Free Psychic Reading (No Charge): Free Minutes with Accurate Psychics

In these troubling times of economic inflation and a shortage of essential goods, can there really be such a thing as free psychic reading online?

I can still hear my dear old dad warning, “there’s no such thing as a free lunch,” yet after doing some research, we’ve discovered free psychic readings online actually exist.

If you’re looking for some psychic insight in your life, maybe this review of free psychic services online will predict some good things for your future.

Let’s find out.

Where to Find the Best Free Psychics - Quick Highlights

Kasamba: Best Free Psychic Love Readings

If sowing the seeds of love hasn’t brought you the harvest you were hoping for, let Kasamba’s love psychics share their green thumb with you.

With over 20 years of experience and a Best Match Guarantee that gives you free chat minutes with every new psychic you try, Kasamba is a site where every day is Valentine’s Day.

⭐ Get up to 70% OFF on your first reading on Kasamba ⭐

Psychic Source: *Free Online Medium Chat, Phone & Video Readings

If you’ve lost a loved one or sense there may be a spiritual presence around you, there are no better psychic mediums to consult than those at Psychic Source.

Their $1 a minute packages will give you the chance to develop a meaningful conversation with your new invisible friend.

⭐ Connect with an experienced psychic medium for $1/minute on Psychic Source ⭐

AskNow: Best Tarot Card Readings

If you’re looking for a sign pointing toward opportunity, a Tarot reading by one of AskNow’s expert card readers might be just the road map you need.

And don’t worry about tolls, their $1 per minute deals and *Free Master minutes have all the most economical routes covered.

⭐ Ask a free psychic question by email on AskNow ⭐

Best Free Psychic Reading Websites - Deals & Free Minutes

1. Kasamba: Ask a Psychic a Free Question about Love

Pros

Over 20 years of experience

3 Free chat minutes with each new reader

A variety of readings offered

Experts in all types of love readings

3 free minutes off your first reading

70% off your first reading

Cons

Email readings can take up to 24 hours for a response

If you’re looking for a free psychic love reading to help sort out a difficulty in your heart, you’ll be glad to know the love psychics at Kasamba are well trained in dealing with Cupid’s mischief.

They’ve been providing accurate psychic readings online now for over 20 years, and they’ve seen and heard it all, from new love and soul mates to breakups and divorce.

Kasamba’s Psychic Network

The Largest Variety of Psychic Readings

Aside from the usual fare of psychic readings available on most psychic sites, Kasamba is also known for offering some additional esoteric choices for those who crave something more exotic.

Besides the usual favorites like Tarot and Astrology readings, Kasamba also offers love psychics who specialize in Aura Readings, Dream Analysis, Past Life Readings, Runes, and Remote Viewing, just to name a few.

Finding Your Psychic Reader

Once you’ve decided on the type of reading you want, all the psychics listed in that category have an informative profile that contains their primary and secondary specialties, experience, qualifications, and customer reviews.

How To Get a Free Reading

Kasamba’s Best Match Guarantee gives you 3 free minutes of online chat with each new psychic reader you try.

That way, you have a chance to get a feel for the reader you’re with before committing to a paid session. In addition, you’ll also get the first 3 minutes of your initial psychic reading session for free.

Not to mention, you get up to 70% off on your first reading.

Best Features

Satisfaction Guarantee

If for any reason, you’re not satisfied with your session, Kasamba will refund you up to $50 on your first reading.

Articles

To supplement your psychic reading, Kasamba has a huge Articles section covering an array of spiritual and psychic topics.

There’s a special love and relationships section with over 34 different sub-categories and many other esoteric topics ranging from Tarot tutorials to articles on paranormal phenomena and meditation practice.

Choose Your Communication

Depending on your preferences, Kasamba features several secure and private ways to connect with your online psychic, including phone psychic readings, online chat, and email readings.

However, keep in mind that email readings usually take up to 24 hours and longer for a response.

>> Get up to 70% OFF on your first reading on Kasamba >>

2. Psychic Source: Compassionate Psychic Mediums (Free Minutes + Deals)

Pros

Most experienced online psychic reading service

10, 20, and 30-minute packages for $1 a minute

Experienced psychic mediums

3 free minutes off your first reading

“All About Psychic Readings” section

Cons

Free minutes deal for new customers only

With over 30 years of experience providing psychic readings online, many consider Psychic Source the elder statesman when it comes to spiritual readings and dependable psychic mediums.

