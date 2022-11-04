Best Online Casinos in Canada Ranked by Bonuses for Canadian Players, Fairness, and Casino Games

With literally hundreds of choices, the best online casinos in Canada are hard to find.

That said, we’ve done the research and have brushed aside all the false promises, shady licenses, and one-dimensional game menus to find only the top Canadian online casinos. Spin Casino is the clear winner here, but there are more CA casino sites to check out.

Whether you’re looking for security, casino game variety, welcome bonus fairness, or any other ‘player-first’ metric we’ve got you covered.

Let’s take a deeper look.

Best Online Casinos in Canada

Spin Casino: Best online casino in Canada overall

Royal Panda: Best for online slots

Jackpot City Casino: Best for live dealer games

Bodog: Best for sports betting

CasinoNic: Best new Canadian online casino

1. Spin Casino — Best Canadian Online Casino Overall

Sponsored

Pros:

Nearly 50 live casino games

Loyalty club for ongoing players

Dedicated iOS and Android apps for their mobile casinos

Well-organized and clean interface

$27,000,000+ in progressive jackpots

Cons:

Few speciality games

Launched in 2001, Spin Casino has been a longtime favorite for Canadian players. They offer hundreds of online casino games and slots, including progressive jackpots.

Casino Games and Online Slots: 4.8/5

They have over 600 total online casino games, including table games, video poker, live dealer games, video bingo, scratch cards, and more. Their table games include variations of baccarat, blackjack, and roulette. Additionally, they also offer craps and video poker.

This online casino offers hundreds of slot games, with many of them being progressive jackpots. While they could offer more online casino games and slots, the titles that they do offer are of highest quality, which is why we rated them so highly.

Their progressive jackpots include titles like “Mega Moolah,” “Mega Moolah: Absolootly Mad,” and “Wheel of Wishes.”

Live Dealer Games: 5/5

This online gambling site offers an impressive 47 live casino games, a number much higher than most online casinos.

Here, players can enjoy live dealer games, like variations of baccarat, roulette (including Lightning Roulette), and blackjack (like Infinite Blackjack and Blackjack Party).

This Canadian online casino features unique titles like Dragon Tiger Live, Dream Catcher, Top Card Football, and several poker games: Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three-Card, Caribbean Stud, Bonus Texas Hold’em, and Casino Hold’em.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.3/5

Their welcome package for new players applies to your first three deposits, totalling up to $1,000. The first deposit can net you up to $400. A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

We also really love their ‘Daily Deal’ promo which can add up to $50 to your bankroll. Having random bonuses show up in your cashier daily is something you don’t see anywhere else.

Additional Offerings: 5/5

While some other online Canadian casinos offer a higher number of games or additional features, Spin Casino garnered our top spot not only because all the casino games offered are of great quality, but also because of their massive collection of software providers.

Most casinos use a handful of game providers, but this online casino in Canada utilizes over 30! Software providers include Microgaming, Red Tiger, NetEnt, Tom Horn, Evolution Gaming, Northern Lights Gaming, Eurostar Studios, and dozens more.

Click here to get started at Spin Casino

2. Royal Panda — Best Canadian Online Casino Site for Slots

Sponsored

Pros:

1,200 casino games including over 1,100 slots

A sportsbook with over two dozen markets to bet on

Reload bonuses for recurring players

Better rollover requirements than most online casinos

Cons:

Mobile casino has limited games

No free spins for first depositors

Launched in 2014, this is one of the newer Canadian online casino sites, which quickly garnered popularity based on their large number of casino games, sportsbook, and overall fun feel.

Casino Games and Online Slots: 5/5

Royal Panda is one of the best online gambling sites when it comes to their selection of casino and slot games. They have a massive amount of casino games, totaling over 1,200, and over 1,100 of those are slots.

For their table games, they offer the usual selection of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, as well as a craps table and Dream Catcher.

Players will also find here an automated Mega Ball lottery game, as well as video slots and video poker. Their best online slots include “Vikings Video Slot,” as well as Ozzy Osbourne and Conan-themed video slots, respectively.

Live Dealer Games: 4.9/5

They have dozens of live casino games in a variety of languages, including a VIP lounge for high rollers.

Aside from the standard live table games, they also offer lightning options for dice, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

Some of their unique live casino games include Sic Bo, craps, Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, and Bac Bo. Their live dealer poker games include six-plus, three-card, Texas Hold’em Bonus, and Hold’em Poker Three.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.5/5

Their deposit bonus comes with a lower rollover than most other online gambling sites. New players can claim a 100% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 with a playthrough of 35x, and this welcome package is good for most of their casino games, including their live offerings.

