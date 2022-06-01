Free Psychic Reading Online – Best Psychics Websites For Free Readings

If you feel like you have got no control over your life, if you have been feeling lost lately, if nearly every situation in your life does not turn out to be how you expected it, you are not alone. Nearly every one of us feels lost at some point in our lives. It’s a part of life and completely okay to feel that way.

However, you don’t have to continue feeling this way. If you are willing to go the extra mile and work on it, there are many ways you can get help. One of these ways is, drumroll, please, psychic reading! Even if you feel skeptical about psychic reading, there’s no harm in getting a free psychic reading, right? There are many free psychic reading online websites that offer beginners free psychic readings. A psychic reading session involves an expert psychic reader discerning information from the mystical realms using their inborn abilities and heightened perceptual skills.

No matter what aspect of your life you need help with, a psychic reader can assist you in every area. You can get spiritual readings, psychic readings, psychic love readings, career forecasts, past life readings, oracle card readings, numerology readings, fortune telling, dream analysis, astrological readings, tarot readings, and more from a psychic reader.

Below, we have listed the top 4 free psychic reading online websites that offer free psychic readings and have been tried and tested by our reviewers:

Top 4 Free Psychic Reading Websites of 2022

#1. Kasamba — Experts in love Readings & Life Path Guidance (Free 3 Minutes + 70% Off)

#2. Psychic Source — Best for Dealing with Uncertainty in Life (Free 3 Minutes + 75% Off)

#3. California Psychics — One Stop Solution for Psychic Readings on All Crucial Life Issues

#4. Keen Psychics — Top-Rated Psychic Reading Platform for Financial Advice (Free Trial Available)

Let’s discover each of these websites in detail and see what they have in store for us.

1. Kasamba — Best Array of Experienced Psychics and Options

TMJ4

When trying to connect with a psychic reader, one should always look for the online psychics that are most experienced. When it comes to Kasamba, you get experience, reliability, options, and accurate readings. Kasamba checks all the boxes for the best online psychics.

The website has been around for more than 20 years now, which speaks volumes about its reputation. Moreover, the online psychics at Kasamba have helped more than 3 million people over the course of two decades. At Kasamba, you can get free psychic readings as a beginner on nearly every topic you can think of.

Some of the psychic reading categories on their website include:

Career forecasts

Dream analysis

Fortune telling

Astrology readings

Tarot readings

Psychic readings

Love & relationships

You can expand on these categories to find specific topics that you need help with. There are over 41 categories to choose from!

A Website Dedicated to Truly Helping You Uncover the Truth

In addition to offering free psychic readings, Kasamba is a platform dedicated to helping you in every way possible. This is evident from the “Articles” section on their website. This section is a huge resource for finding all the information you could possibly need about love, happiness, relationships, success, and other aspects of your life.

This blog section has how-to articles, listicles, tips, hacks, detailed guides, and informational posts, all dedicated to helping you. You can also find out how different psychic reading techniques work and what the different psychic tools and psychic mediums are so you can make an informed decision about your first free psychic reading.

How It Works

When you choose Kasamba, you have a wide range of online psychics to choose from. Just select the type of service you want from their categories menu, and you will see a huge list of top-rated and experienced readers qualified in that field.

They also have a real-time chat window that you can use to instantly connect to your psychic reader. Just enter your concerns in the chat window, and your selected psychic reader will get to work right away!

If you don’t have the time, you can also choose an offline session by emailing your concerns and questions to your desired reader and getting a response from them within 24 hours. Kasamba has its own mailbox where you can contact your advisors, agree on a fee, and get help.

Registration

To join Kasamba, all you need to do is register yourself on the platform. The registration is fairly easy. You are only required to select a psychic reader from hundreds of best online psychics, click to chat with them, and follow the on-screen instructions to register yourself. You will be required to create a user ID and password, select your desired payment method, and start the chat.

Payment Options and Pricing

Kasamba puts you in control of how you make your payments. Once you have found a psychic reader who falls under your budget, you will have multiple payment options to choose from:

Credit Card: Add credit to your Kasamba account using your debit or credit card. You can also pay directly for a session using your debit or credit card once your psychic reading session is complete. However, if you select the latter option, Kasamba will verify your card but not charge anything until your session is complete.

PayPal: Another way to make payments at Kasamba is to add funds using PayPal. PayPal is the easiest and one of the biggest payment gateways in the world. Just select the desired amount that you want to add as Kasamba credits and click on Continue. The website will direct you to PayPal, where you can complete the payment process. Once the payment is made, you can return to Kasamba to continue your session.

That’s how simple it is to get your psychic readings at Kasamba. In fact, if you are a beginner, Kasamba offers free psychic readings for up to 3 minutes. You can get online psychic readings, phone psychic readings, and chat psychic readings at Kasamba. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and benefit from the most qualified free psychics online.

