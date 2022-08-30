Cheap Psychics by Phone, Chat and Video in 2022: Get Affordable Psychic Readings

It’s easy to feel as though you’re broken in the midst of depression and anxiety that drains your energy throughout the day, only to keep you awake at night.

But by interacting with your personal energy, online psychic readers can provide the closure you’re desperately seeking. They offer spiritual insight into your future, and their spot-on advice comes from a higher ethereal plane.

Additionally, you can get access to real psychics even if money is tight at the moment.

After checking verified customer reviews, accuracy, specialties, and experience, we ranked the best online psychic services for people on a budget.

We’ve even included $1 psychic readings, and you’ll receive free minutes to get comfortable with your spiritual advisor before you commit.

Best Cheap Psychics Online: First Look and Reviews

Kasamba – Best cheap psychics online (70% OFF) Psychic Source – Cheap $1/minute love readings Keen – Detailed 10-minute psychic reading for $1.99 Oranum – Live video spiritual readings (10,000 free coins) AskNow – Cheap tarot readings by phone

Any great online psychic reading website stops at nothing to help struggling people gain a renewed sense of peace and spiritual clarity. Our top picks work closely with hundreds of psychic mediums, all of whom offer tailored services for an affordable price.

1. Kasamba – Best Cheap Psychic Reading Platform

Pros

Award - Best Psychic Readings

4 million satisfied customers

22 dedicated psychic services

Simple site layout & handy search filters

Highly reviewed professional genuine psychics

Money-back guarantee

Cheap readings and deals

Free psychic reading (3 minutes)

Free chat minutes with every new psychic

70% OFF your first reading

Cons

No video chat sessions

Over the last 23 years, Kasamba has gained an overwhelmingly positive reputation among 4 million satisfied clients. Speaking about satisfied clients, Kasamba’s psychics have received over 200,000 5-star reviews.

It’s easy to see that Kasamba is the real deal.

They work with upwards of 300 psychic advisors to deliver phone and chat-based sessions across 22 spiritual disciplines.

A Wide Range of Specialties

Their far-reaching network covers every aspect of personal and professional life, but categories for LGBTQ+ inclusive love readings and tarot card readers top the charts. Still, it’s easy to find dream analysis advisors and receive career forecasts with an accurate financial outlook.

Experienced clients can delve into occult-based, Wicca, and Kabbalah readings; and you can even get a picture of who you were in a past life. You can use their search function to find the perfect advisor based on particular keywords, categories, and prices per minute.

Cheap Psychics, Introductory Deals, and Affordable Prices

Speaking of prices, Kasamba will give new customers 3 free minutes with any of their advisors. You’ll also get 70% off your first session up to a final value of $50; which gives you room for a lengthy phone or chat-based conversation.

Although clairvoyants with decades of experience will charge more for their time; the going rate at Kasamba is approximately $5 per minute.

Although they don’t offer video chat sessions; there’s truly something for everybody at Kasamba. If you’re not happy with the service you’ve received, they’ll give you a full refund for your trouble.

Tons of Free Content

If you’d rather get familiar with the spiritual realm before requesting a psychic reading, Kasamba offers a slew of free media content.

You can check your daily horoscope, see the compatibility level between two Zodiac signs, and read love forecasts without paying a dime.

Their active blog is filled with hundreds of informative articles written by professional advisors. To name a few of their best topics, you can read about reincarnation, pet telepathy, numerology, future predictions, astrology, and the meaning behind tarot cards.

>> Check out Kasamba to get 3 free minutes + 70% off your first session >>

2. Psychic Source – Compassionate Yet Cheap Psychics for Love Readings

Pros

Award - Best Psychics for Cheap Relationship Readings

Accurate & compassionate romance readings

Live chat, phone & video readings

Personalized cheap readings (wise, direct, honest…)

30 years of clairvoyant experience

Satisfaction guarantee with no questions asked

Cheap psychics and deals

Cheap $1/minute introductory deal

3-minute free psychic reading with introductory package

FREE daily horoscope

Cons

The website looks a bit dated

Psychic Source offers some of the lowest rates for accurate, in-depth love readings. Their spiritual advisors have 30+ years of experience, and none of their customer ratings drop below 4 stars.

If you’re looking for compassionate psychics that will help you without asking much, this is it.

Find the Right Psychic in a Few Minutes

Their psychic network contains 280 advisors, all of whom conduct phone, online chat, and live video sessions upon request. That said, it’s easy to find your perfect match using their “Find A Psychic” tool at no additional charge.

You’ll have to answer a few personal questions about your intentions, the particular specialties you’re looking for, the tools you’d like your psychic reader to use, and the mode of interaction you’d prefer.

Once finished, you’ll be presented with a handful of tailored advisors to choose from.