If you’re looking to connect with the spirit of a loved one, you should have no trouble finding an expert psychic medium at Psychic Source to be your Bluetooth connection to the other side.

Psychic Source’s Psychic Network

Find a Psychic

Because they’ve been online for so long, you’d expect Psychic Source to have a vast network of psychic readers. They do.

And with their easy-to-use Find a Psychic feature, connecting with a reader on Psychic Source is surprisingly simple.

Just answer a few basic questions about yourself and what you’re looking for, and within less than 10 seconds, you’ll be matched with an online psychic who’s a perfect match.

Experienced Psychic Mediums

A psychic uses extrasensory abilities, such as clairvoyance to identify information hidden from our ordinary senses.

In contrast, a psychic medium can mediate communication between the spirits of the dead and living human beings.

If you feel a deep connection to someone who has passed, perhaps one of the talented mediums at Psychic Source can help you open that symbolic door to the other side.

How To Get a Free Reading

With 10, 20, and 30-minute packages for only $1 per minute, Psychic Source offers you a great way to try out several psychics at a low cost until you eventually find the right online psychic for your needs.

In addition, you also get the first 3 minutes of your initial psychic reading for free.

Features

Satisfaction Guarantee

According to Psychic Source, if you’re not happy with your last paid reading, they’ll refund you up to 20 minutes of the time you paid for.

More Ways To Get a Reading

Aside from the usual phone readings, chat psychics, and email readings that most psychic sites offer, Psychic Source also offers video psychic readings.

If you’re someone looking to simulate the atmosphere of an in-person reading, a video session is the way to go.

A Library for Everything Psychic and Spiritual

Even though some of the other sites we're reviewing here have great Articles sections, none of them compare to the Articles and Media section on Psychic Source.

With tutorials on various occult practices, and features on Loss, Grieving, Health, Wellness, Destiny, and Life Readings, Psychic Source has amassed an impressive online library for everything psychic and spiritual.

>> Connect with an experienced psychic medium for cheap on Psychic Source >>

3. AskNow: Free Accurate Psychic Readings by Email

Pros

17 years of experience

Top-notch tarot readings

5 *free Master Minutes ($70 value)

10, 20, and 30-minute $1 a minute deals

Easy-to-use search filter

Cons

Satisfaction guarantee only refunds up to 5 minutes site credit

Although they’re not one of the older psychic websites featured in this article, AskNow is a major player in online psychic readings.

For the last 17 years, their expert and accurate Tarot card readings have set AskNow apart and given them a reputation for excellence.

Whether you want to know about career, spirituality, or love, one of the psychic Tarot readers at AskNow should be able to help you figure out how to manifest your best life.

AskNow’s Psychic Network

Search Filter

With hundreds of the best psychics to choose from, matching up with someone on AskNow is not something you need to sweat about.

The simple-to-use search filter allows you to choose either phone or chat psychics based on the type of reading you’d like, the way you want to talk, and your price point.

An Online Psychic for Every Budget.

First, there are the Top Rated Advisors. These are talented, accurate readers whose prices range from $5.99 to $9.99 per minute.

Next are the Elite Advisors. These highly skilled experts specialize in particular tools or types of readings and cost from $10 to $11 per minute.

The best psychic readers on AskNow are the Master Advisors. They are the crème de la crème and cost anywhere from $12 to $13.99 per minute and up.

How To Get a Free Reading

With 20 and 30-minute packages costing only $1 per minute, AskNow’s new customer deals are just as competitive as any other site promoting free psychic readings.

However, what sets them apart are the 5 free Master minutes they tack on to their free psychic readings deals as a bonus.

Master minutes refer to their Master Advisors, the best psychics they have, who charge anywhere from $12 to $14 per minute and up.

Five free minutes with one of these advisors can represent anywhere from a $60- $70 value.

Best Features

Ask a Free Question

When you sign up for one of AskNow’s $1 a minute introductory packages, you get the previously mentioned 5 Master minutes and 1 free email question with a live psychic that answered within 24 hours.

