced real psychics out there. You can find famous psychics around, but you can also get in touch with cheap psychics, depending on your budget.

Prices are set by each psychic independently.

From pet advice and dream analysis to career help or relationship support, you’ll find all the common categories on Kasamba. Profiles are well written.

You’ll find specializations on each profile, as well as the tools used in the process, such as tarot cards or crystal balls. Some psychics don’t use anything.

To book a reading, you’ll need to create an account in a few minutes, then explore the website. The top part includes the most common categories, but you can also explore the search function for a more detailed approach.

Like MysticSense, Kasamba has a full 100% satisfaction guarantee.

The portal has its own mobile application. It works just like the website, but it comes with one major advantage. You’ll have push notifications for your favorite psychics, or when your reading is close, so you won't miss it.

Your first reading will be free for the first three minutes, but various discounts apply after.

In terms of reading methods, Kasamba offers more options, but each psychic can also choose their own. Normally, you’ll be able to communicate by live chat, phone, or video. Kasamba is one of the few websites offering access to true psychics by email.

Such readings are often available for a set fee, not per minute.

You won’t necessarily be able to get a full free live psychic chat, but those three minutes will at least help you determine if the psychic can connect to your aura.

The customer service is mainly available through support tickets. It could take a day or two to get a reply, but chances are you’ll find answers in the FAQ.

Psychic Source

Psychic Source is another veteran in the industry, offering access to accurate psychics, spiritual readings, and even free phone psychics with a bunch of special offers.

The portal has been around for years and has gathered an impressive amount of professionals, as well as customers.

All in all, the registration is simple and straightforward. There are multiple payment options, including PayPal. Once in there, you’ll find plenty of informative sources.

You'll have guides, blogs, horoscopes, articles, and other things to help you understand the industry and how it works.

The search function is well detailed, and you'll find both categories and subcategories. However, unlike other websites, Psychic Source has a tool to help you find a matching psychic based on your needs.

You’ll have to include a few details about the psychic medium reading you need.

Readings are well varied and can include angel readings, tarot cards, cartomancy, dream analyses, categories like love or career, astrology, you name it. You can also connect with lost loved ones in spirit medium readings, ideal for those who need closure after losing someone out of nowhere.

In terms of reading options, you can get your readings by live chat, phone, and video calls. There aren't too many websites out there offering video calls.

Also, it’s worth noting that it depends on the options selected by the psychic as well. Not all of them offer all the reading methods.

You can leave reviews to psychics after a reading, but we also recommend going through others’ reviews before making a selection.

As a new user, you’ll get the first three minutes for free, as well as discounts to lock in great deals and coupon codes on a regular basis.

Keen

No one can guarantee perfect accuracy in spirit readings, free online medium or detailed connectivity with a lost loved one. But Keen is close enough.

It’s one of the best established psychic portals on the market and offers access to a comprehensive database of professionals.

Like other websites, Keen screens its psychics before letting them in. Profiles are well built and offer detailed data about specializations, reading methods, and tools.

Plus, reviews can help you get a pretty good idea about what to expect. Throw in some introductory offers, too, and you can't go wrong with Keen.

Sign up, and you can book a psychic within a few minutes only. Furthermore, you'll get the first three minutes for free, so you'll be able to tell whether you two can connect.

There are a few other special offers you can lock in too, so even after these minutes expire, you won’t be charged a fortune.

Like everywhere else, each psychic expert will set their own prices. In terms of categories, you’ll find love psychics, career advisors, pet advisors, palm readers, and many more.

Keen has its own mobile app as well, which is just as easy to use. The main difference is in the push notifications you’ll get through it.

When choosing a psychic, you can book an appointment based on their availability. However, if you feel like something’s urgent, you can also join a waiting list, and they'll call you back.

This second option requires more availability from your side, so making appointments is probably the best way to go.

Readings are a bit limited. Sure, you can almost get a free psychic reading with those free minutes, but you won’t be able to get video readings.

