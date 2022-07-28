Technology makes the things we care about more accessible.

The telephone brought us grandma’s voice from far away, the TV brought drama into our living rooms, and now the Internet promises to deliver an accurate psychic reading no matter where you are.

Wait, what about that last one?

Yes, I can see a question mark forming without having to use my psychic sense: is it possible to get reliable psychic predictions online?

To make a long story short: yes.

But it depends on the psychic reading website you pick.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered - the psychic websites reviewed in this article can help you hire the finest readers out there to provide you with the best psychic guidance possible.

Why trust me?

Well, as a long-time occult scholar with 20+ years of experience… let’s just say I know a thing or two about spotting fake psychics.

Below, I’ll give you my detailed review of the best online psychic reading services on the Internet.

Hopefully, these will help you get your life back on track and be yourself again.

Top-rated Psychic Reading Websites Online (Real Psychics)

First Look

1. Kasamba:Best Online Psychic Reading Website (3 Free Minutes)

Pros:

Over 20 years of providing accurate psychic readings online

Huge selection of love psychics online

Experienced readers that have to comply with the strict checkup standards

70% OFF your first reading

3 free minutes on your first phone reading

3 free chat minutes with each new advisor you try

Cons:

Email readings can take up to 24 hours

With more than a generation of experience offering psychic services and love advice to an online audience, Kasamba has a well-earned reputation for being one of the finest psychic reading websites around.

Whatever question or problem vexes you, Kasamba advisors are available 24/7 to offer help by soothing your heart, providing hope, and trying to give you peace of mind.

Finding Your Online Psychic

Since the most important thing is undoubtedly finding an answer to whatever your question is, Kasamba wants to make things quick and easy from the outset.

Simply choose the type of reading you want, and you’ll quickly be connected with a choice of advisors. All advisors come up with their respective psychic specialties and short profile descriptions that include the preferred type of service provided ( chat or phone psychic readings).

What we noticed is that the site’s roster is filled with numerous psychics that specialize in romantic readings, going under the names of love reuniter, love specialists, love soulmate, etc.

This should make Kasamba most suitable for you if love troubles top your list of life problems. Still, an array of services on offer on Kasamba makes the site a fine choice if you still need a more generalist psychic reading.

Upon registering and entering your payment information (credit and debit card payments are supported together with PayPal), you will be allowed to get in touch with an advisor of your choice and start your psychic journey.

Popular Readings Available on Kasamba

Astrology readings (Western, Chinese, or Vedic systems)

Psychic mediums (clairvoyants, clairaudients , and empaths)

Tarot readings

Angel card readings

Cartomancy readings using various esoteric decks

Dream analysis

Pet psychics

Crystal readings

Rune readings

Numerology readings

Past life readings

Palm readings

Unique Services Available - Get To Know Your Loved One by Handwriting

Here are some techniques offered on Kasamba that I thought were pretty unusual (and cool!).

Kabbalah – Consulting the ancient Tree of Life and its symbolism to find hidden truths.

– Consulting the ancient Tree of Life and its symbolism to find hidden truths. Remote viewing – The psychic ability to view items and loved ones from a distance.

– The psychic ability to view items and loved ones from a distance. Graphology – A fancy term for handwriting analysis - find out your or your loved one’s hidden nature.

– A fancy term for handwriting analysis - find out your or your loved one’s hidden nature.

Mobile App for Live Emotional Support

For those who want to connect with a reliable psychic online whenever an important question pops into your head, Kasamba has a free mobile app for IOS and Android systems.

This type of on-the-go connection not only allows you to get important info ASAP, but it’s also helpful for the online psychic as it allows them to tap into your romantic emotions while you experience them in real-time.

Special Offers - Get Your 3 Free Minutes and Discounts

Being charged by the minute can make an online psychic reading become expensive rather quickly. With that in mind, you need to be able to test out the water before you jump in the pool − with a free psychic reading.

Kasamba always offers 3 free minutes with your first phone reading. More importantly, you get 3 free chat minutes with each new advisor you try. That’s because if a psychic is good for you, then a meaningful connection should happen within the first 3 minutes.

Simple but effective.

Kasamba also offers periodic promotional discounts such as 10% - 50% off your session fee, but you must register an email address with the site in order to get these deals.

Once you decide on someone, you’ll then be walked through the registration process, after which you’ll get 3 free chat minutes to make sure the advisor you’re with is the right one for you.

If not, just end the free psychic reading session before the 3 minutes are up and resume your search. You won’t be charged until you select someone and pass the 3-minute mark.