As an additional online casino bonus, every deposit made qualifies for a 5% Top Up bonus with only a 3x rollover. After each deposit made, just check the “My Offers” section to claim this bonus.

You can also find weekly live casino tournaments, slots tournaments with $5,000 prize pools, and all sorts of new games promos.

Additional Offerings: 5/5

Panda does offer sports betting, unlike most of the other online casinos on this list. While they do not have all of the bells and whistles as Bodog, which we cover below, they do have the common offerings with competitive odds.

You can bet on all the major sports and leagues, including the CFL, NFL, NBA, soccer, tennis, cricket, and more.

Other additional offerings include scratch cards, a handful of arcade-like games, and what really makes them stand out in this category is their unique offerings of live game shows.

Players can enjoy 20 live game shows with real-life hosts or dealers. These are games like “Cash or Crash,” “Sweet Bonanza Candyland,” “Mega Ball,” “Mega Wheel Live,” “Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt,” “Side Bet City,” “Live Lucky 7,” and more.

Click here to get started at Royal Panda

3. Jackpot City Casino — Best Canadian Online Casino for Live Games

Sponsored

Pros:

53 live dealer games

Over a dozen banking options

Over 400 slots

One of the best mobile casinos

Cons:

No sports betting

Jackpot City Casino is one of the longest-running online Canadian casinos, operating for nearly 25 years. They offer hundreds of online casino games, including a large selection of slots and dozens of live casino games.

Casino Games and Online Slots: 4.5/5

Jackpot City Casino offers nearly 500 games, with most of them focused on slots. Their table games include the usual offerings of blackjack, baccarat and roulette, with variations in each category.

They also offer a variety of video poker options, including “Aces & Eights,” “Aces & Faces Power Poker,” and “Jacks or Better Poker.”

One of their most popular jackpot slots is “Wheel of Wishes,” where the jackpot is currently pushing $10,000,000. They also have the ultra-popular “WWE Legends,” a five-reel slot with four different jackpots, including the grand prize of 5,000x the amount wagered.

Live Dealer Games: 5/5

Jackpot City offers a whopping 53 live casino games. Here, you can play many variations on roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

You can also play some cards with their poker options, including three-card, Caribbean Stud, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, and Casino Hold’em. However, it is their special titles that often steal the show.

These live casino games include Football Studio, “Monopoly Live,” Dream Catcher, and perhaps the most popular live game in Jackpot City, “Deal or No Deal.”

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.7/5

The welcome bonus package at Jackpot City is for new players on their first four deposits. The welcome bonuses include a 100% match on the first four deposits up to $400 for a total of $1,600. They’ll also throw in 20 free spins for your trouble. A minimum deposit of $10 is required for each deposit bonus.

Ongoing players can enjoy their Loyalty Program for additional perks, which is free to join. The rewards program at Jackpot City consists of six levels, and players earn points for each real money bet placed.

The points can be exchanged for bonus credits, and the higher level reached, the more bonus credits the points garner.

Additional Offerings: 4.3/5

You will not find a sportsbook here or any bingo games, which is a bit disappointing. However, they do offer scratch cards and the next best thing to bingo, keno. Their scratch cards serve as a relaxing game to play in between the high-action options, and several offer big money prizes.

They also hold slot tournaments, where online players compete against each other in specific slot games to win major money. What makes Jackpot City slot tournaments unique and extra fun is that they allow players to communicate with one another.

View the latest Jackpot City bonuses

4. Bodog — Best Online Casino in Canada for Betting

Sponsored

Pros:

Popular online poker room

Over 50 markets in their sportsbook

Three different bonuses for all online gambling niche

Dedicated props builder

One of the best sports betting sites

Cons:

Few video poker variants

Launched in 1994, this is the longest-running online casino site on this list. Bodog’s gambling hall consists of three main wings: their poker room, casino, and what they are most known for - their sportsbook.

Casino Games and Online Slots: 4.4/5

They offer over 750 casino games, and over 650 of them are slots.

They do have a couple of jackpot options that can get up into the millions, however, most of their progressives have a jackpot in the low six figures.

Their unique table games offered that are not always found at other Canadian casinos include both Caribbean Hold’em and Stud, Roll the Dice, Teen Patti, and Andar Bahar. Bodog also has several options for video poker, including single and multi-hand options.

Live Dealer Games: 4/5

They offer 35 different tables of live dealer games, which is convenient, though they only offer roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. So, no live craps or niche games will be found here.

Of their live offerings, 28 of them are standard blackjack tables, though a couple feature early payouts and some have bet-behind options, so you can still take part in the action even if there is not an empty seat.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.8/5

This is one of the best online casinos for welcome bonuses, as they offer three promotions for each side of their casino.

