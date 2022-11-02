Best Sports Betting Sites For 2022: Reviews Of The Top Online Sportsbooks

With the NFL season kicking into full steam, MLB playoffs getting started, and the World Cup right around the corner, many people are looking for the best sports betting sites.

We know how hard it can be to find a reliable and safe platform for sports betting. This is why we did all the heavy lifting for you and put all the top bookies to the ultimate test, using a proven ranking methodology.

BetOnline was our top pick of the bunch because of its competitive odds, great user interface, and generous bonuses, but there are more sportsbooks to check out.

Ready? Let’s go!

Best Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline: Best sportsbook overall

Bovada: Best live betting experience

BC.Game: Highest number of betting options

Sportsbetting.ag: Longest standing online sportsbook

MyBookie: Best bonuses

EveryGame: Best betting interface

XBet: Best collection of futures

BetUS: Top pick for football



1. BetOnline - Best Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

50% deposit bonus up to $1,000

Over 25 different sports to bet on

Reload bonuses up to 35%

Attractive interface

High number of betting options

Odds boosters

24/7 live chat

Cons:

Limited number of niche sports

BetOnline is the best place to get started if you’re looking for the best sportsbook overall.

In addition to top-tier betting odds and many options for popular matchups, the site is easy to pick up and use - even for a beginner.

It features a nice welcome bonus, unlimited reload bonuses, special odds boosters, a dedicated prop builder, plenty of banking options, and fast customer support.

Sports Betting Diversity: 4.8/5

Compared to most sports betting apps on the web, the roughly 25 different sports offered here is a pretty high number. This includes popular picks like baseball, basketball, football, golf, and soccer.

As mentioned, this is the best online sportsbook to sign up for if you focus on popular sports.

However, if you want to get into some obscure sports and eSports, you might instead find one of the other sites on this page to be better.

Betting Options & Interface: 5/5

There are many different sports betting options when gambling at BetOnline.

The upcoming game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers, for example, let users bet on how many runs would be scored by the 5th inning, what the margin of victory would be, and place common money line bets.

It is easy to use the site and find the bet you want to place.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

The welcome bonus at BetOnline is competitive compared to other online sports betting bonuses.

For your first deposit, you can get a 50% bonus tacked on top of what you deposit - up to $1000 in value.

Just keep in mind that there is a 10x wagering requirement for this offer.

If you want to add another boost to your account, there is a 25% reload bonus up to $250 that you can also take advantage of down the road.

Banking & Support: 4.9/5

There are plenty of different banking options at BetOnline to choose from. This includes Visa, MasterCard, wire transfers, and even eChecks. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are all accepted.

Withdrawals are usually processed within 48 hours.

If you run into problems, help is always right around the corner. There is a full help center, FAQ page, and a live chat interface.

Click here to see all active promotions at BetOnline.

2. Bovada - Best Sports Betting Site For In-Play Betting

Pros:

BTC welcome bonus up to $750

About 30 different sports

Virtual sports betting offered

Fair 5x wagering requirements

Competitive odds

Great live betting interface

Cons:

Some other sportsbooks have higher bonuses

If you are on the prowl for a modern online sportsbook with a great live betting interface, Bovada is the best place to check out first.

They also have a large lineup of sports, simulated virtual sports betting, and some of the most competitive odds for bets.

Sports Betting Diversity: 4.9/5

There are roughly 30 different sports offered for bets at this site. The most popular options include football, baseball, soccer, tennis, basketball, and UFC/MMA. We also found some rare options like table tennis, volleyball, and winter sports.

One thing that stands out with Bovada is their virtual sports betting interface. Here, you can gamble on sports that are not in season, including soccer and horse racing. They also have camel racing and greyhound racing. After placing the bet, you can watch the simulated game right from the Bovada website.

Betting Options & Interface: 4.8/5

Typically, popular matchups will have over 100 different options to choose from. This might include the number of pass attempts, TDs, or whether both teams would score at least 15 points for an NFL game.

This way, players can create the perfect bet slip that accurately reflects their precise predictions.

