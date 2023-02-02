5 Best CBD Gummies For Sleep In 2023

Stop trying to fall asleep restlessly, and instead, get some natural help! Do not put up with feeling moody, irritable, or tired during the day, especially when you can get restful sleep simply by taking delicious CBD gummies.

These are all-natural, safe, delicious gummy treats that will have you relaxing in due time. CBD is a cannabinoid found within cannabis. It does not cause a psychoactive high in the user. You won't feel hungry or unlike yourself- you'll feel more relaxed and calmer with the stuff.

Taking CBD gummies is a great idea for those of us seeking a natural solution to fight pain and sleeplessness. Whether you need some help relaxing, fighting insomnia, or reducing pain, CBD may help you.

Here, you’ll find a list of the top five CBD gummies for sleep. These brands have everything you need to find the restful sleep you deserve.

Best CBD Gummies To Aid Sleep

Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Gummies For Sleep; Top Selling Budpop - Most Potent CBD Gummy; Non - GMO Cheef Botanical - Strongest CBD Gummies To Relieve Sleep Cycle Hollyweed CBD - Organic CBD Gummies For Muscle Soreness FAB CBD - Multi-functional THC-free CBD Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Gummies For Sleep; Top Selling

Exhale Wellness is one of the world's most recognized and revered brands for CBD. They are Los-Angeles based and have a reputation for CBD gummies that truly work. These treats are made using organic hemp.

The team behind the brand is composed of researchers, cannabis advocates, and cultivators. They believe nature is the key to one's wellness and have set themselves apart by offering completely organic products.

This band of cannabis lovers brings on experience in the organic food sector to its CBD products. Moreover, Exhale Wellness uses the best Colorado hemp in its products, including CBD gummies ideal for getting sleep. Their products are suitable for vegans and are completely natural.

What sets them apart is the vast amount of product research. The company includes experienced cannabis lovers within its ranks. In addition, the brand is careful to invest its profits into extra R&D efforts to make its products even better.

With the consistency of products being high in quality, Exhale Wellness has formed a sparkling reputation for having the best CBD goods around. Their fruit-shaped gummies are sold in 750 mg or 1500 mg potencies. Plus, their packaging is portable and discreet. They contain no artificial colors or flavors, either.

Highlights

No Animal Harm: Exhale Wellness makes all its products vegan-safe. Plus, no animal testing is done with the products. So, if you are a vegan/vegetarian or just prefer a natural gummy candy for your relief, then Exhale Wellness is the place.

Full-Spectrum: The gummies are made to include full-spectrum CBD, which offers them more effect and potency. They have beneficial compounds such as terpenes, flavonoids, and phytocannabinoids, enhancing the experience.

Third-Party Tested: The brand is known for its devotion to third-party testing. All products are tested for accuracy and safety using a third-party lab. The test results are printed on the website, and it's easy for you to confirm how much CBD has been used in the gummies/the delta-9 THC content in them.

Fruity Shapes: Nothing’s more fun than reliving childhood, eating fruit snacks, and other treats. So, enjoy these fun fruit shapes offered by Exhale Wellness . They taste amazing and are fun to eat.

Pros

All-natural gummies

Child-safety cap

Vegan-safe gummies

CBD comes from Colorado

Fast shipping

750 and 1500 mg potencies are available

Cons

They only sell their gummies online.

#2. BudPop - Most Potent CBD Gummy; Non - GMO

Budpop is a brand-new company, but they've got some tricks. The brand is known for its innovative nature, curated product selection, and ability to keep customers happy and loyal. The company burst onto the scene with just a few products for sale but has quickly attracted the attention of CBD lovers everywhere.

Using CBD gives the Budpop gummies for sleep a competitive advantage. CBN is combined with CBD in the Budpop gummies to promote restful, relaxed sleep. These additional ingredients help you stay relaxed and calm and help improve sleep quality.

The company watches all of the hemp product creation from start to finish. The quality of the seeds, growing process, cultivation, harvesting- you name it, the team is there to see it happen.

Plus, they take pride in offering the best customer service experience you can imagine. You'll see this in all they offer, from their well-designed website to their beautiful packaging, fast shipping, and friendly customer service.

The Sleep gummies sold by Budpop are mixed-berry flavored, and you'll enjoy the calming effect it brings to the body and mind. These gummies are quite potent and offer 25 mg CBD and 10 mg CBN in each gummy. Just one is all you need to drift away to sleep.

Highlights

Very Innovative: Budpop sets itself apart from the rest of the crowd selling CBD due to the innovative nature of its items. The people behind the brand are known for creativity, so they look for ways to make CBD much more useful than it already is- combining it with your favorite other cannabinoids, creating delicious flavors, and designing appealing packaging for all to enjoy.

Made In America: The Budpop gummies are made in the USA of US-grown hemp harvested from organic Nevada farms. These gummies use hemp grown locally and regulated per USDA farming standards. Having a local production process helps them ensure product quality.

Potent: These gummies are high in potency. Adding CBN to the gummies helps you get more out of their recipe, and you’ll likely enjoy better sleep thanks to it!

Natural: All ingredients found within the Budpop gummies are natural and highest quality. The production team oversees all areas of the CBD extraction process to ensure no impurities are felt. In addition, the team uses premium ingredients only, and the hemp is grown with no pesticides.

Safe: Budpop is known for sending all products to a third-party lab for quality testing. All testing results are accessible on the company website. They check to ensure product potency and ensure there are no solvents, residual toxins, or other impurities. