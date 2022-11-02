Best Bitcoin Casinos: Most Trusted Bitcoin Casino Sites Online

If you’re looking for a place to take your cryptocurrency, have fun, and go on a jackpot hunt, there’s no better way to do it than to head to a crypto gambling site.

We took a very close look at dozens of the best Bitcoin casinos and found that the most successful ones have a few things in common: a variety of games, incentives for crypto users, user experience, easy-earn bonuses and more.

Bitstarz is the top-rated Bitcoin casino according to our research, but there’s more casinos to check out.

Here are your best options broken down by our strict ranking criteria. Let’s start.

Best Bitcoin Casinos

Bitstarz: Best overall

7Bit: Best game variety

Ignition: Best for Bitcoin poker

Slots.lv: Top pick for slots

mBit Casino: Best bonuses

Cloudbet: Widest range of accepted cryptos

Stake.com: Best provably fair BTC casino



1. Bitstarz - Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros

Massive game library (3,500+ games)

Has provably fair games

Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

Try games even without an account

Great promotions

Cons

No mobile app

Bitstarz has all the hallmarks of a popular Bitcoin casino, from an impressive selection of games to fast payouts to solid customer support.

Let’s see why it’s our top pick.

Variety of Games: 5/5

Bitstarz offers a great mix of quantity and quality with 3,150+ games. Even better, you can play most of them using various cryptocurrencies. Just browse the BTC games category and you will have no trouble finding them.

The impressive selection is provided by big names such as Endorphina, SoftSwiss, and Booming Games. It contains a healthy number of slots, including progressive jackpot slots and 3D bonus slots.

There are also ample table games, live dealer games (unavailable in some countries), and other online casino games for you to try.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Bitstarz will start you off with 20 free spins just by signing up. Once you decide to make a deposit, they will match it by 100% up to 1 BTC and add another 180 free spins, giving you even more chances to increase your bankroll.

Moving forward, Bitstarz will match your next three deposits by varying amounts and offer different forms of promotions, including reload bonuses, free spin Wednesdays, and extra rewards for featured games.

The total welcome package could score you up to 5 Bitcoin in bonuses.

User Interface: 4.5/5

The site features excellent aesthetics with colorful images tastefully laid out against a black background. The game categories are easy to navigate, allowing you to access your favorite games or explore new ones in a few clicks and swipes.

There is even a search button at the upper left corner to help you find things even faster.

There is no native app for you to download, but the site works perfectly on mobile browsers, so this should not be a problem.

Crypto Banking: 5/5

This online crypto casino has “Bit” in its name, but make no mistake, it also accepts traditional banking methods like Visa, Mastercard, and Bank Transfer on top of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and other cryptocurrencies. However, the fiat currency options won’t be available in some countries.

Other Considerations: 5/5

Bitstarz allows new users to try out the games and test the game quality without having to create an account. That is how sure they are of their product.

2. 7bit Casino - Best Game Variety of any Bitcoin Casino

Pros

Over 4,000 games available

Accessible customer support service

Generous Bitcoin casino bonuses

Accepts both fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies

Cons

Fees charged for some payment options

7bit does not have the mainstream exposure that some of the best Bitcoin casinos enjoy. Nonetheless, it deserves a spot on this list. It has an enormous library of casino games, an animation-filled lobby, and a few other surprises for you.

Variety of Games: 5/5

With jaw-dropping 4000-plus slots and other casino games, the only way to describe 7bit’s selection is massive. And these are not just your run-of-the-mill titles but quality games from reputable providers like BetSoft, Habanero, Quickfire, and Play‘n GO.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

7bit offers a first deposit bonus of 100% match for up to 1.5 BTC and additional bonuses for the next three deposits, bringing the total welcome bonus up to 5 BTC, which is pretty standard for some of today’s top Bitcoin casino sites.

However, unlike other Bitcoin casinos they do not have no-deposit free spins - hence not the perfect score here.

User Interface: 4.5/5

The 7bit lobby is colorful but not distracting. The crypto games are easy to access by type, or you can jump straight to a specific title by using the search function.