Their casino deposit bonus is a 100% match up to $600, plus 50 free spins. This can only be used in the casino and has a 25x rollover.

New players to their sportsbook can secure a 100% match bonus up to $400 plus 50 free spins. When the bonus is used for sports betting or horse races, the rollover is just 5x.

Their poker deposit bonus is a 100% match up to $1,000. With poker, there is no rollover, but the bonus is distributed in $5 installments for every 150 points earned in their rewards program.

Additional Offerings: 5/5

There are many additional offerings from Bodog, including specialty games, like “Thundercrash,” keno, and over five bingo options.

Their live poker room consists of cash and tournament games for Omaha and Texas Hold’em, with options for heads-up and six max. They have guaranteed tournaments that usually range in the low six figures and a monthly one-million Canadian dollars guaranteed tournament.

From sports to entertainment and everything in between, their sportsbook features over a massive 50 markets to bet on. This includes all the major sports and leagues with dozens of others across the globe, including niche sports like badminton and handball.

They have live betting for many sporting events or games, and players can utilize their dedicated props builder, which easily allows players to create a multi-propositions betslip. Additionally, they have more “futures” betting options than most other sportsbooks.

Click here to get started at Bodog

5. CasinoNic — Best New Canadian Online Casino Site

Sponsored

Pros:

Nearly 4,000 total games

Hundreds of jackpot slots of different varieties

Almost all of their games are available across mobile devices

Casino bonuses on the first 10 deposits

Cons:

Expensive VIP bonus instead of a loyalty program

No free spins offers

While gambling at an established Canadian casino online has its advantages, sometimes Canadian players look for newer brands to freshen things up. CasinoNic debuted in 2019 with a huge bang, and is already the best online casino for game variety - with over 3,800 casino games.

Casino Games and Online Slots: 5/5

With thousands of titles to choose from, it would be hard for Canadian players to not find a game or title they like. Roulette games, poker, blackjack, rummy, and dice games, among others, make up their table selections.

They have hundreds of jackpot slots, including progressive jackpots, fixed, and Drop and Wins. Some of their jackpots are up to the millions.

There is a section that shows players what slots they have already played, which is very convenient, and you can also peruse their slot games via specific providers.

Live Dealer Games: 4/5

Their live casino games include variants of roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat, with very few niche games.

Players can also enjoy American 3D Roulette, which is rarely found in Canadian online casinos, as well as French Roulette.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.5/5

They have a welcome bonus package for the first 10 deposits, a great ongoing value for returning players, as well as four other promotional offers.

The first deposit is a 100% match up to $500, and the other nine deposits are a 100% match up to $500 for a combined total of $5,000 Canadian dollars. Each deposit bonus has a 50x rollover.

They also have a Friday bonus with a match of 50% up to $300, and a 100% Tuesday bonus match up to $150. If you deposit $250 on your birthday, they will give you an additional $125. All three of these bonuses have a 50x playthrough.

Additional Offerings: 4/5

It is hard to locate their specialty games, but they do offer three bingo games: 88 Bingo 88, Bingo Soccer, and Just a Bingo.

They also have three keno games: Book of Keno, Amaterasu Keno, and Xmas Keno Cat. To find these specialty games, simply type “bingo” or “keno” into their search bar.

Click here to get started at CasinoNic

How We Ranked the Best Canadian Online Casinos

Casino Game Variety

We conducted an in-depth study of the amount of total games offered at the online casinos, including slots, as well as the quality of their selections.

So, if a casino seemingly had a relatively low count of games but they were all of excellent quality, then they still could be rated highly.

Live Dealer Games

Because these are games with real-life dealers and limited seats, the number of tables offered were considered. We also looked at how many variants of the live games were provided, for example: European, American, or multi-hand blackjack.

Bonuses and Rewards

We analyzed the value of their bonuses, how many promotions they offered, and if they have a loyalty program. Additionally, if they did have a rewards program, we studied its value and if it would be worthwhile for Canadian players. Bonus points were given for low rollovers.

Additional Offerings

This is where we looked at what rare or special games a casino offered such as bingo, game show, or arcade games, and if they had a sportsbook, poker room, or exclusive games.

The more additional offerings online casinos provide, the higher they are rated.

Best Canadian Online Casinos - FAQs

Are Online Casinos in Canada Safe?

Your safety is our first priority, so you can rest assured that every CA online casino that we listed is safe, secure, and reputable, so you can have fun playing with peace of mind. All the online casinos listed above are licensed and audited by third parties.

Are Canadian Online Casinos Available in Other Countries?

This varies on each casino; some are only available to Canadian players while others are available in other countries. Each online casino that we listed has security measures that will not let you sign up if you are located in a country that is restricted.

