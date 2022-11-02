Best Online Slots (2022): Top Real Money Slot Sites with High RTPs & Payouts

Gone are the days of grainy graphics and low payouts — today’s best online slots feature immersive gameplay, the highest jackpots, and they’re the pillar of every online casino.

But there’s a catch: there are thousands of slots available, so tracking down the very best online slot machines yourself will cost you a lot of time and money.

To that end, we’ve compiled a list of the best slot sites along with their highest-rated games to help you start spinning the reels right away.

Super Slots and its 5-reel masterpiece Bounty of Troy (96.44% RTP) topped our list, but we have 16 more slots for you to try — in 16 other top-rated online casinos.

Let’s take a look.

Best Online Slots

1. Super Slots (Bounty of Troy) — Best Online Slots Site Overall

Pros

Over 250 online slot games by leading game studios

Accepts 17 cryptocurrencies

Reliable 24/7 customer support

20+ years of experience

Up to $6,000 welcome bonus

Cons

No demo or practice casino games

Super Slots and its Betsoft-heavy slots selection are the clear winners today. You’ll enjoy real money slots of the highest quality and RTP on the market, along with a handful of free spins that you’ll get to claim week-in, week-out.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Super Slots has a fantastic game selection mainly powered by Betsoft — the bedrock company of online slot production known for its high-RTP games with outstanding graphics.

With just over 250 different slot titles to choose from, ranging from classics to 5-reel ultra-high quality games, you’re not getting bored anytime soon.

We particularly liked Bounty of Troy — an old-school Greek mythology-themed slot game with lines that pay out both ways, making things even more exciting.

In addition to the standard symbols, this game has scatter symbols that activate free spins and other bonus features — and you only need to land two crossed-sword symbols on active reels to activate the bonus round, unlike having to land at least three like on most video slots.

This game also has a stellar jackpot, but you’ll need to bet the highest amount per spin of $10 for a chance to win it.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

Super Slots features a fantastic welcome bonus worth 250% up to $1,000, followed by 100% up to $1,000 on your next five deposits, amounting up to a total of $6,000 in bonus funds. Be sure to use the special code SS250 on your first deposit, and SS100 on your following five deposits to claim this package.

Regarding crypto players, you can get a whopping 400% up to $4,000 on your first deposit — and you can use the funds on literally all video slots you want to (excluding progressives).

When (if) you become a regular here, you can claim free spins for new games and participate in the Ultimate Spin-Off event for a shot at the grand cash prize of $1,000.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Super Slots sports a simplistic website design that translates well into smaller screens. The site works well and is straightforward to navigate, all online casino games are available, but we find the lack of additional filtering options a little bit annoying.

There’s no jackpot tab, for example, so you’re left with scrolling or searching the casino games by name (if you know them) to start playing.

Beyond that, everything else works just as you’d expect.

Banking: 4.8/5

It’s always a pleasure when an online casino offers many different banking options so their players can choose whichever method suits them best. Fortunately, Super Slots understands this and has a large selection of different banking options to choose from.

More precisely, you have over 20 options on hand here, including MasterCard, VISA, Discover, AMEX, Wire Transfer, Person 2 Person, and 17 cryptocurrencies. Besides popular options like Bitcoin and Ethereum, you’ll also find less-known cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu and Polygon.

Besides topping our list as the best casino for slots — Super Slots may as well find its place among the best Bitcoin casinos out there.

Misc: 4.7/5

Super Slots scores highly in all of our benchmarks, but the casino shines in other areas as well.

Another sector where Super Slots excels is its customer support department. They are available 24/7 via live chat and email. While it would be nice to have a phone number to call should you need to, their live chat support is excellent, having answered our questions within a minute.

2. Slots.lv (Arrogant Pirates) — Best Bonuses of all Online Slot Sites

Pros

200% welcome bonus

Up to 1-hour crypto payouts

Free slots available

200+ slots by 10+ game studios

Cons

Limited banking flexibility

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Slots.lv is all about — you know it — online slot machines. This online casino is your one-stop-shop if you want to try your hand at a progressive jackpot or claim the most valuable online slots bonus on the market.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Our favorite game at Slots.lv was Arrogant Pirates, not only because it’s silly and fun — but because its rather frequent payouts won’t let your “pirate ship” sink right away. This means you’ll get to enjoy more playtime with less money, and of course — the possibility to win 500x your stake if you get lucky.

We also loved Slots.lv’s jackpot games, with some of them surpassing the $100k jackpot mark (777 Deluxe).

Slots.lv’s selection of 3D online slots for real money is also incredible with many vivid top-class slots that offer a real video game-like experience. They are constantly updating their game offering to ensure you never run out of interesting games.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Slots.lv excels in many areas but none more than their rewards and bonuses section. They offer a bumper 200% up to $1,000 on the first deposit plus a further 100% up to $500 on your next 8 deposits.

They jazz things up even further by offering a fantastic crypto bonus of 300% up to $1,500 on the first deposit, followed by 150% up to $750 on the next 8 deposits. That is a lot of spins to enjoy for free as a new player.

If you get beyond the 8th deposit, you can benefit from “The Double Up” at Slots.lv, and get 100% up to $150 + 30 free spins on your Monday deposit.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

We like to play on mobile just as often as we play on desktop — and Slots.lv delivers nicely with its mobile compatibility.

We tested the mobile functionality on both Android and iOS devices and were happy with both versions. The layout is well designed and easy to navigate, with nearly all games available on mobile.

While the website could use some fresh paint, it still works great and features many filtering options to help you easily browse the games on hand.

Banking: 4.5/5

Slots.lv’s banking section is slightly limited, but the most popular options are still covered. You can manage your casino balance via credit cards and a few cryptocurrencies.

You can tell they promote their cryptocurrency banking options by the extra-valuable rewards they offer if you decide to use them.

You’ll also get your payout within one hour if you decide to use crypto, provided that your account is ID verified beforehand.

Misc: 4.6/5

Slots.lv is a fantastic online casino suitable for players of all shapes and sizes. Besides the stellar real money slots repertoire powered by over 10 providers, you can also enjoy all the classic table games and a few live blackjack and roulette games.

Their customer support also rates highly and you can get in touch via live chat or email. The FAQ section is pretty comprehensive as well, so whatever issue or question you may have — you have just enough channels to help you.

Join Slots.lv using our link above and enjoy the most valuable bonuses of all slots sites!

3. Slots Empire (Caesar’s Empire) — Best Slots Site for Free Spins

Pros

Free spins on Caesar’s Empire

Excellent mobile compatibility

All slots are free to play

Exemplary website design

Cons

Higher than average credit card minimum deposit

$150 minimum withdrawal

Slots Empire is a beautifully designed online casino and a breeze to use with its unique graphics and animations. But it’s not all looks and nothing else, as you’ll find one of the most valuable bonuses and over 200 real money slots — all exclusively powered by RTG.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Slots Empire is very aptly named for it has an entire empire of slots for real money for you to enjoy. They cater to all kinds of players with their vast selection of well-known real money online slots created by RealTime Gaming.

From the wildly popular Popiñata to the beautifully animated Secret Jungle, Slots Empire has ticked every box with its selection of games.

Our favorite slot machine here is Caesar’s Empire. It’s not your standard game with stunning visuals but rather an old-school classic with a super-valuable jackpot, quick gameplay, and a solid Return to Player (RTP) value.

Be sure to check out another of our favorite games called Aztec’s Millions. It's a bit of an older game but the progressive jackpot and game features are worth giving it a spin or two.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

When it comes to bonuses and rewards, Slots Empire likes to roll out the red carpet for their new and existing players alike. They offer a fantastic 245% match deposit bonus plus 55 free spins that you can use on Caesar’s Empire (code: IRONBORDERS).

If that isn’t enough to pique your interest, this online casino always has a New Game and a 24/7 bonus when you become a regular. Besides, you have a dozen more welcome bonuses to choose from if you don’t like the one we recommend — just create an account and open the promotions tab for a full breakdown.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

The clean and elegant design of Slots Empire’s website translates into a near-perfect mobile experience. We say near-perfect as we encountered slight lag when opening the site but it didn’t take long to sort itself out.