Unlike other websites, Keen offers access to its most gifted psychics by chat or phone calls only. There are no video calls. It won't affect the accuracy of your readings, though.

Purple Garden

Purple Garden is also among the top websites in the industry. It doesn’t provide too much information about the screening process regarding its psychics.

However, looking at the wide variety of categories, number of psychics, and their reviews and ratings, Purple Garden is probably doing a good job.

The website offers access to numerous categories, such as love, relationships, tarot readings, psychic mediums, astrology, dream analysis, palm readings, angel insights, and so on. Some categories also have a few subcategories.

Also, make sure you go through each potential psychic’s profile first.

Sign up, find a psychic, and start your reading. You won't get a free online psychic reading, but there’s a bonus as soon as you make your first deposit. Purple Garden offers chat, phone, and video readings.

Prices vary, and chat readings seem to be more budget-friendly. Each psychic set their own prices, though.

The shortest time you can book a session is five minutes, and the longest is an hour. Unlike other websites, Purple Garden has a spending limit restriction.

It’s available through its official website, as well as an application that works on both iOS and Android devices.

The customer service is knowledgeable and friendly. You’ll get quick answers, but you can also choose the quicker path.

Purple Garden has a comprehensive FAQ section with informative articles and details, so chances are you’ll find your answer there.

The portal has a refund policy as well. Even if you’re not 100% sure about the screening process for psychics, the wide variety of reviews and this policy make Purple Garden a safe option, whether you’re after a free psychic question later on or some authentic psychics.

How we selected the best psychic reading sites for you We’ve been through a plethora of websites to match our strict criteria. Some of them looked good at first, but once we registered and tried their services out, we realized they didn't raise our expectations. Some others checked all the ticks on our list, though.

We wanted to make sure you have quite a few options in terms of psychic predictions and online psychic readers. It’s pointless to join a portal if you can’t find real psychic readings. We picked websites with numerous categories and subcategories, as well as hundreds of psychics in one of them.

No matter how sophisticated your needs are, we believe the websites we picked will help you find the best psychic reading in the optimal category.

Genuineness

We went through the actual customer database. Just because most psychics have hundreds or even thousands of reviews, it doesn’t mean they’re all real, especially if the respective website barely has a few thousand users.

Our selections have been around for years, even decades. With millions of registered users and different writing styles for reviews, we have reasons to believe they’re authentic.

We’ve also researched top psychics in each category, such as the most reviewed ones and the ones with the highest ratings.

Special offers

Getting a free psychic reading, some free minutes or other kind of special offer is also a must. Top websites in the industry have some sort of special offers. If you’re not given one, you’re in the wrong place.

Besides, these freebies are helpful to ensure you actually click with the psychic advisor you pick. You want a few minutes to ensure they can connect to your aura.

Customer support

Now, what if something goes wrong? What if you’d like a refund? There aren’t too many reasons to be in this situation, since psychics are thoroughly screened before being allowed to provide their services on these websites.

However, we thought we’d give the customer service a try too. We joined to ask a few questions here and there, before and after we signed up. You’ll get the same high level service, regardless of whether or not you’re a user.

We've discussed this with a few different customer service reps, and there were no issues whatsoever.

Prices

Prices are also worth some consideration. If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. We looked for value for money, as well as realistic prices.

With these thoughts in mind, here are some of the best sources for accurate psychic readings online.

Debunking common myths about psychics and psychic readings Can true psychics read minds? Some say so, but the truth is they can’t do it. This is only a myth. An authentic psychic will never make such claims. Instead, what they do is tune into your energy and find guidance regarding your life.

They can hear things, see images, maybe smell something, there are all sorts of senses they experience. All these sensations aim to transmit a message, but psychics can’t read minds.

Another myth claims that psychics are just good observers, but with the modern technology advancements, it’s pretty obvious that they’re not. If you think that a psychic can research everyone in the audience, you’re wrong.

Think about chat readings or phone readings. There’s not much to observe there. Instead, they can identify messages by tuning into your energy, that’s a completely different thing.

