Don’t make these mistakes if you are in an accident!

WTMJ

If you are involved in a car accident, there are steps you should and should not take regardless of whether you feel an immediate injury, or not.

Below is a list below of the top things people often mistakenly do before they hire a lawyer.

1. DO NOT Give a recorded statement to the insurance company. Why is this bad?

If you are dealing with a claim against your own insurance company, for medical payment benefits or uninsured or underinsured coverage, you are required to cooperate and give a recorded or written statement. However, if you are dealing with an insurance company for the other driver, giving a recorded statement is not required.

· When you’ve been involved in an accident, it can often happen in a matter of seconds, with little time for you to react. Insurance companies know this and will attempt to catch you saying exaggerated statements to devalue your claim.

· Many people think that a little exaggeration will help their claim, but that is a bad idea. Your credibility is probably one of the most important factors in your case.

· People talk too much and volunteer too much information. It opens up new areas of inquiry that can come back to hurt the case.

· They guess or assume things they should not, often incorrectly. People should not guess about what they don’t know.

2. They do not realize the importance of medical follow-up.

Putting off that follow up doctor’s appointment is going to significantly hurt your claim. Follow the advice of your doctor completely, attend all doctor appointments promptly and be sure to take care of yourself.

3. They are not accurate or complete in describing their problems.

Be complete in describing all body parts that were injured. And if your doctor asks about prior injuries, be sure you disclose everything.

4. They post about the accident or their injuries on social media.

This again gives the defense lawyer or adjuster something to pick about. Learn more about the dangers of posting on social media.

5. They let someone else control their medical care.

Sometimes, employers tell their employees where to go for medical care. You are never required to see a specific doctor or receive treatment from a workers’ compensation doctor. You may be required to go to an examination by a doctor chosen by the insurance company, but you are not required to submit to treatment by that doctor. You should go to your primary care doctor, who will order the appropriate tests and make the appropriate referrals.

6. They may not realize that when health insurance or other types of insurance pay for medical bills or disability, they typically are required to be paid back out of any settlement.

The settlement you are awarded for your accident injury case is intended to help you cover lost wages, medical bills, and other incurred expenses. This is why it is important to wait until your injuries heal so you know the full extent of the costs you need covered. Let your attorney take their time to help you settle your case properly, or let your lawyer take your case to court to help ensure you get the financial compensation you need and deserve for the scale of your injuries.

7. They settle too quickly.

Sometimes accident injuries can take a few weeks, or even months to fully develop. Too many times accident victims settle for a quick cash settlement. This is not a good choice because you don’t know the full extent of the injuries, and settling too early means you are out of luck if the medical bills or other expenses start piling up.