Many Specialties from Strictly Vetted Psychics

Psychic Source offers specialized services across 33 spiritual disciplines, the most popular of which surround love and relationships. They also provide career forecasts and spiritually-centered grief counseling, with prices starting from $1.00/minute.

All their advisors undergo a rigorous screening process that puts their supernatural abilities to the test, and many of their psychics speak native Spanish.

Cheap Psychic Readings, Introductory Deals, and Free Minutes

New customers will receive 3 free minutes and the opportunity to purchase 30 minutes for just $30. If you’re looking for an unmatched spiritual experience at the lowest price possible, Psychic Source fits the bill.

Like Kasamba, you can receive a full refund if you’re not satisfied with your reading. Just call (or text) their 24/7 customer service hotline with any concerns or inquiries.

Informational Content for Free

Yes, Psychic Source puts out free, informative content for clients looking to learn more about the spiritual realm. You can read about the inner workings of a psychic’s mind, receive a free daily horoscope, and understand the meaning behind planetary placements.

Aside from this; their active blog contains a handful of articles surrounding complex topics like self-hypnotism, book recommendations, manifestation, tarot card reading, and numerology.

>> Check out Psychic Source to get an accurate psychic reading for $1/minute >>

3. Keen – Cheap Psychics by Phone for Career & Money Issues

Pros

Award - Best Psychics for Career Advice

Accurate financial outlook psychics

400,000+ verified customer reviews

30+ years of experience

Free iOS and Android mobile app

Money-back guarantee

Cheap readings and discounts

Get 10 minutes for just $1.99

3-minutes free (new customers only)

Subscribe for FREE horoscope and promotions

Cons

No face-to-face video sessions

Keen’s reputation stretches back to 1999. Since then, they’ve delivered 45 million psychic readings to 14 million customers; many of whom come back regularly for updated, professional insight.

Like Kasamba and Psychic Source, Keen gives you a full refund if you’re not satisfied with your reading.

Experienced Advisors with 400,000+ Reviews

As you can imagine from the sheer volume of customers, Keen has an extended network of 200+ psychic advisors.

Together, they’ve received a grand total of 400,000 verified customer reviews over their 30+ years of combined experience. Their services are available 24/7, but they don’t offer video chat sessions.

Instead, customers can schedule phone calls or online chat sessions with an advisor of their choosing. If an advisor on Keen’s homepage doesn’t immediately stand out to you; feel free to use their “Find A Psychic” tool for detailed recommendations.

They’ll ask you about your current mood, intentions, and the type of advice you’re seeking. Additionally, customers can filter by price, category, star ratings, and experience to find their perfect match.

Experts on Career and Financial Matters

45 of their most popular advisors deliver financial advice and career forecasts. If you’re experiencing money troubles; their advisors can help you gain clarity and manifest supporting income with accuracy and speed.

That said, you can request equally high-quality love readings, tarot readers, and spiritual readings. Their specialty categories include angel readings, general life questions, aura cleansing, and cartomancy.

Cheap Phone Psychics, Free Minutes and Introductory Discount

With frequent promotions that increase the affordability of high-value readings across numerous disciplines, it’s no surprise that Keen is something of a household name.

Keen is a safe haven for newbies to the spiritual realm. They offer daily horoscopes, love advice articles, astral projection tips, astrology-focused information, and free psychic readings with virtual tarot cards.

New signups can get 10 minutes for just $1.99, and you’ll also get 3 free minutes on psychic readings by phone or chat.

Although Keen’s non-promotional pricing can get expensive, the old adage rings true – you get what you pay for.

>> Get a detailed 10-minute psychic reading for $1.99 on Keen >>

4. Oranum – Cheap Online Psychics via LIVE Video Chat

Pros

Award - Best Psychic Readings via VIDEO

Face-to-face sessions available

“TikTok” style online psychic reading platform

91 fortune-telling advisors

Control how much you spend

Personal profile pictures abound

Free psychic chat and cheap readings

Get 10,000 free coins

Free chat sessions

Cons

The credit system is a bit confusing

Oranum was founded in 2011; so they got off to a later start than some of our higher-ranked picks. Still; over the last 10 years, they’ve gained more than 500,000 members worldwide; and they’ve become known as the world’s best spiritual live streaming platform.

However, unlike other online psychic reading sites, they don’t offer a 100% money-back guarantee. Of course, if you have any complaints or experience software issues such as audio lag or choppy streams; they’ll credit your tokens back to your account.

Live Video Sessions With Real Psychics

If you’re anxious about the future, consider Oranum your #1 destination. They offer live, face-to-face sessions for a price you can afford. We found 91 psychic advisors that can accurately predict the future while offering a heaping side dish of supportive advice.