Customer Service

In terms of customer service, Kasamba will offer you access to general info and FAQs, specific inquiries about your account, promotions, advisors’ fees, or feedback on your reading in terms of customer service.

Also, the site will give its best to cater to your customer service needs 24/7.

Refund Policy - Recover Up To 50$

Sometimes, what is said during an online psychic reading session can bowl you over. Other times, the truths shared may take a little while to hit home, especially since many of us are often averse to hearing anything we don’t want to.

With that said, Kasamba will provide a money-back guarantee of up to $50 if you’re dissatisfied with your psychic reading online, but you must submit your request within 7 days.

Bottom Line

With a known brand that has been a mainstay in the world of online psychic reading sites for over 20 years, particularly when it comes to accurate readings on love, Kasamba is a platform for all seasons.

Offering a wide variety of accurate readings, reliable psychics, free readings with each new advisor, a money-back guarantee, and 24/7 customer service, Kasamba is, in my opinion, a great site for your first (or one-hundredth) online psychic reading.

2. Keen: BestOnline Psychic Readers for Spiritual Readings

Pros:

Largest network of online psychics

Unique reading types, including business AI future

3 free minutes on your first psychic reading

New customers get 10 minutes for $1.99

Specialized in spiritual readings online

Easy-to-use search engine to contact a psychic

Cons:

Refunds in site credits only

Boasting more online psychics than any other similar site on the Internet, Keen has been one of the most popular psychic reading services for over 20 years. In addition, they also offer a wide variety of reading types (including tarot readings) and some of the most highly rated online psychic readers.

Add some great introductory deals, and you’ll soon learn why Keen is a psychic reading site well worth checking out.

Finding Your Online Psychic

Keen has an easy-to-use search filter that lets you select a reader based on the type of reading, method, and price range. If you don’t immediately find what you’re looking for, additional filters are available, including an interactive “Find a Psychic that’s right for you” option.

Once you choose an online psychic, their profile will reveal their specialties, skills, endorsed strengths, and customer rating to help you pick the right advisor.

Popular Readings Available

Phone psychic readings

Medium readings (clairvoyants, clairaudients, etc.)

Astrology readings (Western, Chinese, Mayan, and Vedic)

Dream interpretation

Numerology readings

Tarot readings

Angel readings

Cartomancy readings (with various esoteric decks)

Pet psychic readings

Aura and chakra cleansing

Life coaching

Fortune telling



Unique Services - Feng Shui and Business AI

Feng Shui readings – Feng Shui is the art of directing the flow of energy through the spaces we live and work in. This caught my eye because I was curious as to how someone would do this type of reading online. Alas, the advisors listed had no ratings.

– Feng Shui is the art of directing the flow of energy through the spaces we live and work in. This caught my eye because I was curious as to how someone would do this type of reading online. Alas, the advisors listed had no ratings. Future Artificial Intelligence in Business – It deals with the predictive outcomes for a new business market. I wonder if this person reads the machines or the humans responsible for them? They had over 400 readings and a 4.5-star rating. I’m definitely curious.



Mobile App With Free Horoscope

Like many of the best psychic reading sites, Keen offers a free mobile app that is compatible with both iOS and Android.

Some of the app’s key features include:

Easy-to-use search function to find an online psychic

Check for your favorite advisor’s availability

Leave messages and make appointments for readings

A free personalized daily horoscope

Share your horoscope via SMS and FB



Special Offers - Try Multiple Readers in 10 Minutes

If you’re skeptical about the veracity of psychic readings, Keen offers a pair of introductory deals designed to win your confidence.

The first gives you the initial 3 minutes of your first reading free, or, as they say, “try us out on our dime, you won’t be sorry.”

The second offers first-time customers 10 minutes for $1.99. These minutes can be used with multiple online psychics to try out several readers. With prices on the site starting at $2.99 a minute, this deal comes with great savings potential.

Customer Service

Covering a fairly broad range of subjects, the site’s FAQ section addresses everything from difficulties with your account to how your personal information is protected.

However, suppose it turns out that none of these generic questions address your problem. In that case, the other options available are sending an email to customer service or calling their toll-free number during business hours.

Refund Policy - Are You Keen on Credits?

Assuming that you’ve allotted some reasonable time to allow your reading to sink in, Keen has a refund policy if you’re still dissatisfied.

If you have experienced an issue with the platform, be it a site malfunction or a reading you’re not happy with, Keen will credit your account with Keen dollars up to $25. You have 72 hours to claim these site credits and are limited to 1 refund every 30 days.