The interface on the site itself is straightforward to navigate and use. Although it has a simple white and grey layout, players can easily find the game they want to bet on, sift through options, and craft the perfect parlay bet without getting confused.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

This welcome bonus at Bovada stands out for having a lot of value tacked on with fair wagering requirements that you can easily meet.

When depositing with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Cash, or USDT, you can get a 75% sports match bonus of up to $750.

What we like the most about this offer compared to other offers is that they have fair 5x wagering requirements.

You can also get a casino welcome bonus at Bovada. However, remember that there are higher wagering requirements if you decide to use this offer.

Banking & Support: 4.8/5

Most people will be able to find their preferred banking method at Bovada.

Some of the supported banking options include MasterCard, Visa, and MatchPay. Withdrawals typically take place within one hour.

If you run into issues placing a last-minute live bet, the customer support team is ready to help you immediately via the live chat interface. There is also a complete help center where most common questions can be answered without human assistance.

Click here to learn more about the available promotions at Bovada.

3. BC.Game - Highest Number Of Betting Options Of All Online Sportsbooks

Pros:

High deposit bonuses up to 240%

About 39 different sports

Typically over 100 betting options

High eSports coverage

Cons:

Cryptocurrency-dominated banking

If your main goal is to access many betting markets and options for each game you gamble on, BC Game is the top sports betting site to check out first.

For starters, we found over 39 different sports to bet on here - more than anywhere else. Part of the reason that this is the case is their high level of eSports coverage.

Considering that there are 100 (or many more) betting options available for most games, gamblers who want to explore more than the typical money line bet will be right at home here.

Sports Betting Diversity: 5/5

Those who want to access the most extensive betting markets on the internet will likely see BC Game as the best choice.

With about 39 different sports to choose from, no other site on this page has quite the volume we find here.

In addition to popular options like football and NBA, many obscure sports are offered at this site. This includes various eSports, kabaddi, Gaelic football, and darts.

Betting Options & Interface: 4.9/5

In terms of the overall number of options, BC Game takes the crown.

Whether it's a popular sport or an obscure eSport, we found many different options to pick from.

When betting on a volleyball game, for example, you might predict who will win each set, how many sets will take place, the number of sets won each time, and much more.

It is also very straightforward to find your bet, place live bets, and sift through the massive library of options for each game.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

BC Game has some of the most generous bonuses as far as the best betting sites go.

Each deposit you make on this site can get a deposit bonus of up to 240%. In addition, there are daily bonuses and a VIP program here.

The wagering requirements for the deposit bonuses are only 5x, which is lower than most of the top online sportsbooks.

However, this offer will likely expire soon, so jump onto BC Game before it's too late if you want to get a high deposit bonus at what many believe to be the best online betting site.

Banking & Support: 4.5/5

BC Game does offer support for fiat currency deposits, but it is constrained. Only select countries, including India, Brazil, and Colombia, will allow direct bank deposits or banking payment methods.

Those in other countries must deposit using cryptocurrency.

That said, the level of altcoin and web3 wallet support here is top-tier as BC Game is one of the best Bitcoin casino sites.

There is an active community of users who you can reach out to in the right-hand chat if you run into problems. In addition, there is live chat support powered by customer service representatives from BC Game to take advantage of if you run into banking issues.

Click here to get started at BC Game.

4. Sportsbetting.ag - Longest-Standing Sports Betting Site

Pros:

Roughly 32 different sports

Plenty of odds boosts

Great racebook

Online since 2003

Cons:

Sometimes difficult to read sports odds

Dated design

Sportsbetting.ag is an excellent place to get started with the sports betting scene if you want to start off at a well-known site. Since its opening in 2003, it has stood the test of time and has a friendly community of players.

Sports Betting Diversity: 4.7/5

There are approximately 32 different sports to bet on at Sportsbetting.ag.

Whether you are on the hunt for NHL betting sites, NFL betting sites, college sports, or any other major sports leagues - Sportsbetting.ag likely has the sports betting market you want to find.

Some of the most popular sports include baseball, basketball, football, and golf.

There are future bets available and also odds boosters for select games.