However, fortune telling is merely the tip of the iceberg. Oranum works with hundreds of clairvoyants and advisors to deliver online psychic readings across 12 spiritual disciplines. For example, you can speak to tarot readers, delve into numerology, or analyze meaningful dreams.

Detailed Profiles but Basic Search Filters

Personal profile pictures abound; so you can see every psychic advisor on their roster before you schedule an appointment. You can also see which advisors are online before reaching out.

However, their search functionality is very basic. You can delineate appropriate advisors by category and specific keywords, but there’s no questionnaire to narrow your approach.

Cheap Psychic Deals and Special Discounts

Prices here range from $1 up to $9.99 per minute, but you’ll have to transfer your money into “credits” before speaking with anybody. This might seem like a hassle, but this feature prevents your card from getting billed once your credits expire.

When you join and validate your credit information with Oranum, you’ll receive 10,000 free tokens which can be used to get a free psychic reading for up to 10 minutes with an advisor of your choosing.

>> Check out Oranum to get 10,000 free coins just for signing up >>

5. AskNow – Cheap Psychics by Phone for Tarot Readings

Pros

Award - Best Phone Readings

Accurate tarot specialists

Master psychics have decades of experience

Strict vetting and hiring process

Free mobile app for iOS devices

24/7 customer support

Cheap phone psychic readings and deals

5 FREE Master minutes with your first psychic reading session

Phone calls from $1.00/minute

40-minute psychic reading for $40 (best deal)

Ask a free question via email

Free horoscope readings

Cons

No video sessions

No Android app

AskNow has been offering phone psychic readings since 2005, and their network of master psychics boasts decades of real-world experience.

It’s nearly impossible to find hundreds of skilled advisors with more to offer anywhere else.

Phone Psychics With Many Specialties

AskNow’s psychics offer phone and chat readings in English and Spanish, which further proves their international reach.

Over the last 17 years; they’ve accumulated hundreds of thousands of loyal clients. This isn’t surprising considering there are hundreds of tarot specialists and hundreds more love experts at your service 24/7.

Although they mainly focus on tarot card readings, their network specializes in a multitude of disciplines. Spiritual guidance, love readings, career forecasts, birth chart readings, numerology, and financial outlook sessions are just a few of their commonly requested topics.

Free Content, Cheap Phone Psychic Deals, and Offers

If you want to learn more about online psychic readings before scheduling a phone call; AskNow’s wealth of free content gets you started in the right direction. You can receive free daily horoscopes or comb through their active blog for more guidance.

AskNow’s introductory offer grants new sign-ups 30 minutes for $30; which is a competitive price to pay for unrivaled spiritual expertise.

Beyond this, they don’t offer a real satisfaction guarantee. However, they do give out 5 free* minutes with your first call. And if you’re not happy with the advisor you picked; AskNow will refund your free minutes, thereby giving you a second chance to find that perfect match.

Final Thoughts

Aside from their lack of video support, AskNow does everything right. They even have a mobile app so you can receive excellent spiritual guidance on a whim.

>> Check out AskNow to get 5 free* minutes on your first phone reading >>

How We Ranked the Best Cheap Psychic Reading Platforms

Customer Reviews

The best online psychic reading services aren’t afraid to flaunt independent testimonials from satisfied clients. For example, Kasamba and Psychic Source boast hundreds of excellent, verified customer reviews on trusted platforms like Trustpilot and Reddit.

Our top online psychic websites have helped thousands of people overcome seemingly insurmountable problems, and you can read through reviews to find the right advisor for you.

Relevant Experience

We gave a higher ranking to online psychic mediums with a long history of giving cheap psychic readings online.

Any experienced psychic reader expertly conducts past life readings, dream analysis consultations, tarot readings, fortune-telling services, and love readings with confidence.

Areas of Specialty

We prioritized psychic reading websites that specialize in multiple disciplines. No matter your circumstances, you’ll receive pinpointed advice that’s individually geared towards your personal situation.

Pricing & Value

We gave a higher ranking to affordable psychics that offer phone chat and video consultations for a price that doesn’t break the bank. Similarly, we gave a special shout-out to online psychic websites that give free psychic reading and $1/minute offers to newcomers.

Satisfaction Guarantee

The best psychic readings are backed by a guarantee that proves their superior quality.

Should you decide that psychic medium readings aren’t for you, there’s no risk involved.

If you’re not satisfied with any online psychic reading service you receive; our top picks offer a full refund.

The Differences Between Chat, Video, and Cheap Phone Psychics

Cheap Phone Psychic Readings

Cheap psychic readings by phone are exactly what you’d expect – an open-ended conversation between you and the advisor of your choosing. If you’re not a big texter and prefer to say what’s on your mind at the moment, cheap psychic phone readings are right up your alley.