Bottom Line

Keen wants to be big, and not only for the size of its roster. Offering a wide array of reading types, with a particular emphasis on spiritual consultations, this is a place that might soothe your troubled spirit.

If you add in a state-of-the-art mobile app, a free psychic reading online for 3 minutes, and an introductory offer where you get 10 minutes for $1.99, it’s easy to see why Keen has lasted as long as they have in this competitive field.

3. PsychicSource – Insightful Reading with Psychic Mediums Online

Pros:

Introductory packages for as low as $1 a minute

“Find a Psychic” interactive tool for finding an online psychic

Free automated oracle card and spirit animal readings

Great selection of psychic mediums

Free minutes with your first paid reading

Cons:

$1-a-minute offer for new customers only

The oldest of the psychic reading services reviewed in this article, Psychic Source, has been serving its customers for over 30 years.

Often considered to have the widest selection of psychic mediums on the Internet, this site is a must-visit for anyone serious about having a psychic reading online.

Finding Your Online Psychic

To get a psychic reading at Psychic Source, you’ll first have to open an account and put in a minimum of $15.

The next step is to engage with the site’s interactive “Find a Psychic” tool.

You will be matched with an appropriate online psychic depending on how you answer several simple questions. If you don’t like this match, then you can do the interview again or just browse around on your own.

Popular Readings Available

Mediumship (clairvoyants, clairaudients, and empaths)

Angel card readings

Astrology readings

Cartomancy readings (with various esoteric decks)

Dream interpretation

Numerology readings

Past life readings

Spiritual readings

Tarot readings

Energy healing (utilizing crystals, pendulums, reiki)

Fortune telling



Unique Services - Remote Healing with Energy

Psychic Source has unique psychic services to boast of: energy healing.

And, before you say anything, yes, it takes place online.

Having once trained as an energy healer, I was quite curious about this service. Some might not be able to see how this could work online, but quite frankly, I’m surprised more sites aren’t doing it.

After all, transferring healing energy through cyberspace is not all that much different from doing a psychic reading online.

Mobile App - Test Your Own Psychic Mettle

Like other top psychic reading sites, Psychic Source has a free mobile app available that is compatible with both iOS and Android. It allows you to receive free notifications and alerts about promotional deals and discounts.

In addition, there is also a feature that allows you to test your own psychic abilities. Who knows, you may have a future as a psychic reader?

Special Offers - Free Spirit Animal Readings

With some very attractive deals available, like $1 a minute for new customers and 3 free minutes with your first paid psychic reading, Psychic Source makes it easy to get started in the psychic realm.

If free psychic readings interest you, Psychic Source also offers free automated oracle card and spirit animal readings. Even though these psychic readings are AI-generated, their answers are rather interesting, and I found them to be quite uncanny.

Customer Service - Human Support Around the Clock

This is a category where Psychic Source definitely stands out among psychic reading sites.

There’s no sending emails that take days to return and no having to look up what hours their toll-free number operates. Psychic Source’s Customer Care department is open 24/7, with operators always waiting at their toll-free number.

No matter if you’re having trouble finding a psychic reader or managing your account, someone will always be around for you to talk to.

Refund Policy - Get Your 20 Mins Back

You probably know that some of the information shared in an online psychic reading can take a little while to sink in. Yet, if you’re still unhappy after allowing for that, then Psychic Source will provide you with a refund.

Like many online psychic reading sites, if for any reason you’re dissatisfied with your psychic reading, Psychic Source will refund up to 20 minutes of the time you paid for to use with another reader. You must apply for this within one day of getting the psychic reading, and it can only be for your last reading on the site.

Bottom Line

Like a fine wine, the 30-year-old Psychic Source is an online psychic reading site that has aged rather well.

Besides offering some of the best online psychic readings, they also provide a few excellent introductory deals for first-time customers. What takes the cake for me, though, is that there are actual humans available 24/7 in their customer service department.

This easily turns Psychic Source into one of the most accessible places to get your first psychic reading if you are only starting to dabble in the divination arts.

4. AskNow:Cheap Psychic Readings by Phone

Pros:

Introductory packages for a psychic reading online as low as $1 a minute

5 free bonus minutes with a Master Level Psychic

Highly screened and tested psychic readers

Accurate readings on financial matters



Cons:

The money-back-guarantee is limited to a $5 site credit toward another reading



With over 15 years of experience, AskNow is one of the premier online psychic reading platforms. Specializing in readings on money and finance, their meticulously screened advisors represent some of the best online psychics in business.