Unlike many expectations, premium or free psychics are not supernatural people either. They’re born like everyone else. However, some people have better skills and abilities than others.

Moreover, psychics train and focus on these skills in order to be able to get messages from a different world.

Another issue is with long distance readings. Indeed, you can get a free phone psychic reading these days or maybe a free psychic chat reading. How do you think they do it, then?

Exactly! A psychic doesn't have to observe to give you good answers. Instead, they must connect to your energy, and that's when answers come.

On the same note, you don't necessarily have to see legit psychics face to face, and you don't necessarily need to contact them by video calls. Some websites do offer the feature, others don’t. It’s entirely up to you.

Some people feel more comfortable if they see their psychics. Others don’t, so they’d rather do it by phone or live chat.

Finally, another myth relates to psychics being successful all the time. If something goes wrong, people naturally assume the psychic is fake. Terrible misconception! In fact, even the most popular psychics out there may fail at times.

This is all about the connectivity you and the psychic will have. It doesn't always work, though. It's like interacting with other people, the exact same principles apply when you get in touch with accurate psychics.

If you two don’t vibe, then the reading won’t be accurate. Normally, a good psychic can tell straight away. They'll start a conversation with you, and they'll try to boot into your aura. It usually works. But sometimes, it doesn't.

In real life, you get along with people straight away, or you can also tell straight away they're not your type. The same goes for psychics. And on another note, that’s exactly why you have all these special offers, a few free minutes or perhaps a free psychic love reading.

Different types of psychic readings Most people stick to the classic categories. They're looking for love, or they're unsure about their relationships. Maybe they don't know if they should start a business or stick to their current jobs. These are the most popular requirements.

However, classifications go in more directions. Guidance is the primary reason wherefore people seek help. They're uncertain about particular things, or they don't know what to do next.

But then, there’s also the need for closure. Spiritual psychics or mediums can connect with the other world and establish a connection with those who’ve left this world



If you’ve lost a loved one out of nowhere, chances are you’re seeking closure. It’s one thing to expect it due to illness and a different thing to be hit out of nowhere.

There are usually things you should’ve said earlier or perhaps aspects that weren’t perfectly clear. That’s when a medium kicks in. Good psychics will try to capture messages from the other world and send them over to you.

Mediumship implies connecting to entities around us. Such spirits can provide insights into the past, the present, and the future, not to mention their knowledge on life.

Psychic readings can also be classified by the tools used in the process. For example, tarot cards are the most popular tools out there. Some psychics also rely on crystal balls, not to mention palm psychic reading.

Palmistry has been around for generations and intensively studied.

Many reputable psychics can provide readings based on your date of birth, job dates, anniversaries, and others, not to mention numbers you keep seeing around you.

Similar to tarot cards, oracles are just as popular. A legit psychic reading doesn’t necessarily involve a magical sphere with a few clouds on the inside, like it’s pictured in mainstream media.

Anything can be an oracle, including a deck of cards.

Angel card reading is often associated with tarot card reading, but techniques are different. Tarot cards focus on your aura. Angel cards are based on the direction given by entities like saints or archangels, among others.

Aura reading is worth some attention too. The psychic will analyze your aura, feelings, and ideas. The idea is to get rid of negative thoughts that can shade it.

Other than that, you can also find clairvoyant psychics, but you can opt for an astrology psychic reading too.

How to prepare for a psychic reading session There’s nothing to be concerned about if you’ve never seen a psychic before. Whether you’re after clairvoyant readers, mediums, or other categories, there are a few general things to be aware of.

First of all, forget about myths and misconceptions. Being negative or skeptical about it will cloud your aura, making it difficult for the psychic to tune in.

Instead, get in there with an open mind. Be positive, imagine yourself surrounded by a bright light, and keep your heart open. If you're getting in touch with clairvoyant readers or free online psychic mediums to connect with a lost loved one, think about them.

Second, make sure you rely on trusted psychics only. It’s difficult to find free online psychic readings, but there are many special offers to keep prices low. Besides, finding affordable psychics has never been easier. A little research can even get you a cheap $1 psychic reading.