Beyond that, the layout is fantastic and easy to use. And while there is an app available for desktop computers, there isn’t one for mobile devices, so you can start playing online slots straight through your browser.

Banking: 4/5

All transactions at Slots Empire are completely free of all fees. You can use the standard options like credit cards and widely-accepted cryptocurrencies, but we especially liked the addition of Neosurf and its minimum deposit of $10 to get you started.

Withdrawals via regular banking options (bank transfer, MasterCard, and Visa) take anywhere from 3 to 7 days to arrive, which is pretty standard these days unless you are banking with cryptocurrencies.

Slots Empire’s downside here is that you won’t get to withdraw anything less than $150, but then again — all transactions are fee-free, which kind of makes up for it.

Misc: 4.5/5

Slots Empire has earned a name for itself as one of the top online slots casinos and it isn't hard to see why. From its fantastic look and feel to its great game variety, Slots Empire is worthy of being called one of the best online slots casinos out there.

They are not only all about looks and great gameplay. They also perform nicely on the customer service front. They are available 24/7 via email, telephone, and live chat.

Use the link above and code IRONBORDERS to get a 245% match bonus and 55 free spins.

4. Ignition (Shopping Spree) — Best Progressive Jackpots of all Slot Sites

Pros

Excellent selection of progressive slots

Low wagering requirements

Crypto payouts arrive within 24 hours

Up to $1,500 casino bonus

Cons

Could have better slots variety

Steep credit card fees

If progressive jackpot slots are what you are looking for then Ignition Casino is where you should be. They have a phenomenal selection of some of the biggest paying jackpots. Speaking of jackpot slots, if you are looking for the big bucks — look no further than Shopping Spree.

Game Selection: 4.2/5

We know, we know. Shopping Spree may be slightly more oriented toward ladies than the majority of our male readers; however, you will soon change your mind when you hear that Shopping Spree frequently surpasses the $1 million jackpot prize mark, which makes it the highest-paying slot on our list.

Besides Shopping Spree, Ignition Casino sports around 120 games, half of which are progressive jackpots with stunning prizes.

While this might not seem like a lot, there are a handful of top-quality three-reelers, five-reels, and 3D real money slots, with progressive jackpots taking the spotlight.

Some of the most popular titles you'll find are 777 Deluxe, A Night With Cleo, Gold Rush Gus, etc. All of them are powered by industry-leading software developers like RTG, too — so you're in for some high-octane gaming sessions at Ignition.

Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5

With a fantastic 150% up to $1,000 welcome bonus, Ignition knows how to welcome players onto its platform. This online casino site also offers a great cryptocurrency welcome bonus worth 100% up to $1,500.

Both of these incentives arrive with 25x wagering requirements, which is among the lowest on our list of slot sites.

Ignition also has something for its existing players, including the Weekly Boost, the Ignition Rewards loyalty program, crypto monthly giveaway, and more.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Ignition’s mobile compatibility is outstanding. The simple yet well-designed website sits beautifully on smaller screens.

While the gameplay is stellar, Ignition’s selection of mobile slots is limited compared to the desktop version. However, the selection still features the most popular games.

Banking: 4/5

There are several banking options to choose from at Ignition. We love that they have all of the standards as well as a few methods not usually available like Zelle.

You won’t find any e-wallet options here and we hope that they reconsider this in the not too distant future. Payouts are fast but note that some of their card transactions can incur fees, most of which are only 5.9%, with American Express going as high as 15.9%.

Misc: 5/5

Ignition Casino is a fantastic place for all types of casino games — especially for progressive jackpots.

Beyond that, Ignition is one of the most popular poker sites, so in-between slots, you can join real money poker tournaments for some card action if you want.

As always, we also reviewed Ignition’s customer support and were impressed with the attentive professionalism of the support staff. Should you need to get in touch, you will be able to contact their 24/7 customer support via email, web form, and live chat.