Free Instructional Videos

If you’re new to the world of online psychic readings, AskNow has a selection of brief videos on various subjects, such as “How to get a great psychic reading,” designed to help you make the most out of your experience.

>> Let AskNow’s tarot readers reveal what the cards say about your life >>

4. Keen: Best Spiritual Readings (*Free Psychic Minutes)

Pros

The largest collection of online psychics

3 free minutes with your first reading

10 minutes for $1.99 for new customers

Top-notch spiritual readings

“Find Your Best Psychic Advisor” search filter

Cons

Limited customer service hours if you have a problem

With over 1,700 Keen psychics to choose from, Keen has the largest community of any online psychic reading platform.

No matter what type of reading you’re looking for, from Astrology readings to Tarot, Keen is big enough to offer it and old enough to do it well.

This is especially true if you’re looking for a clairvoyant or medium to help you see into the world of the spirits.

Going beyond the veil is a particular specialty of Keen psychics, and their spiritual readings have helped many find faith that they were still connected to their loved ones.

Keen Psychics Network

Search Filter

With all those Keen psychics to choose from, you might think that trying to find the perfect psychic reader on the site would be a daunting task. Think again.

With their Find Your Best Advisor filter and the shortened Get Matched version, finding the right psychic reader on Keen is only as complex as you want it to be.

Keen will set you up with the right psychic without delay as long as you know what you want to talk about, your budget, and how you’d prefer to hear the good or bad news.

Readers for All Seasons

We’ve mentioned Keen’s great Spiritual Readings, but with all those Keen psychics to choose from, they can also deliver accurate psychic readings in many other formats.

From Astrological readings and Tarot readers to Life Readings, Dream Analysis, and Past Life Readings, Keen has an online psychic available to do anything you need.

How To Get Free Readings

It’s easy to get started with a free psychic reading on Keen. If it’s your first time, you automatically get the first 3 minutes of your initial reading free.

That way, if it turns out you don’t click with your advisor, you can just end it before 3 minutes are up, and it’s on Keen.

There’s also a great deal offering 10 minutes for the low price of $1.99, allowing you to take that 3 free minutes strategy and play with it for a little bit longer until you find your right match.

Best Features

If you’re skeptical about having your first psychic reading online, Keen has a wonderful feature called Readings 101 to help you decide.

Featuring everything from tips by featured Keen psychics to Spirituality FAQ and an Ultimate Guide to Psychic Readings, this is the ultimate primer for any newbie to the world of psychic readings.

>> Get 10 minutes for only $1.99 on the official Keen website >>

5. Oranum: Completely Free Live Streamed Psychic Chat Room

Pros

Free Live Chat Room to try multiple psychics for free

Easy to use Psychic Match feature

feature Up to 5 free minutes off your first reading

$9.99 in “Coins” awarded to first-time customers.

Top-notch video readings

Cons

Confusing “Coins” payment system

Compared to the other websites reviewed in this article, Oranum is not only younger but also offers a considerably more playful atmosphere.

Focusing on a live video chat format that features colorful settings for each of their psychic readers, Oranum is all about the visuals.

However, this is not to say they don’t also have excellent readers and free psychic reading deals as well.

Oranum’s Psychic Network

Search or Browse?

For those who want to cut to the chase, the interactive Psychic Match feature allows you to immediately connect with an advisor based on the area of your life you want to improve, the type of tool you prefer, and whether you want a phone, video, or live chat reading.

If you’re not in a rush and prefer to browse, you‘re in for a treat.

All you need to do is hit the search icon, and the picture of every psychic reader on Oranum will appear before you on the page.

The idea is to scroll down and then click on any psychic that interest you and is labeled “live.”

At that point, the Free Live Chat Room will be activated.

You’ll then get to type out one free question, which the “live” advisor in front of you will answer on video, in real-time, for free.

You can keep asking advisors different questions until you decide on the one that’s right for you.

Variety Is the Spice

Oranum has numerous online psychics and a variety of psychic readings to choose from.

From Astrology to Numerology, Fortune Telling, Pet Psychics, Sound Baths, and Tarot Readings, there is a theatrical setting containing a colorful psychic reader for everyone who visits this carnival-like site.

How To Get Free Readings

Once you find the right online psychic in the Free Live Chat Room, you’ll be required to register an account and deposit some funds.