Phone psychics deliver specific, detailed advice that comes from the heart, but you’ll have to pay a bit more for the heightened wisdom held by veteran advisors. Importantly, phone psychic readings work best when you enter the conversation with an open mind.

Cheap Online Chat Readings

Our top picks offer cheap psychic readings via online chat. You’ll pay the least for this kind of psychic service, but you’ll have the same degree of control over your experience.

Here’s a huge benefit – you can message your psychic reader with questions, concerns, and information 24/7. You’ll both have a uniquely powerful connection that can’t be replicated with the occasional phone call.

Also, if you don’t feel like scheduling a phone call to receive tailored advice, online chat services are a fantastic alternative for most customers.

Cheap Online Psychic Readings via VIDEO (Face-to-face)

Face-to-face psychic readings are more personal and intimate than phone or chat services.

You’ll get to see your advisor on camera, and you’ll have the option to turn your own webcam on or off at will. However, video chats are generally the most expensive online psychic reading services

That said, it’s easier for your advisor to connect with your personal energy when they can see your facial expressions and mannerisms.

You can video chat with your psychic for a tarot reading, get some perspective about that weird dream you had, or request valuable future insight – the choice is yours.

Best Cheap Psychic Readings Online − FAQ

Why Do Cheap Online Psychics Offer Affordable Readings?

Online psychic websites are cheaper than in-person clairvoyants for a number of reasons, the primary one being a complete lack of overhead. In-person psychic advisors must pay rent and maintenance costs for the building they use to meet with clients.

Quite frankly, cheap online psychic reading websites are intended to coax otherwise reluctant audiences into the world of tarot card readings, love readings, and astrology readings for a price they can afford.

Finally, master psychics care deeply about their clients, and it’s easier for them to positively impact people’s lives online. Without physical restrictions in the way, the best online psychics can broaden their scope to serve a much wider target audience.

Are Cheap Psychics Just As Good As Expensive Psychics?

Yes, cheap psychic readings can be just as good as expensive psychic readers. Rather than paying extra for a brand name or popular clairvoyant’s opinion; you’re paying for a professional, spiritually guided perspective on your circumstances.

For people who are just dipping their toes in the water, our top picks have the necessary experience and interpersonal skills to provide clarity in the midst of tumultuous times.

What Are the Cheapest Psychic Readings Available?

Psychic Source offers very cheap psychic readings online at just $1.00/minute. With 30+ years of experience, their online psychics specialize in love matters and have gone through a rigorous vetting process. In other words, you know you’ll get an accurate psychic reading.

Which Qualities Should A Good Psychic Reader Possess?

Any good psychic reader should lend a compassionate ear to their clients.

Beyond this, excellent psychic readers need to be connected with the spiritual realm. Psychic readers are closely bonded with the universe; which gives them an undeniably strong sense of what the future holds for their clients.

Finally, good psychic readers are knowledgeable about planetary placements, birth charts, and their own extrasensory abilities.

In summary, psychic readers don’t hit their clients with “smoke and mirrors” – instead, they use their supernatural and subconscious intuitions to provide life-altering advice.

Are there any Cheap Phone Psychics with $1/minute Rates?

Yes, there are cheap phone psychic reading sites that have $1/minute rates. Customers benefit from promotions and dedicated advisors that can help you gain clarity even if money is tight at the moment.

Psychic Source gives 3 free minutes to their new clients, and the rest of the psychic reading will only cost $1/minute. Whether you’re choosing tarot card readings, love readings, or astrology readings doesn’t matter − this price applies to all their best online psychics.

Why Should You Get a Cheap Psychic Phone Reading?

You should get cheap psychic readings by phone because they help you connect to the psychic reader on a deeper level than with a chat reading.

Additionally, you won’t have to break the bank to glean tailored advice from experienced clairvoyants with your best interests at heart. That said; veteran advisors typically charge more for their heightened degree of spiritual insight and connection with the universe.

Telephone psychic readings are best for receiving specific and detailed spiritual advice that adds a thick layer of personal intimacy and open-ended realism to your first psychic reading.

Cheap Online Psychics − Verdict

We all cope with our problems differently, but there’s a better way to achieve peace of mind and spiritual clarity. Sometimes, it’s helpful to hear an objective yet compassionate viewpoint.

The best online psychic websites are here to help you regain control over your personal and professional life.

The top-rated psychic advisors we’ve reviewed possess decades of experience dealing with situations just like yours while providing unlimited value for very low prices.

No matter what you’re going through; online psychic reading platforms like Kasamba and Keen offer a rejuvenating sense of spiritual clarity that’s tailored to your circumstances.

We know you’ve been feeling under the weather for quite some time now… but it’s time to put an end to it.