The site also handpicks some premade parlays for many sports. In MLB, for example, a +300 (compared to the standard +250) odds booster was up for grabs if the Braves, Mets, and Phillies all won.

Betting Options & Interface: 4/5

Players can bet on standard options such as money line, over/under, and spread for each significant event offered at Sportsbetting.ag.

In addition, on an NFL game, for example, you can place bets on the number of interceptions, passing TDs, pass attempts, and more.

That being said, the sportsbook interface looks like it was made in 2003 - which probably is the case.

It is not that attractive and it’s somewhat difficult to sift through different options.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

The welcome bonus at Sportsbetting.ag is very similar to what we see at BetOnline.

New users can receive a 50% bonus tacked on to what they deposit, up to a total value of $1,000. In addition, there is a crypto welcome bonus offer at this site where you can get a 100% bonus up to $1,000.

Just keep in mind that the crypto welcome bonus has a higher 14x wagering requirement compared to the 10x wagering requirement for the standard 50% bonus offer.

There are also reload bonus offers up to 35% that you can take advantage of when making later deposits on Sportsbetting.ag.

Banking & Support: 4.7/5

The level of banking support at Sportsbetting.ag is excellent.

There are approximately 19 different banking options, including major cards, MoneyGram, wire transfers, and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

It is also very straightforward to get in touch with customer support if you run into problems while depositing or withdrawing.

There is a live chat team, a phone number that you can call, and three different email addresses.

Click here to learn all about the welcome bonus at Sportsbetting.ag.

5. MyBookie - Best Bonuses Of Any Online Sports Betting Site

Pros:

100% bonus up to $1,000

150% casino bonus

$10 casino chip

200% referral bonus

Regular sports contests

Live betting for most games

Exclusive perks for VIP users

Cons:

The interface is a bit cluttered

No unique betting options

MyBookie is another solid option to check out if you intend to use your new sportsbook for an extended period.

The VIP program at this site gives you an additional welcome bonus and unlocks exclusive perks typical site users do not receive.

The live betting interface updates odds and scores in real-time, making it easy to place last-minute smart bets. They also offer support for most major sports and events.

Sports Betting Diversity: 4.7/5

Players can bet on major sporting events, including college football, NBA, MLB, and more at MyBookie. There are approximately 32 different sports markets that you can bet on at this site.

We like how it gives users featured odds and exclusive last-minute offers.

For example, those wanting to bet on the MLB playoffs received exclusive futures bets for series winners. Users can also place bets on rarer sports like futsal, biathlon, darts, and more.

Betting Options & Interface: 4/5

Options for trending matchups like the NFL often have over 200 different choices to consider.

In an NFL game, for example, you might be able to bet on how many points will be scored in each quarter, what the final score would be, and how much a particular team would win by.

However, smaller events like eSports might only have money line options.

It is also worth noting that the interface can be tricky to use at MyBookie. It is often difficult to find the matchup you are looking for as the interface clutters all sports and eSports together on one page.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

MyBookie has the most rewarding bonuses we found.

Their 100% sports welcome bonus offer can only be used on your first deposit, but there are many ongoing promos to check out.

This sportsbook also stands out in the bonus department because it has a top-tier VIP program.

Loyal users of the site can access perks such as their own designated account manager, monthly cashback, higher betting limits, exclusive promotions, faster customer support, and much more.

Banking & Support: 4/5

There are currently only eight different supported banking options at MyBookie, which is lower than most sports betting sites.

That said, all the bases are well-covered. This includes options like Visa, MasterCard, and Moneygram. Cryptos like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ripple are accepted too.

If you run into issues with the banking processes, there is also customer support that is easy to get in contact with. Email and live chat are the best ways to get quick responses.

Click here to see all active welcome bonus offers at MyBookie.

Best Sports Betting Sites - Runners-Up

How We Ranked The Best Online Sports Betting Sites

Number of Sports to Bet On

The first thing you should look into when hunting for the best online betting sites is the number of different sports to bet on. This is especially true if you want to place bets on sports games that are not that popular.