After that, Oranum will give you the equivalent of $9.99 in the site currency before you actually have to pay.

After that, readings on Oranum start as low as $1.99 per minute.

Best Features

Without a doubt, Oranum defining feature is the Free Live Chat Room we’ve just described.

Live Chat is not only a brilliant idea from an entertainment perspective but also provides a customer-friendly atmosphere.

Not to mention, it allows you to try out multiple psychics on an unlimited basis free of charge until you find your perfect match.

>> Get Free live chat + 10,000 free credits only at Oranum >>

How we Choose the Best Websites for Free Online Psychic Readings

We appreciate that most people who are seeking spiritual or psychic guidance want to engage with the best online psychic readers they can find.

Therefore, you can’t be too careful when selecting the right psychic reading platform.

With this in mind, we’d like to be as transparent as possible and share some of the criteria we used to compose our list of the best free psychic reading sites.

Psychic Screening Process

It’s one thing for a site to say they have the best online psychics and another for them to actually test their psychics to make sure they can give dependable and accurate readings.

Every site we’ve included rigorously tests its readers so you can be sure of getting the most reliable psychic readings available.

Site Reputation

Like anything else, not all online psychic reading platforms are the same.

We’ve found that the best psychic services tend to be the ones that have been around the longest.

With this in mind, each psychic site we’ve reviewed has been around for at least ten years.

Price Per Minute

Accuracy and dependability are essential in a site claiming they have the best psychics, but so are economics.

All the online psychic reading sites included in this article typically feature price points for every budget.

More importantly, they also offer competitive and ongoing free psychic reading deals.

Types of Psychic Readings Offered

Each of the free psychic reading sites we’ve featured not only has a specialist available for just about any question you can ask, but they also have several different ways to have your reading.

Whether you’re looking for phone psychics, chat psychic readings, email, or video sessions, all the listed sites have several different formats to choose from.

Site Confidentiality

With the proliferation of identity theft online nowadays, any psychic reading platform you engage with must have the proper security measures in place to ensure your privacy.

Each site we’ve listed presents its confidentiality settings in writing in the customer service section.

>> Get 70% OFF your first psychic reading from our #1 recommendation >>

Everything to Know about Absolutely Free Psychic Reading

First, you should know that not many reputable sites offer absolutely free psychic readings. But that doesn’t mean you can’t speak to a real psychic for free.

Stick with our FAQ below to find out more.

How To Get a Free Psychic Reading Online?

Getting a free psychic reading online is much easier than you think.

As an incentive to new customers, most well-known psychic reading services like Kasamba offer introductory free psychic reading deals.

These include discounts such as free minutes with your first reading, discount minutes packages, and free psychic chat forums where you can test-drive an online psychic with a free question.

What Type of Questions Can I Ask During a Free Psychic Reading Online?

You can ask any question during a free psychic reading.

That’s because nothing human is alien in the world of free psychic readings.

From matters of the heart to money, career, family matters, or past lives, the possibilities for guidance in the world of free psychic readings know no bounds.

Are Free Psychic Readings Accurate?

Yes, free psychic readings can be accurate.

However, it is crucial to remember that no matter how accurate a psychic reading may be, there is a thing called free will that allows us to make our own decisions no matter what a psychic may tell us.

You can ask any psychic. It’s not unusual for many of their predictions to be rendered moot by a customer's fear, hesitancy, or simply feeling that they know better than the psychic.

Which Free Psychic Reading Service Is Available 24/7?

The free psychic reading services with advisors available 24/7 are Kasamba, Psychic Source, AskNow, Keen, and Oranum.

Are Psychics All-knowing?

No, psychics are not all-knowing.

Even though in most instances, many of them give accurate readings and useful psychic predictions, sometimes even the best online psychics will inevitably be wrong.

Ultimately there is no accounting for the vicissitudes of fate.

Chat Psychics, Phone Psychics, or Video Call, What’s Best?

Accurate, insightful, and highly personalized psychic readings are possible no matter which way you receive them.

However, there are essential things to know about the different formats:

Chat Psychic Readings

Chat readings probably aren't for you if you don’t care to type.

However, keep in mind that many of the free online psychic reading deals require you to try out readers via chat readings.

The good part, though, is that you’ll only be typing the question, the psychic taps out the rest.