When you enter a category, you will find separate tabs for all the games and the player-favorites, which is a useful feature if you are trying to explore games other players like.

Crypto Banking: 4.5/5

What really stands out here from other online casinos is that withdrawals are almost instantaneous for crypto depositors, while most fiat options like credit cards and e-wallets take 1-3 business days.

With cashouts this fast, you will have no problem getting all your winnings from this online casino. However, make sure that you read the details carefully, as some methods carry varying transaction fees.

Crypto options other than Bitcoin include Litecoin, Doge, ETH, and Bitcoin Cash.

Other Considerations: 5/5

7bit has built a cult following over the years, and one of the many reasons is its responsive customer support service. They have a helpful FAQ section, and you can always get in touch with them via email or live chat.

3. Ignition - Best Bitcoin Casino Site for Poker

Pros

Numerous poker tournaments

Low wagering requirements

Generous casino and poker welcome bonus

Anonymous tables available

Great traffic on cash tables

Cons

Limited number of slots available

Payment options are limited

Ignition Casino is famous for its poker games and tournaments, which means this is the perfect Bitcoin casino for you if you enjoy live Texas Hold’em action. Also, it offers a solid welcome bonus and top-quality games to provide a fantastic gambling experience.

Variety of Games: 4/5

Ignition Casino does not have as many games as the other crypto gambling sites on our list, with only around 150 titles. Don't be deterred, though, as these range from the best quality slots, table games, and live dealer titles.

If you enjoy poker, you can join exciting tournaments with great prize pools, and if you enjoy the ruthless cash-game action, you can always find an active table since there’s decent player traffic to ensure most stake sizes are covered.

The most popular poker tournament here is The Monthly Milly, which is held once a month and features a $1 million prize pool. Ignition casino takes things further than the other platforms we covered so far by allowing you to wager on Virtual Sports. You can find sports like Soccer, Horse Racing, etc.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Ignition has highly competitive bonuses for both fiat and Bitcoin users. New players who register with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies get a 300% match deposit bonus of up to $3,000. Those who opt for making deposits with fiat get a 200% match deposit up to $2,000.

The welcome bonus offers are split between the poker and casino sections and have a very reasonable 25x wagering requirement attached.

Existing players can benefit from other promotions, including Weekly Boosts, Bitcoin Promotions, and many more.

User Interface: 4.4/5

Ignition allows you to play most of the games via your mobile device as well. There’s no app to download, but the web-based version still works and looks good. It can adapt to the screen of your mobile device and retains the same design as the PC version.

Crypto Banking: 4.5/5

You won't find an extensive list of payment options at Ignition. Fortunately, the payment methods available still cover the bases, and you can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, and Bitcoin Cash. Payments via Bitcoin and other cryptos are fast and don't have any fees attached.

The platform also supports traditional payment options like credit/debit cards, but they may come with fees of up to 15.9%. That said, we recommend you stick to using Bitcoin and other cryptos.

Other considerations: 4.7/5

The Ignition Bitcoin casino has an appealing website design which is a mix of orange and white. The filtering options are great as well, and you can even narrow down slots based on how many reels they have, jackpots or not, most popular games, and a few additional options.

4. Slots.lv - Best Bitcoin Casino for Slots

Pros

Up to $7,500 Bitcoin welcome package

Fast Bitcoin payouts

Rewarding VIP program

Slot tournaments

Cons

Lacks table game variety

Website feels dated

Slots.lv appeals to players looking to constantly boost their bankroll while enjoying casino games.

Variety of Games: 4/5

With its decent selection of casino games, you will always have something to play at Slots.lv. Over 200 casino game titles are available, with more than 100 slots, all powered by reliable developers. Some of them are Real Time Gaming, Rival Gaming, and many more.

If you enjoy table games or live dealer titles, they are also available with options like blackjack, baccarat, roulette, etc. Though keep in mind that the range of table games is pretty limited, and Slots.lv does not have BTC-exclusive games, which is something many other BTC casinos offer.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Slots.lv has a variety of bonuses and promotions that make registering here worthwhile. New players who register with this gambling site using Bitcoin get up to $7,500 in bonuses spread across their first nine deposits. The most intriguing part of this offer is that you’ll get a 300% match on your first deposit.

This is one of the most significant offers you'll find in a Bitcoin casino that can help get you started.

There are also plenty of other bonuses available on Slots.lv, including a fiat welcome bonus of up to $5,000, deposit bonuses, free spins, and a VIP reward program.

User Interface: 4.5/5

This operator has made a major effort to make its casino available on mobile devices without requiring a download.

The website is highly responsive and adapts to the screen of your mobile device. It also provides you with all the features available on the PC version, including the live chat option. On the downside, not all games are optimized for smaller screens.

Crypto Banking: 4.3/5

As expected from a Bitcoin casino, you'll find crypto options like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Payments with Bitcoin and other cryptos are fast and don't come attached to any extra charges.

If you prefer traditional payment methods, Slots.lv also supports credit cards. Crypto payouts are typically processed within an hour (excluding weekends and peak times), but even that is slower than our top pick Bitstarz.

Other considerations: 4.8/5

Although Slots.lv has a user-friendly layout and is easy to navigate, we weren’t really fond of the overall design, as it feels a bit dated. Compared to Bitstarz, this looks like a 2000s casino.

Anyway, the platform is still organized properly, and pages load fast and smoothly. Numerous animated characters give the casino an upbeat feel with an uncluttered interface that makes it easy to get around.

5. mBit Casino - Best Bitcoin Casino Bonuses

Pros

Around 3,000 online casino games available

Attractive welcome bonus up to 5 Bitcoin

Extensive promotional offers

Lucrative progressive jackpots

Cons

No native mobile app

Mbit went live in 2014 and is one of the pioneers of crypto gambling. It tops our list of best Bitcoin casino sites for bonuses for several reasons, including an impressive game library, support for different cryptocurrencies, and an engaging user interface.

Variety of Games: 5/5

With over 2800 slots, 116 video poker games, more than 50 live dealer games, and 15 Blackjack games, you’ll never run out of things to do once you’re on mBit’s site.

You won’t have a hard time looking for your favorite game either, as they are all neatly categorized according to the type of play.

There are over a hundred jackpot games where thousands and even millions of dollars are up for grabs, including Mega Moolah which pays out a whopping $20 million.

For full disclosure, we have to tell you that mBit does not have provably fair games, but the providers are audited for fairness regularly by independent firms.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

mBit draws new players in droves by giving them a first deposit match of 110% up to 1 BTC, and then they throw in another 250 free spins.

If you make a second deposit, the site will match it again by 50% for up to 2.5 BTC. A third deposit will earn you a 75% match for no more than 1.5 BTC.

You have one month to meet the 35x wagering requirement, after which you can claim the deposit bonus funds.

On top of this, there are daily and weekly promotions, generous three-hour-long slot tournaments, a stellar VIP program, and many other promos to reward longtime players.

User Interface: 4.5/5

At first glance, the website seems clunky, but it has a certain charm that grows on you over time. It is easy to navigate since all the elements are neatly laid out for you.

The platform is compatible with desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets, and most of the Bitcoin games are accessible from a mobile device using an up-to-date HTML5 browser like Chrome or Safari.

There is no native application, but the browser-based casino offers the same level of convenience and allows access to more games.

Banking Options: 5/5

While mBit is designed with the crypto user in mind, it accepts fiat currency as well. So if you want to save your Bitcoin, you can just take out your credit card or use Neteller, Neosurf, Accentpay, iDebit, or any of the other banking methods the site supports.

Another good news is that the site will not charge you for deposits or withdrawals, although standard blockchain transaction fees are applicable.

The lowest amount you can deposit is 0.0003 BTC and you can top it up as much as you want. The minimum withdrawal is 0.0001 BTC while the most that you can cash out is 3 BTC a week and a total of 10 BTC per month.

Other Considerations: 4.5/5

mBit is relatively new, but it has built a solid reputation in the crowded online gambling market. It is one of the few Bitcoin casinos that are fully regulated, licensed, and protected with the latest encryption technology.