⇒ Sign Up For A Free Trial Readings With Kasamba Highly-Rated Psychics

2. Psychic Source — Best for Meeting Your Budget

TMJ4

For over 30 years, Psychic Source has remained the most authentic and high-quality psychic hotline. With hundreds of best psychics enrolled on their website, Psychic Source is hands down the best and most preferred free psychic reading online website right now.

At Psychic Source, you can find phone psychics, chat psychics, and video calls psychics ready to assist you however you please. They are qualified in nearly all areas of life, including happiness, love, success, education, and more.

Some of the psychic reading categories at Psychic Source include:

Astrology readings

Numerology readings

Tarot readings

Spiritual readings

Past life readings

Love readings

Lost object readings

Dream analysis

Cartomancy readings

Angel card readings

Energy work

Love tarot readings

and more.

They have even classified their psychics into various categories to help you find the desired psychic reader without having to look hard. These include psychic mediums, pet psychics, clairvoyants, clairaudients, love psychics, clairsentients, intuitive psychics, and career psychics. So you can easily find a psychic online based on your preferences.

A Knowledgeable Customer Care Department Ready to Serve You

Since Psychic Source is more of a psychic hotline rather than a website, they have a dedicated customer care center with in-house specialists who are trained to assist you in every way possible. That's what sets them apart from the other psychic reading services online.

Their customer care specialists are knowledgeable, courteous, and hell-bent on helping you in every way possible. Not only will they help you set up your account, but they also connect you with a psychic reader of your choice, who is just as courteous, and ensure that you have a pleasant psychic reading experience.

How It Works

Every psychic reader on this platform has various tools and gifts that they specialize in. They use these gifts and tools to offer you the most elaborate, revealing, and insightful online psychic readings. Most of these best psychics were born with these special gifts and discovered them very early in their lives.

Once you have selected Psychic Source as the free psychic reading platform of your choice, the steps to get your first psychic reading is fairly easy. You can either choose to manually get a reading or call their customer care specialists 24/7 to connect you with a reader.

Creating an Account

To get your first reading, you will need to create an account at Psychic Source. You can set up your account by calling their service or doing it yourself online. If you call them to set up an account, the customer care specialists will guide you through the easy steps to create an account. You will need a credit card that is registered on your account to activate your account. This is to add funds to your account and ensure that you are an adult.

Adding Funds to Your Account

When adding funds to your account, you should know that Psychic Source is not out to rip you off. There are no hidden fees or charges. You can either add funds to your account through their automated phone system online or by calling their Customer Care department. You can add anywhere between $10 to $5,000. The website lets you add funds through money order, a credit card, or a debit card. You can always check how much credit you have remaining in your account and how much you can spend on your session.

Getting Your First Reading

Once you have created an account and added funds, you are all set to get your first reading. For a phone call reading, you can call their service directly or log in, go to a psychic reader’s profile, and click on the “call me” button. For a chat reading, you can simply log in using your membership ID.

If your desired psychic reader is unavailable, you can schedule a Return Call from them by using that feature. If you can't wait, you can always choose another psychic reader for a discounted reading.

If you are a new member, Psychic Source offers you free psychic readings for up to three minutes with introductory discounts. You can get up to 75% on your readings. How cool, right? So go ahead and sign up to get free psychic readings from the best online psychics.

⇒ Sign Up For A Free Trial Readings With Psychic Source Gifted Advisors

3. California Psychics — Best Ease of Use Options

TMJ4

California Psychics has been around since 1995. Since the website is dedicated to connecting people with questions with those who have answers, they have heavily focused on making their platform user-friendly. You will find their platform with multiple ease of use options.

Having been in the business for almost three decades now, California Psychics has earned quite a reputation with their professionalism, commitment to customer service, and focus on providing the most authentic experience.

When you go to their website, you will see that California Psychics have categorized their psychic readers based on reading topics, psychic style, psychic tools, psychic abilities, customer favorites, staff picks, rising stars, premier psychics, and new psychics, and customer reviews. That's how easy they have made it is to find a psychic reader of your choice.

You can get a free psychic reading at California Psychics from these qualified psychics:

Pet psychics

Love psychics

Career advice psychics

Deceased loved ones

Past life psychics

Life path psychics

Lost objects psychics

Money psychics

Missing person psychics

and more.

Why Choose California Psychics?

In almost three decades of providing exemplary services, California Psychics has offered more than 6 million accurate and confidential readings. That's double what Kasamba has delivered. The key to this success is finding and hiring only the most authentic and gifted free psychics from a sea of fake ones.

You would be surprised to know that only 2 out of the 100 psychics who want to join the platform make it through. So you can tell that joining their platform is not easy. Hundreds of the applicants are filtered out during the application process. This helps them deter those who are not genuinely helpful.