Use this link and code IGWPCB150 on your first deposit to claim the 150% up to $1,500 crypto bonus at Ignition.

5. Big Spin Casino (Return to Paris) — Best Online Slot Site for 3D Slots

Pros

Excellent selection of 3D slots

Has many jackpot games

Many promotions for regular players

Good table games variety

Cons

Steep $45 credit card minimum deposit

Dated website design

Live chat only available for registered users

Big Spin Casino is one of the best casinos for real money online slots for real money, especially if you’re looking for the greatest selection of high-quality, visually-appealing 3D slots.

Game Selection: 4/5

Return to Paris (our favorite here) is a great casino game with top-notch graphics and animations. You’ll definitely get the immersive video game experience along with exciting bonus rounds and free spins with multipliers along the way.

The entire selection of casino games extends just over 180, with the bulk being real money slot games. While the range of casino games is decent for recreational players, you might find it a tad limiting if you enjoy playing slots for real money more often than not.

3D video slots are the most popular category here, and Betsoft is behind most of what’s available in this section. Some trending games include 88 Frenzy Fortune and Triple Juicy Drops.

If you occasionally like playing card games, there are just enough blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker variants to keep you occupied.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

On the welcome bonus front, Big Spin Casino offers a 200% up to $1,000 welcome bonus that has a 30x wagering requirement. To claim it, simply use the code BIGSPIN200 when making your first deposit.

Beyond that, there’s a solid lineup of other promotions like the 100% reload bonus up to $1,000 (code: 100BIGSPIN) that’s available once a week.

If you prefer playing slots during the weekend, you can take advantage of a 250% up to $2,000 match deposit bonus by using the code BSCWEEKEND. However, you’ll need to deposit $100 or more to qualify.

Mobile Compatibility: 3.5/5

Big Spin’s mobile compatibility is somewhat unclear. While the site works well and loads fast, we noticed that not all of the games are available on the mobile version as on desktop computers. Additionally, some games do not load in full screen, which kills the high-quality part of the games.

Banking: 3.5/5

Big Spin Casino sticks to the basics when it comes to banking options. You can initiate deposits via Visa, Mastercard, Money Gram, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple, and Ethereum.

We would love some additional e-wallets or other fiat currency options; however, it is clear that BigSpinCasino is crypto-optimized.

While crypto deposits start at $20, you’ll need to deposit a minimum of $45 if you opt for credit cards, which is much higher compared to other real money online casinos.

Misc: 4.5/5

Besides the stellar selection of high-quality 3D slot games, Big Spin offers a solid live casino section with a few blackjack, roulette, and baccarat variants with various stakes.

On the customer service front, they offer 24/7 customer support via email, contact form, and live chat. Unfortunately, you have to be a registered member to use the live chat feature.

All in all - if you register with Big Spin, you’ll enjoy Betsoft’s finest 3D real money online slots games.

How we Selected the Best Slot Sites Online

Game Selection:

We took the real money slots selection as our primary benchmark when ranking the best online casinos. We also paid attention to the overall RTP of the online slot games, so while not all will go over 96% — you’ll find many that do.

Bonuses and Rewards:

Being rewarded upon arrival or for your loyalty is part and parcel of how online gambling works and we believe it is a critical benchmark for all casinos. That said, we made sure that all of the casinos we recommend provide fair and valuable bonuses for new players.

Mobile Compatibility:

Having great mobile functionality is a must, as you’ll most likely play via your smartphone. To that end, we tested all online casino sites for their mobile compatibility on our Android and iOS devices before recommending them.

Banking:

Most online casinos accept standard payment methods like credit cards, but there are a lot of players who prefer to use cryptocurrencies. With that in mind, we only selected the best online casinos that offer a mix of both to ensure you find a suitable option for managing your casino bankroll.

Guide to the Best Online Slots Sites

What is a Progressive Jackpot Online Slot?

A progressive jackpot is a slot or another casino game with a jackpot that gets bigger and bigger each time you or any other player for that matter plays it. The jackpot prize accumulates as long as nobody lands the right combination to trigger the super-high jackpot.