Additionally, you can always look at a casino’s terms and conditions for a full list of countries that they operate in.

Which Canadian Online Casino Has the Best Payouts?

While there is no definitive answer to this question because it would be difficult to calculate the average RTP (return to player percentage) of each and every CA casino online, it’s worth noting that Jackpot City is famous as a high payout online casino in Canada - with an average RTP of 97.82%.

What Is the Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada?

According to our research, Spin Casino is the best all-around CA online casino at the moment, followed by Royal Panda (the top pick for slots) and Jackpot City that provides a great live casino experience online.

What is a Bonus Rollover or Playthrough at Canadian Casinos?

A rollover (or playthrough) is the multiple of a bonus you must make in order to collect your winnings.

For example, if a casino offers a $50 bonus on a deposit with a 10X rollover, this means you have to bet 10 times the bonus amount in order to collect, which would be a total of $500.

This does not mean you have to win $500 in wagers, your total bets just have to equal that amount. So, if you go up $100 and then down $100, that counts as $200 of wagers toward the playthrough requirement.

Is Signing Up at an Online Casino in Canada Difficult?

Joining an online casino can take just a matter of minutes when you know what to expect and have the proper documentation ready.

Towards the end of this article, we’ll give specific instructions on how to sign up at an online casino in Canada to help save you time.

Comparison of the 5 Best Online Casinos in Canada

That was a lot of information to unpack, wasn’t it? Here is a quick recap of the top online casinos for Canadian players and the key benefits that each offers.

Spin Casino: We ranked them the best online casino for high ratings in all the categories we judged. This safe online casino has been operating since 2001, and they offer hundreds of high-quality casino games.

We ranked them the best online casino for high ratings in all the categories we judged. This safe online casino has been operating since 2001, and they offer hundreds of high-quality casino games. Royal Panda: If you like spinning the wheel, then this online casino with over 1,100 slots and many jackpot offerings may be for you. Claim their 100% welcome bonus by going to the “My Offers” page after signing up.

If you like spinning the wheel, then this online casino with over 1,100 slots and many jackpot offerings may be for you. Claim their 100% welcome bonus by going to the “My Offers” page after signing up. Jackpot City: For live action and real-life dealers, head to Jackpot City Casino. Here, you will find over 50 live dealer casino games, where you can enjoy blackjack, roulette, and several poker games. They also have a potentially lucrative $1,600 welcome bonus package.

For live action and real-life dealers, head to Jackpot City Casino. Here, you will find over 50 live dealer casino games, where you can enjoy blackjack, roulette, and several poker games. They also have a potentially lucrative $1,600 welcome bonus package. Bodog: This is best for Canadian players who want to bet on sports. Feast in a stacked sportsbook with over 50 betting markets, from mainstream sports to entertainment options. Here you can claim a 100% sports welcome promotion for up to $400 plus 50 free spins.

This is best for Canadian players who want to bet on sports. Feast in a stacked sportsbook with over 50 betting markets, from mainstream sports to entertainment options. Here you can claim a 100% sports welcome promotion for up to $400 plus 50 free spins. CasinoNic: This is a new online Casino in Canada, and it is great for players wanting a fresh feel with a massive amount of 4000+ casino and slot titles. Your first welcome promotion is a 100% match for up to $500, and you get nine more after that!



How to Sign Up at a CA Online Casino Site

Since Spin Casino ranked as the best overall on our list, we are going to walk you through signing up on that site.

1. Head to SpinCasino.com

Click the red “Sign Up” button, located in the center of the landing page.

Choose a username and password.

Fill out your personal information, including your email.

2. Check Your Email

Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your address, and then click on the confirmation link, and remember to check your spam box if you do not see it within minutes.

You should be logged in automatically, but if not log in with your details.

3. Make Your Deposit and Claim Your Bonus

You’ll see a ‘Bank’ icon at the top right of your screen - click it.

Here you’ll be taken to their cashier, where you can select your payment method.

Simply follow the instructions. There is no bonus code. Your first deposit bonus will be credited to the account automatically.

Now you’re ready to play online casino games for real money.

Still Looking for the Best Online Casinos in Canada?

Canada offers some of the best online casinos found anywhere, from casino sites that specialize in slots to all-rounders that offer a robust sportsbook and poker room on top.

Ultimately it’s going to come down to personal preference.

That said, our top pick is Spin Casino for their long-time reputation, solid list of quality casino games, and massive list of progressive jackpot games.

Regardless of the one you choose, you can rest assured knowing that all the Canadian casino sites we listed here are safe and secure.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/

https://www.cprg.ca/

https://www.responsiblegambling.org/