Phone Psychics

If you desire the privacy of not being seen, yet you also crave immediate communication, good back and forth, and readings on the go, psychic phone readings would likely be the best for you.

Video Call

Many psychics and customers feel that a video call best simulates the traditional face-to-face psychic reading from back in the day.

Some also feel that a psychic reader doesn’t need to be in the same place as their customer to have a productive reading.

If you prefer to sit face to face with your online psychic, a video call would probably be your best bet.

What Are the Benefits of a Free Psychic Reading Online?

Whether it’s your first psychic reading session or you’ve had an online psychic reading session before, there are many valuable insights to gain from consulting with a psychic online.

Self-awareness and Self-discovery

Because so much of our socialization and education is about conformity and gaining approval, sometimes we push who we really are into the background.

As a result, the insights of the best online psychics can often affect us like the magic mirror in Snow White, making you feel as if you’re finally seeing your true self for the first time through the guise of online psychic reading.

Confidence

We all have some degree of intuition, yet how many of us are willing to trust it?

Many people who go for psychic readings online are not necessarily looking for psychic predictions.

Instead, they’re looking for confirmation that the person they think they are, or the life choice they want to make, is correct.

Healing and Closure

Life is a continuous series of lessons, growth, and evolution. As a result, acceptance, letting go, and closure are rites of passage we all must go through.

Many online psychics are not only good at predictions and insights into your character but also at various esoteric healing techniques such as Reiki and the use of crystals.

These are ancient modalities that can be extremely helpful in fostering relaxation, regeneration, and letting go when the trials of life are stressing you out.

Personal Evolution

People go to psychic reading services because they think an online psychic can see beyond what most of us can conceive.

Most people don’t realize, though, that a psychic reader doesn’t just tell you things.

They also open up your awareness by expanding upon what you’re capable of understanding at that moment.

For some, this can mean the awakening of their own psychic abilities. For most of us, though, online psychic readings tend to generally expand our understanding of reality and its possibilities.

What Are the Things To Avoid When Getting a Free Psychic Reading Session Online?

If you’re going to have a psychic reading online, here are some things you might want to avoid.

Talking too much : If you’re talking, then you can’t be listening. You’re paying a psychic reader, so listen to them.

: If you’re talking, then you can’t be listening. You’re paying a psychic reader, so listen to them. Letting the psychic drif t: Psychic readings charge by the minute, which means the longer online psychics talk, the more they make. If your psychic gets off topic, bring them back on track.

t: Psychic readings charge by the minute, which means the longer online psychics talk, the more they make. If your psychic gets off topic, bring them back on track. Sharing too many details : Scam psychic readers are very good at telling you what you want to hear based on how much you reveal to them about your situation. Keep your questions short and to the point. It’s their job to fill in the blanks.

: Scam psychic readers are very good at telling you what you want to hear based on how much you reveal to them about your situation. Keep your questions short and to the point. It’s their job to fill in the blanks. Connecting with a psychic outside the site: Beware of psychic readers who attempt to get your contact information to give you a better deal than you’re getting on the site. They’re up to no good; you should report them to whatever website you’re on.

Which Is the Best Site for Free Psychic Reading Online?

You’ve now finished our review of 5 psychic reading services that claim to offer free psychic readings online.

Of course, you know when a site advertises free psychic reading sessions, what they’re really talking about are affordable online psychic readings.

You also know that professional psychic services charge by the minute, so chatting with a psychic online can get pricey quickly.

That’s why we’ve taken the time to analyze some of these free psychic reading websites in terms of their deals and the relative quality of the online psychics they employ.

Our overall winner is Kasamba.

They have the best love psychics, plus a Best Match Guarantee that allows you 3 free chat minutes with each new reader you try.

Since finding a good love psychic reading online can be almost as challenging as finding the right lover, we think it’s incredible that Kasamba is willing to give you the room to shop around for free.

The runners-up for the best free psychic reading website are Psychic Source and AskNow.

Each features terrific online psychics, with Psychic Source having the edge in experienced mediums and AskNow taking the prize for Tarot readings.

In addition, both offer excellent $1 a minute deals and additional free minutes.

So, here you are, standing on the precipice of the online psychic world with a choice in front of you.

Hopefully, we’ve armed you with enough info to choose the best free psychic readers you can find.

Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor!