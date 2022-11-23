Best Essay Writing Services: Review of the Most Popular Sites

In this day and age, students don't need to struggle with their essays. If they're having trouble writing them, they can use writing services to help them get the work done. There's so many online though, so how can you know which one is right for you? If you're not sure, the best thing to do is check out the top services that we've collected for you here.

TOP 7 ESSAY WRITING SERVICES

Here are the top services that are out there right now, that can help you get the very best essay possible:

Academized.com: Best essay writing service overall BoomEssays.com: Best service variety PaperFellows.com: Best customer experience LastMinuteWriting.com: Top pick for urgent tasks StateOfWriting.com: Best writers EliteAssignmentHelp.com: Best selection of assignment disciplines CanadianWritings.com: Best discount for your first order

Academized.com - Best Essay Writing Service Overall

Academized are one of the very best essay writing services out there, being able to offer a wide range of services while still keeping prices low. They also are well known for their quality essays too, so you're in good hands with them.

Writers – 4.8/5

As the service puts out such good quality essays, you know that their writers are top of their game too. You can view their top writers on the site, and see all the reviews that show why they're the best. You're also able to hire a specific writer should you wish to.

Quality – 5/5

As you'll see in the reviews, many past customers feel they've got the best quality essays from this service. They mention that the essays were fully custom written to their needs, and got them great grades.

Price – 4.9/5

The essays at Academized are very fairly priced, even considering their quality. A university essay written within 10 days here is just $16.99. There are multiple discounts available too, including a first time customer discount of 15%, and more discounts the more you buy.

Customer experience – 5/5

Look at the reviews for this service and you'll see that customers are really happy with what they get here. Many feel supported in what they buy, with writers being in contact with them throughout the writing process. The customer support team are always there to help, too.

Pros:

Offers the best prices, quality and speed that you should expect

You can hire a top expert in every subject

Loyalty program offers frequent discounts to customers

Cons:

Some top writers have lower availability

Prices start a little higher than other sites

BoomEssays.com - Best Service Variety

When it comes to essay writing services, Boom Essays is able to offer a huge variety in writing services. As well as essays, you can get dissertations, admissions essays, editing and proofreading, and more from them. That allows you to get help, no matter what you need.

Writers – 4.7/5

The writers here are well respected, with many students feeling that their writers really had an understanding of their subjects. You'll be matched up with the most suitable writer for your paper, every time. If you want to check them out yourself, you can and hire a writer that looks good to you.

Quality – 5/5

You can check out samples of Boom Essay's work on their site, and you can see that their writers know their stuff. No matter what kind of writing you need, their work gets you the top grades and gets the attention that you're looking for.

Prices – 4.6/5

Prices here are very reasonable, with a 2 page college essay coming out at $29.98. You can get a first time customer discount of 15% as well. If you keep ordering, you'll be eligible for other discounts too.

Customer Experience – 5/5

Customers find it very easy to get the help they need here. They can talk to the customer support team before they order, to ensure that they get the right help with the writing work that they need completed. That's helped a lot of customers feel more confident in ordering.

Pros:

Get your paper in as little as 3 hours

Very trustworthy service as reported by customers

The ability to choose the best writer for the task you have in mind

Cons:

Quicker turnarounds only available for shorter pieces

Some features will have an additional charge

PaperFellows.com - Best Customer Experience

When it comes to the best customer experience, Paper Fellows are very hard to beat. They put a lot of work into taking care of their customers, and that shows in all the reviews they get. As such, they're a service you want to consider.

Writers – 5/5

The top writers here at Paper Fellows are responsible for the great papers that come out of the service. They say they only pick the top writers to work with them, and that shows. You'll be able to see that they're all highly rated by past customers, so you're in good hands.

Quality – 5/5

Again, if you want to see how good the essays are here, all you have to do is go check out the reviews. You'll see lots of happy customers, talking about how their essays were written by genuine professionals in their subject. That allows you to order in confidence.

Prices – 4.7/5

Prices are very reasonable here, as you can get an average college essay for $28.53 with Paper Fellows. That allows students of all budgets to order here. You'll also be able to get a 20% new customer discount with them, too.

Customer Experience – 5/5

Customers have expressed that they were more than happy with the service they got here, and would be happy to order again. The team here have your back, so you can get help whenever you need it.

Pros:

Papers start at just £11.59 per page

Very quick turn arounds on offer

Papers all written to be Turnitin proof

Cons:

Just 3 free revisions per paper

Site is a little difficult to navigate

LastMinuteWriting.com - Top Pick for Urgent Tasks

As their name implies, if you need an essay written quickly, Last Minute Writing are the place to be. They'll ensure that you're well taken care of, and get those essays done when you can't.

Writers – 4.7/5

You can check out exactly who the writers are on this site, before you even order. You'll quickly see that they are well respected and highly reviewed. You even have the chance to pick the writer you want, and hire them directly. They have qualified writers in most subjects, so it shouldn't be hard to find the one for you.

Quality – 5/5

Take a quick look at the essay samples on the site here, and you'll soon see that they offer some of the best essay grades available. All essays are custom written to your needs, so you should get a paper that achieves top marks for you. That's even true when you pick an essay with a quick turn around time.

Price – 4.7/5

You don't have to spend a lot to get a good paper here at Last Minute Writing. They offer a 15% discount to all new customers, and the prices are very reasonable to begin with. For example, a 2 page undergrad essay with a 10 day deadline will cost $31.98 here.

Customer Experience – 4.8/5

Having to have an essay written quickly is stressful, but this service is well respected for the service they offer. In customer reviews, you'll often see students happy that they got such good work in such a short amount of time. It's helped many out of binds when they needed it.