Number Betting Options & Quality of Interface

In addition to simply betting on standard bets like the money line, over/under, and spread, you might want to have a little bit of fun with live betting, make parlays, or bet on a scarce option. For this reason, we featured online sportsbooks with plenty of options for most matchups.

Banking Procedures & Customer Support

Another thing to consider when signing up for one of the best online sportsbooks is their banking procedures and customer support. Confirm that you can deposit and withdraw quickly using your desired method. Finally, we made sure that customer support is easy to reach out to in case of any issues.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions

The last thing that you should consider is the welcome bonus offers. Any of the best sportsbooks will offer deposit bonuses, free bets, reload bonuses, VIP programs, and other incentives to keep you happily placing more bets.

Guide To Using Online Sports Betting Sites

What Is The Best Site To Bet On Sports?

BetOnline is the best place for online sports betting. The site offers a wide variety of betting options, including traditional sports betting, live betting, and more.

They also offer several bonuses and promotions that can be used to boost your bankroll. Finally, BetOnline has a reputation for being one of the most reliable and trustworthy online sportsbooks.

What Is The Safest Online Sports Betting Site?

Some of the safest online sports betting sites include BetOnline, Bovada, and BC.Game. When considering safety, look for how long the site has been around and reviews of other players.

Is Online Betting Safe?

Yes, online betting is safe and will pay out for winnings as long as you follow the T&Cs of the site and only play on proven sites like the ones on this page.

How Can I Know A Winning Team By Sports Betting Odds?

The odds seen on betting sites cannot predict the future. They only help you understand how much money you can receive if you place a winning bet.

If you want to hear more about a particular team's shot at winning, listening to speculation from experts will help you make an educated guess. BetUS, for example, has a useful feature called “BetUS TV” with cool predictions.

How Do I Choose The Best Sports Betting Site For Me?

The first thing you should do is check out the number of sports they offer. This way, you can confirm that they offer support for the bets you will place. Then, consider the number of betting options and the overall quality of the interface.

Then, look at the banking options to confirm that you can deposit and withdraw. If you run into problems, having prompt customer support is another feature to check for. Finally, look at the welcome bonus and other promotions.

Comparison Of The Top 5 Online Sportsbooks

As a recap, here are the top online betting sites and why we chose them:

BetOnline: This is the best overall place to bet on sports online. Use the code "BOL1000" to get a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Overall score: 99%

Bovada: If you want to bet in real-time, Bovada should be the first site to check out in the online sports betting world. You can get a bonus of up to $750 for cryptocurrency deposits. Overall score: 98%

BC.Game: This site has the most betting options for each game in the sports betting industry. You can get a deposit bonus of up to 240%. Overall score: 95%

Sportsbetting.ag: This is another solid choice if you want to place bets on the longest-standing sports betting app on this page. Use the bonus code "SB1000" to get a nice 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Overall score: 93%

MyBookie: This mobile sports betting site has an excellent VIP program that offers special perks to loyal users. Use the bonus code "MYB100" to double your first deposit on this site and receive a $10 casino chip. Overall score: 91%

How To Sign Up At An Online Betting Site

If you have never used online sportsbooks before, we are here to help you out. Here is how to get started at BetOnline and activate the $1,000 welcome bonus.

1. Head Over To The Site Home Page

To get started with your welcome bonus, you first need to click here and head over to the official BetOnline website.

2. Click "Join" And Make An Account

Once on the home page, click the large "join" button in the top right corner to get started with sports betting online.

3. Enter The Bonus Code

Before you deposit BetOnline, enter the bonus code "BOL1000" on the cashier page, or you will risk missing out on your welcome bonus!

4. Deposit & Receive Your Bonus

Finally, after you have entered your bonus code, the last thing you need to do is make a deposit. From there, you will receive your bonus and be free to start betting on sporting events.

So, What Are The Best Sports Betting Sites?

If you are on the prowl for the best online sportsbooks, the first place you should check out is BetOnline.

Bovada is another excellent site if you’re looking for live betting and want a generous welcome bonus.

In any case, remember that gambling at an online sportsbook is risky, and please bet responsibly. We hope Lady Luck is on your side!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