Look for reviews and make sure the psychic you use has the right specializations.

Third, make sure you understand why you need a reading. You’re there for some answers or maybe closure. You need some guidance.

Don’t get in touch with a psychic just to test them out or out of curiosity. It doesn’t work that way. Instead, you'll need some clear goals. The psychic needs some clues, or they won't know what to look after.

If you have some questions, write them down. They should be quite direct, but not very specific. You can’t ask for lottery numbers, but you can ask what’s stopping you from being happy in love.

Don’t be afraid to communicate either. The psychic must get to know you a little in order to know what you’re looking for. On the same note, they’ll ask questions about yourself. Don’t be afraid to share information, a professional will need it in order to pick up messages.

Last, but not least, make sure you’re in a relaxing place. You should be home alone or at least make sure no one will disturb you. Any interference can ruin the reading, hence the necessity of a quiet place. For example, getting a reading while commuting is a terrible idea.

FAQs Still unsure about the best psychic website? Unable to find a free chat psychic reading? Who’s the best online psychic reader? People have lots of questions that slowly fade away as they become familiar with the industry.

Are there any free psychic reading sites online?

It’s quite difficult to find quality for free. You may find websites offering certain offers, such as free online psychics for one reading only. You may as well find a love psychic reading for free, but you’re less likely to find these offers from a reliable portal, mainly from random websites with no reputation.

Instead, the most popular special offers you’ll find imply a few free minutes or perhaps the possibility to lock a certain amount of minutes for a particular price. Different websites have different offers. While everyone’s trying to save some money, it’s just as important to find a psychic who you actually vibe with.

How do these psychic reading sites ensure client confidentiality? Just like any other professional service, website, or portal, the above mentioned psychic reading websites take customers’ confidentiality very seriously. Sharing your data with third parties is a serious breach of confidentiality that breaks legal barriers in most countries out there.

In other words, you don’t have to worry about psychics contacting you outside these portals, totally contraindicated. You won’t have to bother about your details being shared with someone else, either. The only emails you might get could be promotional messages regarding special offers or discounts.

Obviously, you may get email notifications, too, when your favorite psychic is online or ready to see you, but such notifications are usually requested by clients. If there are any promotional emails you’re unhappy with, you’ll be able to unsubscribe.

How do these psychic reading sites handle disputes between clients and psychics? First of all, you’re less likely to be involved in such a dispute. Even if a psychic can’t connect to your aura, they know reputable websites come with a satisfaction guarantee. Therefore, they would be wasting their time. They’ll let you know if such situations occur, so you can choose someone else instead.

Second, if you do face a dispute or you need to make a complaint, you’ll have to use customer service and provide proof. It’s the same process applying to any website providing a particular service. The good news is psychics are screened before joining reputable websites, so disputes are inexistent.

Are there any restrictions on who can use these psychic reading sites? There aren’t any restrictions regarding who can seek help from a psychic. Obviously, apart from the introductory offers most new customers benefit from, this is a service you’ll have to pay for. You must be the legal owner of the card or payment account you use for such services.

Other than that, anyone in need of help or guidance can seek help from an advisor, regardless of their needs. The only requirement is to open an account, which is usually a matter of a few minutes. Also, keep in mind that communication should be conducted through the portal. It’s a matter of safety and security.

Final words Bottom line, there are countless possibilities when you feel lost in life. It makes no difference what your problems are about.

Love? Career? General guidance? Unhappiness? Connecting to a lost loved one? A psychic can definitely help, assuming you pick someone with the right specialization.

There are plenty of choices out there, but overall, it pays off sticking to a reputable website that screens its psychics and offers good customer service.

The industry is well varied, and there are plenty of specializations and tools to consider, not to mention the methods of communication. It takes time to find the perfect psychic, but once you get there, the experience can change your life to 180 degrees.

The above mentioned websites have dominated the market for years. Feel free to browse your options to become more familiar with the opportunity, and don't hesitate to go all in once you're confident you've found the best advisor.

