Do I Need an Attorney? Frequently Asked Questions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser, Gruber Law Offices, LLC, and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

At Gruber Law Offices, LLC , we know you have important questions about your car accident case. We have provided answers to the most common questions. If you need additional information, we can answer any of your personal questions when you call us or use our free, online case evaluation form.

Do I have a personal injury case?

We make it easy for you to find out if your case has “merit.” This is a determination regarding whether there is the potential to recover damages. Even if you are unsure if another driver was responsible for your injuries, take advantage of our free case consultation and let us review the facts for you.

A legal professional from our firm will evaluate the situation and can answer this critical question for you. If your claim has merit, we can advise you about property damage, medical bills, lost wages from work, and other damages that were caused by the car accident.

How much is my car accident case worth?

Every car accident case is evaluated on an individual basis to determine its value. The value of various damages must be considered. These include both economic and non-economic damages.

The economic damages are the financial losses you suffered, and will face in the future, as a result of your injuries, including medical bills, hospital bills, property damage, ambulance costs, rehabilitation, loss of income from work, and future estimated financial losses, among others.

The non-economic damages are those related to pain and suffering, loss of quality of life, loss of consortium and other similar personal damages. In some rare cases, punitive damages could be awarded. These damages are intended to deter similar conduct in the future and to punish the wrongdoer for particularly egregious conduct.

How long will my case take?

The duration of the case will depend in large part on how hard the insurance company fights back to deny or reduce the value of a claim.

Should the insurance company offer a settlement that is far lower than it should be, it could be necessary to take the case to civil court, which will add time to your case. Many injured people are suffering serious financial losses due to medical bills, loss of income from work and other financial stresses.

The insurance company delays can create a situation that makes you feel you should accept the offer, even if it isn’t a fair amount.

Talk to us before you make any decision or sign any papers. Once you have accepted an offer, you can’t go back. It is too risky to try to arrange these matters yourself, as you can be certain that the offer you have received is far lower than you could recover with legal representation.

We will pursue the maximum in damages, and in most cases can negotiate a fair settlement within several months in a simple case. The more complex the case, with serious or catastrophic injuries, the longer the process could take to resolve. You can be confident we will press forward and demand justice and seek a fast resolution at a fair level of compensation for you.

Will I have to go to court?

Most cases do not require going to court, but there are those cases that just cannot be settled any other way. When a case goes to trial, the outcome could depend upon the skills with which your case is presented, as well as the quality of the supporting evidence your lawyer presents to the jury.

As trial lawyers, we are very familiar with the process, and should your case progress to trial, you can be sure that you have a professional trial attorney and support team behind you, every step of the way.

What evidence do I need to prove the other driver was at fault?

A range of evidence could be presented that affects the outcome of your case. Police reports, witness statements, and information provided by our independent accident investigators are all critical pieces of evidence.

We may subpoena cellphone records to establish that the other driver was texting. We will conduct a full evaluation of the accident scene as well as the vehicles and other data to establish negligence.

Will I have to pay attorney’s fees?

At our firm, we take cases on a contingency fee basis. This means that you will owe no legal fees unless we are successful. This is an advantage, as it allows you to have high quality legal representation without the need to pay out-of-pocket for legal representation. We are confident in what we do, and only get paid after we win a settlement or verdict for you.

How do I hire a lawyer to handle the claim?

There are many law firms in the Milwaukee area that offer legal services for personal injury. You need to look for several factors when choosing a lawyer:



Professional standing in the community: Honors, accolades, etc.

Years of experience.

History of successful settlements and verdicts.

Professional support staff to get the work done quickly.

Personal attention for your case.

A lawyer you trust to get the job done.