Pros:

Get your essay in as little as three hours

Modern and easy to use site

Top satisfaction rates

Cons:

No phone support available

Not many free revisions with your paper

StateOfWriting.com - Best Writers

While all the services on this list have some of the best writers out there, State Of Writing is known for only hiring the best writers for their work. If you're looking for a writer you can totally trust with your essay, then they're the people to turn to.

Writers – 5/5

State Of Writing are very clear about how they take your grades seriously. They hire only the very best writers to handle your work, so you can be sure that you're getting the best writing possible, every time. They're all well qualified in a huge array of subjects, so you can be sure you're getting what you need.

Quality – 5/5

As the site has some of the best writers out there, you'll be getting some of the best possible writing when you order. Customer reviews show that the site take great care in writing custom essays, so you'll get an essay that's designed specifically for you and your needs.

Price – 4.6/5

The pricing here is very reasonable, especially considering just how well written the papers are. You can get a full estimate for your job on the site itself. As an example, a paper written at undergrad level and delivered in 10 days will start at £13.49 per page. You'll also get a 20% discount as a new customer.

Customer Experience – 4.7/5

Talk to any customer who has ordered from this service, and you'll see that they've been very happy with what they've got from them. The customer support team are always there to help you too, so you'll be able to get everything you need from this service.

Pros:

Highly helpful customer support team

Money back guarantee on your work

Over 3,000 top industry writers

Cons:

Site is not as optimal for navigation

Some top writers don't have great availability

EliteAssignmentHelp.com - Best Selection of Assignment Disciplines

It's not just assignments that you may need help with. It could be proofreading your work, getting a research piece done, writing case studies, and more. The good news is that Elite Assignment Help can help you with all of it.

Writers – 4.8/5

As you'd expect from a highly respected service, Elite Assignment Help writers are some of the best in the business. That's thanks to the service only hiring some of the very best out there to work for you. You'll also see that you can hire specific writers, so you can browse through them and see who's right for your task.

Quality – 5/5

When it comes to quality, it's very hard to beat this service. You can find samples of their work on the site, and you'll find plenty of examples of the high quality writing available. Reviews have shown that customers have got great work from them and got the grades that they were looking for.

Price – 4.6/5

You can get an idea of your essay's price right here on the site, making it easy to decide if you want to order with Elite Assignment Help. For example, a 2 page essay due in 10 days here will cost £14.26 a page, which is very reasonable. You'll also see that you can get a discount of 25% as a first time customer, which is highly generous.

Customer Experience – 4.7/5

Customers generally report that they have a great experience ordering from this site, as they can get some great writing. As so many different writing disciplines are covered, whatever they need is here and ready for them.

Pros:

Pricing available directly on the site

Editing and proofreading available, along with several other services

Free to inquire about essay work

Cons:

Not many revisions available for free

Faster turnaround only offered for shorter essays

CanadianWritings.com - Best Discount for Your First Order

There's no denying that getting an essay written can be pricey. You don't want to spend a lot of cash on a good essay, and that's why so many are going with Canadian Writings. They offer a good range of discounts that you can take advantage of.

Writers – 4.7/5

Despite the fact you can get discounted writing here, doesn't mean that you can't get the very best writers. The site has ensured that they vet and hire only the very best, so you can get the top quality writing that you want for that essay. You can also pick from the writers themselves, if you want to browse their directory.

Quality – 5/5

Many customers have been surprised at the great quality of the writing here, especially since they can get the writing for fairly cheap. All the writers here offer top grade writing, with essays that are custom written just for you. As such, it's really easy to get a great essay here.

Price – 5/5

This is one of Canadian Writings' strengths. Their writing is priced starting at just $12.99 per page, and you can get a lot of discounts on top of that. That includes a 20% discount for new customers, as well as regular discounts for regular customers here.

Customer Experience – 4.7/5

When you take a look at reviews from past customers, you'll see that many express they had an excellent experience with this service. They got just the writing they needed, allowing them time to work on other pieces they had to get done. It's brought their customers a lot of peace of mind.

Pros:

Excellent pricing with top quality writing

Assurance that you're only hiring top writers here

Lots of offers and discounts available

Cons:

Plagiarism reports will cost extra

Site is somewhat outdated in design

FAQ

Are essay writing services legit?

This is a common question that students ask, and it's something you should check before you buy from any service. All the services listed here are legit, but not all of them online are. You should check to see if they're a fully registered service, and whether they have policies in place to protect your privacy. If they don't, avoid them.

What if I am not satisfied with my paper?

If you get a paper from a reputable writing service and it isn't quite what you wanted, there's no need to worry. The service you've used should have a refund and revision policy in place. That should allow you to get the correct edits made, or get a refund on that paper.

How far in advance do I need to order?

While it's always best to order further ahead if you can, most good services will have urgent services that you can buy. In some cases, their turn around can be as little as 24 hours.

Will my essay be written by a professional?

If you're using a reputable writing service, you will find that your essay is always written by a professional writer. They will have expertise in your subject, so you'll get a top paper that gets good grades.

Is buying essays online confidential and safe?

If you pick a reputable essay writing service, such as the ones listed here, then buying an essay is totally confidential and safe. Your data shouldn't be shared with anyone else, and no one will be informed that the service wrote that paper for you.

Will plagiarism detectors know that I've bought my essay online?

Again, this is down to the service that you use. Doing your research and picking a high quality writing service means that you'll get an essay that has been totally custom written for you. As this is the case, your paper will pass any plagiarism checks done on it.

When should I place my order?

Typically, it's always better to order your essay sooner rather than later. The earlier you order, typically the cheaper it will be. However, if you only have a few days before the deadline, you should still be able to order your essay.

CONCLUSION

These are some of the best academic writing sites that are available right now. Any of them will be able to write a top grading essay for you, taking that responsibility off your shoulders. As such, you can rely on them when you need to.