6. Cloudbet Casino - Most Banking Options of any Bitcoin Casino Site

Pros

One of the most recognizable online Bitcoin casinos

Now accepts many altcoins

Generous deposit bonus

Optimized for mobile devices

Cons

Does not accept fiat money

VPN required in some countries

Cloudbet was first in line when online casinos started to accept Bitcoin, and they have never skipped a beat. They have adapted over the years and added a few other cryptocurrencies into their suite, making them more accessible to online gamblers from all over the world.

Variety of Games: 4/5

Cloudbet has around a thousand games in its arsenal. It does not stand out in this department, but it has more than enough to command your attention for hours on end. You could also try their sportsbook or eSports section if you feel like taking a break from the casino.

It is very easy to find your way around the virtual lobby, and you can quickly look for popular casino games without having to scroll all the way to the bottom.

Just use the menu option on the left side, which shows the different categories, including featured games, slots, jackpot slots, provably fair games, and other casino games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

If you sign up with Cloudbet, you can get up to 5 BTC worth of bonus as a 100% match on your first deposit.

This welcome package does not come with the typical wagering requirement of online casinos, but you will have to accumulate 150 points to clear 0.001 BTC increments.

Tuesday Free Spins, buy-in discounts for featured games, Thursday deposit bonuses, the Cloudbet Loyalty Club, and other incentives will keep things interesting for you on the site for years to come.

User Interface: 4.5/5

Cloudbet’s user interface is fairly easy to use. At the top of the page, you can switch quickly from the sportsbook to the eSports section to the casino with one click. In the casino lobby, you will find helpful tabs at the upper portion or use the menu function at the left.

The platform is accessible from a desktop, laptop, or any mobile device. However, if you are going to access it from the US, you need to use a secure VPN like NordVPN.

Banking Options: 4/5

There was a time when Cloudbet dealt exclusively with Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, but those days are gone. You can now buy, deposit, and place wagers on the site using ETH, USDT, USDC, PAX, PAXG, DOGE, LTC, DAI, and DASH.

However, for now, you can’t use your credit card as only these cryptocurrencies are accepted.

Other Considerations: 4.5/5

Cloudbet does not accept fiat currency, but since you are checking out a review for Bitcoin gambling sites, this should not be a problem for you.

Besides, it allows you to unlock the best features of using crypto, which includes lightning-quick Bitcoin transactions and enhanced privacy.

7. Stake.com - Best Provably Fair Bitcoin Casino

Pros

Claims to be first provably fair online casino

Multiple promo offers

Compatible with all devices

Has a sports betting section

Cons

No classic deposit bonus

VPN required in some countries

Stake.com is run by Medium Rare NV and is a member of the Crypto Gambling Foundation. Their claim to fame is that it is one of the first licensed provably fair crypto casinos in the world.

Variety of Games: 4.5/5

Stake.com’s catalog of Bitcoin casino games is not the biggest, but with over 1,000 titles in its library, it can easily keep both casual and serious gamblers entertained.

As with other sites like it, slot games account for a bulk of the selection, with a healthy dose of table games, jackpot games, and an array of home-grown Stake.com originals, which are all provably fair and can be bet using tiny increments - a blessing for small ball players.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Stake.com does not offer a deposit bonus to attract new players, which is weird considering that it was established only in 2017 and had a lot of catching up to do.

However, one look at their promotional page and you’ll understand why — they have a treasure trove of promotional offers going on simultaneously at any given time. Just make sure that you visit this section so you do not miss out on anything.

User Interface: 4.5/5

Their Bitcoin casino lobby does not have too many eye-popping animations and graphics, but this actually works in their favor. The platform is easy to navigate and the games are cleverly displayed by category.

The menu sidebar at the left of the screen is very helpful and lets you access the library based on game type, but you can also hide it with one click if you want to scroll down and take the scenic route.

There is no native mobile app, but it works great on any mobile device with an updated browser.