So if you are getting a psychic reading at California Psychics, you would know that you are interacting with the best of the best psychics online. You will be interacting with someone who has gone through rigorous screening, tests, and training to ensure that the readings they offer are nearly 100% accurate.

You will be relieved to know that California Psychics also runs background screening and personality tests and checks their previous experience to ensure that they are hiring people who are not only qualified but also ethically and morally good. That's what makes the psychics at their platform truly qualified and experts in what they do.

How It Works

If you are at a point in your life where you are clueless about your future and need some sort of direction, you can get your answers from the live psychics at California Psychics. To get quality psychic predictions, you will first need to go to their website and select a psychic online.

Selecting a Psychic

When you go to California Psychics’ website, you will come across hundreds of psychic readers. You can click on any one of them to read their complete bio. You would want to know a little about your psychic before you share your concerns with them. You can check their rates, reviews, ratings, previous experience, and more. Select the one who you resonate with and who also meets your budget.

Creating an Account

Once you have selected your desired psychic, the next step is to create your account. You will need to sign up at California Psychics, which is really easy. You will just need to enter a few details and create a username and password to generate your account.

Connecting to a Psychic

Once your account is all set up, the last and final step is to connect to a psychic. Since this will most probably be your first reading, you should find a quiet place to sit and relax. Think about all the concerns that you want to share with your psychic and even write them down if needed. Once you are ready, send a chat message to your psychic or call them.

California Psychics offers introductory offers to beginners with the first 5 minutes of your reading absolutely free. After your first 5 minutes of free psychic reading, you can get reading rates as low as $1 per minute. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and connect with free psychics at their website and get your first free psychic reading.

⇒ Join California Psychics, Get Free Trial Minutes, Discounts, and More.

4. Keen — Best Advisor Filtering System

TMJ4

Keen is the best and most trusted platform for a psychic reading with the most advanced filtering system out there. They have a huge network of psychic readers who are dedicated to helping and empowering their customers. They answer your most pressing questions with not what you want to hear but what you need to hear. You can find purpose, gain closure, and learn secrets with the help of these qualified individuals.

No two psychic readers at Keen are alike. They have unique abilities, personalities, and purposes. They add their personal touch to their services so you can get intuitive and spiritual readings. Keen has been around for more than 20 years, which makes them more than two decades old.

Keen has a network of thousands of psychic advisors who have helped millions of happy customers throughout these two decades. So far, Keen has delivered more than 35 million readings, making it the largest network for psychic and spiritual readings.

Keen also happens to have the largest and most diverse category of psychic readings services that we have listed below:

Vedic astrology

Mayan astrology

Chinese astrology

Numerology

Feng shui

Dream interpretation

Otherworld connections

Other psychic advice

Angel readings

Pet psychics

Aura cleansing

Psíquicos

Cartomancy

Chakra cleansing

Psychic medium

Psychic readings

Financial outlook

Life questions

Love and relationships

Astrology readings

Tarot readings

Spiritual readings



That's in how many areas you can get help in with Keen.

What Makes Keen So Special?

Now that you have finally made up your mind about getting psychic help, you may be wondering what makes Keen so special and why you should choose it over other platforms online. The answer to that is that Keen has been giving the most reliable and authentic psychic readings since 1999. The platform has given more than 35 million psychic readings so far, which speaks volumes about the platform's credibility.

Moreover, with Keen, you don’t need a “psychic near me." You may have thought of getting a "psychic reading near me” before, but you can always find an authentic psychic in your demographic area. You can never tell how authentic and legit they are. They could be out there to rip you.

That's not a possibility at Keen because, at Keen, there are thousands of psychic readers. So you can ditch the "psychics near me” and simply choose a psychic reader from Keen after reviewing their ratings and reviews. Moreover, they are available 24/7 all year round for phone, chat, or email psychic readings.

You can even use the Keen app to get psychic help on the go. You don’t necessarily have to stick to a desktop computer to get your psychic readings. That’s what sets Keen apart from the rest.

How It Works

If you are wondering how Keen works, there are various ways to connect to a psychic at Keen:

Click to Call or Dial Their Toll-Free Number

To contact a psychic reader at Keen, just click on the call button on their website or app or dial their toll-free number from your phone (1-800-275-5336) and enter your desired psychic’s extension. Once you have placed the call, you will be prompted to sign in or register. Remember, Keen values customer privacy and will never share your details with anyone.

Make an Appointment or Request a Call Back

Keen is available 24/7, but their psychics could be busy answering other calls. If your desired psychic is busy or their schedule does not align with yours, you can select the option to make an appointment or arrange a callback from them. No need to wait for hours for them to be available. Simply apply for a callback and tell them how long you can afford to wait, and your psychic will call you back as soon as they are available.