This can be a progressive jackpot involving a single game or a multi-game version where many games are linked together in one jackpot reward.

What Are Free Spins at Online Slots Sites?

Free Spins are some of the most sought-after incentives by online gamblers. Online casino sites will typically give you a few extra spins that you can use on a specific slot for a chance to win some real money.

Are Online Slots Rigged?

All reputable online casinos use a Random Number Generator (RNG) software to make sure the outcome of each game is genuinely random. Besides, licensed online casinos — like the ones on our list — are regularly audited by gambling commissions for fairness, in addition to getting their games checked by 3rd party companies like iTechLabs.

How Do I Deposit Funds to Play Slots Online?

First, you will need to create a casino account and log in. Nearly all casinos will have a Deposit or Cashier section at the top-right corner; click that button.

Now, select your preferred payment option, and follow the instructions at the casino. Note that you might need to verify your email or phone number to make a deposit, so pay attention to that detail.

Can I Play Slots Online for Free?

Yes, you can. Many online casinos will allow you to test their online slot machines for free — some even don’t require registration.

Slots.lv is one such online casino. Simply visit the site and open any slot game you want to read its description and play it for free.

How Do I Know Which Online Slot is the Best For Me?

Finding the best slot games for you comes down to a question of personal choice. Some players prefer the high-stakes jackpots while others tend to focus on high-quality graphics and animations.

So, to find the best slots for yourself, you’ll need to determine the type you want to play, whether that’s 5-reel slots, classics, 3D, progressive, and so on.

If you’re looking for games with amazing graphics, Super Slots and its great range of 5-reel real money slot machines by Betsoft is a great choice. If you want huge jackpots, Ignition and its Shopping Spree slot might be your best choice.

Whatever game you think is the best for you, make sure to play it at reputable and licensed casinos like the ones on our list.

Comparing the Best Online Slots Sites

Let’s look at the main features available at each of our recommended online slot sites:

Super Slots: Over 250 high-quality games by Betsoft and other developers, 17 cryptos accepted, free spins reload bonuses; 250% up to $1,000 first deposit bonus; overall score 98%

Slots.lv: All real money slots are available for free, quick crypto withdrawals, high-quality slot games by over 10 games studios; 200% up to $1,000 welcome bonus; overall score 97%

Slots Empire: Works great on mobile devices, top-quality slot machines by RTG, the Bubble Bubble series is available; 245% + 55 free spins welcome bonus; overall score 95%

Ignition: Around 40 jackpot slots, only 25x wagering requirements on casino bonus, 24-hour withdrawals; 150% up to $1,500 crypto first deposit bonus; overall score 94%

Big Spin Casino: Solid range of immersive 3D slots, an array of promotions for regular players, good table games variety; 200% up to $1,000 slots bonus; overall score 90%

How to Start Playing Slots for Real Money: Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re ready to start playing real money slot games but you’re not sure how to do it yourself, follow our simple three-step guide below and you’ll be ready to play slots in no time.

Step 1: Register

Open Super Slots

Click the Join Now button in the upper right corner

Fill out the form with your personal details

Click Register



Step 2: Verify your Email

Open the email you just used to register

Look for a mail by Super Slots in your inbox or junk

Open the verification mail and click the link inside to verify your account



Step 3: Play Slots Online!

Once redirected back to the casino, click Cashier

Choose from any of the available payment methods

Enter the code SS250 to opt-in for the welcome bonus

Deposit at least $20 to claim the bonus

Play slots and have fun!



Still Looking for the Best Online Slots?

We certainly hope not; we went overboard to ensure we deliver the best online slots available right now — covering as many categories as possible to suit most players’ tastes.

Since most of you are looking for top-quality real money slots with swift gameplay and HD visuals, we couldn’t look past Super Slots and its slew of modern games as our top pick.

Following behind is Slots.lv with its generous bonuses for new players, as well as the availability of free games for you to try before you pay.

Each online casino you see here is licensed, each one offers a rock-solid selection of slot machines by top-tier developers, and finally — there’s a slot bonus waiting for you no matter your choice.

Just remember to play responsibly!

