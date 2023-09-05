Elevate Your Back-To-School Wellness With True Grace’s Immune Support Bundle

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser, and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

True Grace's Back-To-School Immune Bundle is a carefully curated collection of immune-supporting supplements for the entire family[JW1] *

An Immune-Boosting Powerhouse*: [JW1] The Back-To-School Immune Bundle

As the back-to-school season is upon us, True Grace has introduced their "Back-To-School[JW2] Immune Bundle," featuring their One Daily Probiotic, True Littles® Probiotic + D3, and Broccoli Microgreens Superfood Powder. This comprehensive selection of nutrient-dense supplements were crafted for immune support and more–[KH3] [JW4] ensuring a healthy school year for the whole family.* Visit True Grace’s website here to save 15% off MSRP with code: MB15 through 9/24/23.

One Daily Probiotic: Digestive and Immune Support for Adults*

This powerhouse probiotic features 12 clinically studied and DNA-verified strains in a digestion-resistant capsule. The truly transparent label shows the percentage of each probiotic strain in 90 billion CFU[JW5] at the time of manufacturing. Every strain is included at a dose proven to support digestive and immune health*–[JW6] all packed away in a patented CSP™ bottle that protects the probiotic cultures from moisture, light, and oxygen, extending shelf life and ensuring the stability of the product.

True Littles® Probiotic + D3: Nurturing Little Immune Warriors [JW7] *

For the younger members of the family, the True Littles® Probiotic + D3 is a standout component of the bundle. It reveals not just the total quantity of probiotics in each serving (10 billion CFU at time of manufacture), but the exact ratios of each probiotic strain, all on the label. True Littles® Probiotic + D3 also offers 800 IU of vitamin D3 in each serving. Vitamin D plays an important role in bone and immune health.* This shelf-stable powder can be eaten as is, or sprinkled into cold food or drinks. With no artificial flavors or colors and a taste kids love, True Littles® Probiotic + D3 takes a “two-for-one” approach and simplifies families’ quest for nutrition.

Broccoli Microgreens: A Cellular and Immune Supporting Superfood For Kids & Adults Alike*

At the heart of this bundle lies True Grace’s Broccoli Microgreens, a remarkable superfood powder that can work wonders for cellular and immune health. Grown in nutrient-dense soil on a Regenerative Organic Certified® farm, these microgreens are a testament to True Grace's dedication to purity, potency, and planet-health. The freeze-drying process ensures maximum retention of essential phytochemicals, providing a gentle and effective way to support the body's detoxification process. With no fillers or additives, just pure broccoli microgreens, this product is a nutritional powerhouse for both adults and little ones.*

ABOUT TRUE GRACE

True Grace was born in 2020 out of passion to improve the health and well-being of future generations. Founder Kristina Hall, CEO Brian Hall, and the rest of the True Grace team believe that a small group of like-minded individuals can have a major impact on our food supply chain, improving the health of soil, food, people, and, ultimately, the planet.

True Grace champions regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that restores and creates healthy soil, improves food’s nutritional value, and cools the climate. The family-run company also pulls plastic out of the ocean — all to leave a better planet for the kids who will inherit it. True Grace is revolutionizing traditional supplements by focusing on nutrient density and sustainable practices that regenerate the earth and the body.

True Grace currently offers a range of probiotics and multivitamins for different demographics, a Highly Concentrated Omega-3 Fish Oil, a line of Fruiting Body Organic Mushrooms, and a Broccoli Microgreens Superfood Powder. True Littles® Probiotic + D3 is True Grace’s latest offering, and its first for kids.

For more information, visit www.truegracehealth.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