Actually, what the psychics on Kasamba promise to do with your love life, the advisors on AskNow want to do with your financial management and planning skills.

And, with what goes on with the global finances at the moment, this can be a trump card in AskNow’s bag of tricks. Also, its readers are ranked based on their ability and the price they carry, allowing you to skip the line to premium psychic readers if you have enough money to burn.

Add to that some great introductory deals that allow you to save some bucks and capable support for other non-specialist reading types, and you can see why this is one of the best online psychic reading platforms.

Finding Your Online Psychic

It’s a relatively straightforward matter to set up an online psychic reading on AskNow.

Simply follow the menu heading “Psychics” on the home page and then choose “Filter By” once you see the menu of online psychics available. Psychic readers are then divided into 3 categories determined by both price and ability;

Top Rated online psychics range from $4.99 to $9.99 per minute

per minute Elite online psychics range from $10 to $12.99 per minute

per minute Master online psychics range from $13 per minute and up



Each psychic advisor has a profile that lists not only their talents and specialties but also relevant stats and customer reviews to help make sure you find the best online psychic for you.

Popular Readings Available

Dream analysis

Spiritual guide psychic readings

Numerology readings

Past life readings

Life coaching

Online tarot readings

Rune readings

Cartomancy readings



Unique Services - Gaze Into the Future

These are some of the online psychic reading services on AskNow that aroused my curiosity.

Feng Shui Divination - Feng Shui is the art of directing the flow of energy through the spaces we live and work in. I’m not sure how the Bagua map in Feng Shui can be used for divination, but I’m always open to learning something new.

- Feng Shui is the art of directing the flow of energy through the spaces we live and work in. I’m not sure how the Bagua map in Feng Shui can be used for divination, but I’m always open to learning something new. Scrying – Known from antiquity as “Scrying in the Spirit Vision,” this is a classical technique that brings out the nerdy occultist in me. It’s somewhat like crystal ball gazing, but instead, the clairvoyant uses a black mirror or a dark bowl filled with water.



Mobile App for Easy Scheduling

Like many other psychic websites, AskNow has a mobile app for those who like maximum flexibility in scheduling their online psychic readings. Unfortunately, it’s only available for iOS.

Special Offers - Master Sessions for Free

For all you first-timers who want access to the best online psychic readings, AskNow has some nice introductory offers to start you on your spiritual path with 20 and 30-minute packages for as low as $1 a minute.

The kicker, though, is that they’ve also attached 5 free Master minutes to these packages. This is a rare opportunity to get a free psychic reading with a top-shelf psychic reader who would ordinarily charge $13 or more per minute. In other words, you get to save $65 that can be used for other accurate psychic readings online.

Customer Service

The customer service department at AskNow has a toll-free number open 24/7 if you have any questions that aren’t covered in their FAQ section. By the way, the FAQ section manages to present a lot of info in just 23 questions. If you’re not in a rush, you can email or snail mail them about your concerns.

Refund Policy

Well, this is not exactly the most impressive thing about AskNow.

Their refund policy only covers up to $5, and that’s for site credit to be used toward another psychic reading online. That would mean you have approximately one minute with their lowest-priced psychic readers to figure out if they’re a good match for you or not.

This certainly makes their $1-a-minute packages look a lot better, especially with those 5 free Master minutes attached.

Bottom Line

It’s cool how sometimes certain things in life just fall right into place.

Known for their expertise in generally accurate psychic readings on money and finance, tell me it doesn’t make perfect sense for AskNow to also offer an introductory deal that can save you a pretty penny.

Their 5 free Master minutes when you sign on to one of their $1-a-minute discount packages is a $65 dollar value and represents perhaps the best deal in this entire article.

Add to that some of the top-notch psychics along with a 24/7 customer service department, and all that’s left for me to say is, “what’re you waiting for?”

5. Oranum: BestOnline Website for Video Psychics

Pros:

Free Live Chat Room to help you meet the psychic reader

Most entertaining online psychic reading platform

The site’s best online psychics are ranked by customer voting

Outstanding video psychic readers

New mobile app

Cons:

The coin payment system has a learning curve

Half psychic website and half performance venue, Oranum is most definitely in a class of its own.

Primarily recognized for its live video psychic readings, it’s not the “what” but the “how” with this site. Featuring high production quality and a Free Live Chat Room to help you find the best psychic medium, Oranum is an exciting and colorful psychic reading site that can easily capture your interest.