Banking Options: 4/5

Similar to Cloudbet, Stake.com can be classified as a Bitcoin betting site (no e-wallets and the like), but they also include Ethereum, Ripple, and Dogecoin on the menu.

Again, this should be fine since you are focused on Bitcoin casinos, but note that some transactions carry additional fees. Watch out for them at the site’s cashier section.

Other Considerations: 4.5/5

Stake.com recently added a sports betting section to its portfolio, which gives you more ways to have fun - their sports tournament ladders for NBA and NFL are some of the best in the business.

How We Selected the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites

Game Variety

The more games a Bitcoin casino has, the more ways there are for players to enjoy and never get bored. That is why it is number one on our list of considerations when reviewing online gambling sites.

Bonuses and Rewards

Players want to keep the action going for as long as possible, but if they can do it without risking their own money, all the better. The best Bitcoin casinos make this possible by offering deposit bonuses and promotions with easier play-through requirements.

We also make sure that crypto depositors are well taken care of.

Ease of Use

Nothing discourages new players more than a website that is hard to figure out, so the most successful Bitcoin casinos are the ones who find ways to be engaging and stimulating without making their users jump through hoops to find what they want or need on the site.

Banking Options

While this review focuses on the best crypto casinos, it is still comforting for people to know that they have access to other banking options if needed and that they come with minimal to no fees - and that users are guaranteed fast payouts as well.

Guide to the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites

Are Bitcoin Casinos Safe to Use?

Reputable Bitcoin online casinos protect their sites and players with multiple layers of encryption technology, so they are safe. Just make sure that you have thoroughly vetted the site before you use it.

Better yet, choose from Bitcoin casino reviews like this one - all the sites we listed here are licensed and audited for fairness by third parties.

Why Should I Use a Bitcoin Casino?

Using Bitcoin leads to faster transactions, better privacy, freedom from inflation, bigger deposit bonuses from crypto casinos, and a lot of other advantages, like exclusive BTC games.

Why Do Crypto Casino Sites Prefer Bitcoin?

Online casinos prefer Bitcoin for the same reasons that players use them: faster transactions, protection for user information, and elimination of chargeback issues that most credit cards have. However, most crypto casinos will accept other cryptos like DOGE, ETH, LTC, Tether, and more.

How Can I Start Gambling Using Bitcoiny?

Pick a cryptocurrency, set up a virtual wallet via any popular crypto broker like Coinbase or Bittrex, and then fund it using the currency of your choice.

From there, you’ll need to log in to your chosen casino site, grab the personal Bitcoin (or another crypto) address of your casino account, and send the money to it using your personal wallet.

How Do I Choose the Best Bitcoin Casino Site for Me?

In general, you should be looking for sites with fair wagering requirements on their deposit bonus, crypto-specific rewards, a solid reputation, and an easy user interface.

We have outlined our selection process above, so just follow it, and you can’t go wrong when sorting through a selection of crypto casinos. Our favorite choice was Bitstarz, but who knows, maybe another BTC casino will suit you better!

How to Get Started at a Bitcoin Casino

1. Fill Out the Form

Use this link, click on the green sign up button, then fill out the short form. You will need to provide an email address, create a password, and choose a currency.

Check Your Email + Activate Account

You’ll have a confirmation email sent to your account. In it you'll have the deposit bonus codes for your first deposit - click the green button to verify your email.

2. Log In and Fund Your Bitcoin Wallet

Under the deposit section click the ‘enable’ button under your deposit bonuses, send money to the Bitcoin wallet referenced, and get ready to play amazing Bitcoin casino games!

So, What Are the Best Bitcoin Casinos?

Your choice of Bitcoin casino site will determine your gambling experience, so you must not take this decision lightly.

Having said that, we’ve done our homework and Bitstarz is a can’t-miss option. It has an impressive selection of Bitcoin games, generous bonus offers, and has all the makings of a great Bitcoin gambling site.

That said, we’ve mapped out all sorts of crypto casino choices here depending on your specific needs.

We’re sure any best Bitcoin casino on the list will do just fine - just make sure you have some responsible fun!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