Connect with Your Desired Psychics

If you have found a psychic reader who you can easily connect to and are satisfied with, you can keep them at your fingertips just like a friend. Create your personal account at Keen's website, call them on their toll-free number, press one and log in using your PIN and phone number, and connect with your desired reader by entering their extension.

Now that you know what makes Keen one of the best online psychic reading platforms and how it works go ahead and sign up. The platform offers the first three minutes absolutely free to beginners. So find a psychic that you feel comfortable with and get all the answers you seek. All the free psychics offer the first three minutes free. So get your free psychic reading today!

⇒ Sign Up for A Free Trial Readings On Keen Official Website

How to Make the Most of Your Psychic Reading?

Whether you are new to psychic reading or are familiar with it, there are various steps you can take to ensure that you get the most out of your reading. If you have been getting useless readings for some time, you may blame the psychic for it.

However, most people don’t realize that a successful psychic reading depends on them just as much as it depends on the psychic. They play a huge role in the outcome of a psychic reading.

Here’s how you can make sure that you get the most of your psychic reading:

Prepare Yourself

This may seem like an obvious tip, but it is incredibly important. Most people don't understand what "preparing yourself" means for a psychic reading. In order to connect with a reader deeply, you need to be in the right mindset, which involves putting in a lot of effort.

Before you call your psychic reader, think of all the questions that you want to ask them. Ponder over what you are trying to achieve from a reading. If you can't seem to remember all the questions, it is wise to write them down. If you go all prepared for your reading, your psychic will match your energy and get to understand your questions more deeply.

Listen Carefully and Take Notes

When taking a reading, make sure you listen carefully to what your psychic is saying. You should also take notes of the things that make sense and even those that don't. This will allow you to remember later what your advisor shared, and you can ponder over the meanings by connecting the dots.

The most important part of getting a psychic reading is to get the answers you were looking for. Taking notes will help you reveal those answers. Even if you feel confused during the reading, you can sit down afterward, ponder over those notes, and deduce the meaning yourself.

Find Mental Calmness

Before starting your psychic reading, it is important to calm your mind. You may have a lot of mental chatter before your first reading due to confusion, nervousness, and doubts. It is important that you shut that chatter by doing meditation for about 15 minutes before the reading.

Take deep breaths and try to connect to your soul deeply. A psychic reader will be able to identify this positive energy and be able to deliver an even more accurate reading. So it is extremely important to find your calm center before the call and be in the right mindset. Next, find a quiet and serene place to sit and talk to your psychic.

Keep An Open Mind

If this is your first time talking to a psychic reader, we cannot stress enough the importance of keeping an open mind. It is easy to get annoyed at your first reading if you don't understand what the psychic is saying. However, you should do anything in your power to keep an open mind and cut your psychic some slack.

If you have an open mind and are able to connect with your psychic deeply, they will be able to understand your concerns in a better way and deliver a successful reading. It will just be like talking to a friend.

Give Feedback

Once you have established a good connection with your psychic reader, it is very important that you maintain an open dialogue with them. If you are completely transparent with your psychic and share your feedback as honestly as possible, they will know what you exactly need.

If you find your psychic misunderstanding your question, do not hesitate to correct them politely. Explain your concerns to them again so that there are no misunderstandings. Moreover, once your reading is complete, be grateful to your psychic and thank them. Share your notes with them to get their feedback, as it would help you make the most of your reading.

Now that you know how you can make the most of your free psychic readings don't forget to incorporate these tips into your readings.

Free Psychic Reading — Frequently Asked Questions

Are Online Psychic Readings Worth It?

Yes. Online psychic readings are definitely worth it because you have the option to interact with hundreds of free psychics online. If you don’t like a reader, you can always find another psychic online willing to share their expertise in your desired area.

What Are the Best Free Psychic Reading Websites?

All the websites we have mentioned above are the best free psychic reading websites online. All of these sites offer free introductory minutes for beginners to get free psychic readings from a psychic online. They have been around for two or more decades which speaks volumes about their credibility and reputation.

How to Choose the Best Free Psychics?

You can choose the best free psychics online for the most accurate psychic predictions by checking their reviews and rating and reading their bios thoroughly. Find out their experience as psychic readers, what their previous customers have to say, what prices they offer, and determine whether they are justified by comparing them against their reviews and ratings. You can find real customer testimonials on their profiles.

How to Know that a Psychic Is Real?

You can determine if a psychic is real by reading their customer reviews. Look for psychics who have the highest ratings and also the most number of customer reviews. Read their customer reviews carefully, and you will be able to tell whether they are fake or real. You should also see how much experience they have and what their specialization is.

Conclusion

Now that you know possibly everything you need to know about free psychic reading, go ahead and get your free psychic love reading or advice in any other areas of your life from the best psychics in the world.