Finding Your Online Psychic

What makes Oranum unique is its Free Live Chat psychic readings that let customers interact with a psychic reader in real-time. Because this feature works live, it provides a real chance to actually experience any online psychic advisors you’re interested in before deciding to get a reading with them.

Popular Readings Available

Online tarot readings

Clairvoyant readings

Numerology readings

Spirit guide psychic readings

Fortune telling

Dream interpretation

Pet psychics



Unique Services - Tuning in to the Aural Energies

If Oranum is all about multimedia, it’s no wonder that its online psychic services revolve around the use of sound baths. With it, the sound waves are used to help you get into a meditative state and promote physical and mental recovery. I tried a Tibetan singing bowl demonstration, and it was simple yet effective.

Mobile App

Like other online psychic reading sites, Oranum has a free mobile app that’s compatible with both iOS and Android.

Special Offers - Free Coins for All

Once you register, Oranum will offer you 10,000 free coins.

Let me explain how these work.

Oranum has established a form of currency on their site referred to as coins. In essence, they function as a site’s currency that promotes interaction between the readers, the content they create, and the consumers. Also, these coins can be converted into dollars at the rate of 1,000 coins for $1.

Customer Service

For the most part, the Customer Service Department on Oranum consists of their FAQ section, which is rather extensive. There is also a great deal of detailed material regarding Account Information, Technical Help, and Billing Help.

If your problem is a bit more involved than what the FAQ can handle, they also have a toll-free phone number for the Billing Department.

Refund Policy - Read the Fine Print

Oranum claims to offer compensation in case you suffer a “financial loss” and only for the credits spent in the event involved. No refunds are offered for claims that the psychic reading came to nothing, and Oranum disclaims any responsibility for what happens in your life following the psychic reading.

On the other hand, perhaps by offering the chance to try out a psychic advisor ahead of time, the folks at Oranum figured that a proper refund policy wasn’t necessary? After all, if you’re giving customers free psychic readings, what more could they want?

Having said that, it’s time for a conclusion.

Bottom Line

As far as online psychic reading platforms go, Oranum has a lot to offer. It’s a colorful, attractive site, and I really feel they’ve cornered the market on live video readings. In fact, their Free Live Chat option is a stroke of genius when it comes to giving customers an opportunity to get a real feel for the psychic readers they’re interested in trying.

And then there’s the coin system. More old-fashioned users may have a harder time coming to grips with it, but with Oranum being focused on multimedia psychic readings, it’s likely that the crowd that frequents it will master it sooner or later.

How to Find the Best Online Psychics - FAQ

How Accurate Are Online Psychic Readings?

Psychic readings are often surprisingly accurate, whether they occur online or in person.

It is a popular misconception that psychic readings are more potent in person.

Why?

It’s simple - psychic abilities, by definition, defy time and space to connect with an unknown realm. Based on this, it ultimately doesn’t matter whether the person giving you reading is physically with you or on your computer screen.

Either way, they must connect with the same remote, eternal source. Dogmatically believing that for a psychic reading to be effective, it must be in person is like believing you can get closer to sunset by running toward it.

What Are Spiritual Readings?

Spiritual readings are when a psychic medium communicates with a higher being such as an Angel, Archangel, or a Deity from a specific religious pantheon. Usually, spiritual readings are designed to give us a sense of our role in the flow of the universe without necessarily focusing on an answer or outcome.

I consider spiritual readings as an effective way for a person to evolve a new understanding of life and the universe beyond any current or past beliefs they might have.

How Do Psychics Read You During an Online Psychic Reading?

There are many ways for a psychic to read your inherent nature and the circumstances that surround you.

Some of the best online psychics can actually see our auras. They represent the energy of our individual being and encircle us, often radiating colors that express certain aspects of who we are as well as what we’re going through.

Other online psychics use systems of divination such as tarot cards or astrology, whose symbols have specific meanings that can reveal the greater patterns at work in our lives.

Still, other psychic advisors incorporate tools that can be used to explore our subconscious to find answers, such as dream interpretation or graphology.

In short, there are probably almost as many ways for a psychic advisor to read you as there are problems for you to ask about.

How To Choose an Online Psychic Reading Website?

Check Their Screening Process

The most important thing to consider when getting a psychic reading online is the psychic you’ll be working with. It’s the whole point of the exercise.

Make sure the site you’re visiting screens their psychics. Phony psychic readings have been a con since the Depression-era traveling carnivals, so be careful.

Also, make sure you look at the customer reviews of a psychic reader and the number of accurate readings they’ve done on the site.

You Want All of Those Special Offers

We all want the best, yet circumstances usually limit us to what we can afford. Online psychic readings charge per minute and can get expensive rather quickly.

Browse around for the best deals and pay attention to the fine print.

Refund Policies Are Not To Be Divined

Not every restaurant serves good food, and not every online psychic reading platform is legit.

If there’s no refund policy, then go somewhere else.

Keep in mind though, that most online psychic reading sites only credit refunds to your account so you can see another psychic.

Do Not Forget the Technicalities

Even the best psychic reading can fail if the quality of the connection is poor.

Make sure the site you’re using has high technical standards and can help you troubleshoot technical problems.

Go to the App Store or Google Play to read the reviews on a site’s Mobile App. You better believe those customers.

Paid Versus Free Psychic Readings

Paid online psychic readings involve speaking to an actual psychic and paying a fee.

Free online psychic readings are usually automated and run by AI software. Usually, they involve a randomly chosen tarot card or a yes/no response.

Technically there is also a second form of free psychic reading. This is when a psychic reading platform offers free minutes with a psychic as a promotion for their service. It’s usually implied that this free psychic reading will lead to a paid reading.

Which One Is Better?

If you have a serious question requiring a serious answer or a discussion, I would suggest you choose a paid reading with an actual psychic reader. After all, would you go to a robot therapist?

Often the unexpected things that come up in a psychic reading with a real psychic can turn out to be much more important than whatever answer you thought you were looking for.

That’s not to say that automated psychic readings online aren’t fun and, at times, even quite uncanny in their answers. In short, though, it all comes down to the importance of what you’re asking about.

Like my dear old Mom used to say, “You get what you pay for.”

How to Get the Most Out of Your First Session With a Psychic Reader

It’s important to realize that a psychic reading is simultaneously a spiritual, physical, and emotional encounter that draws us out on levels we don’t usually experience in our daily lives.

Here are some things you might want to consider in preparation for your psychic reading.

You will be working WITH the psychic, so your acceptance and cooperation are important. Reaffirm that you really want to do this.

are important. Reaffirm that you want to do this. Check your tech in advance . Make sure your online connection is good, have your earbuds ready, etc.

. Make sure your online connection is good, have your earbuds ready, etc. Take a moment (or several) to calm yourself down beforehand. I like to find a quiet place to sit where I can close my eyes, turn off my thoughts, and focus on breathing.

beforehand. I like to find a quiet place to sit where I can close my eyes, turn off my thoughts, and focus on breathing. Be clear about what you want to ask . Don’t necessarily focus on simply getting an answer. Instead, ask what’s the most important thing you need to know about.

. Don’t necessarily focus on simply getting an answer. Instead, ask what’s the most important thing you need to know about. Leave your expectations at the door. You’re entering unknown territory so keep your eyes, ears, and heart open. Listen carefully and consider everything you are told, whether you understand it or not. If you knew the answers, you wouldn’t need to ask.



What Are the Best Online Psychic Reading Websites? The Verdict

While gifted psychics may venture into unknown realms for valuable information, the unknown is not where you want to be when it comes to shopping around for an online psychic platform.

With that in mind, let’s take a moment to shine a light on the psychic websites included in this article.

Widely acknowledged as the love psychic expert of the Internet, Kasamba has been online for more than twenty years. Featuring highly experienced and screened psychic readers, they always offer 3 free chat minutes with each new advisor you choose until you find the psychic reader that’s perfect for you.

Next comes Keen, which has not only the largest community of online psychics available but also a great search filter to help you browse through their pool of talent.

Add to that the enlightening 10 minutes for a $1.99 deal, and all that’s left to say is “Namaste” to the premier site for spiritual psychic readings.

At 30, Psychic Source is the elder site, yet with probably the best mediums around and a $1-a-minute introductory deal you need to check out for yourself. Do not skip on the generous customer support that makes it an excellent option for first-time psychic readings.

After that, there’s AskNow which offers pretty smart intro deals that include 5 free minutes with their Master Psychics. That’s like getting a free top-shelf shot during happy hour and is a great way to save money while savoring a premium product.

Rounding out the bunch are Oranum, the Oscar winner for best psychic video readings, and Mysticsense, with its excellent roster of online psychics and overall low prices.

All that’s left is to check out what the stars have written for you from the comfort of your home.

Just remember what Sly Stone used to sing: Everybody is a Star.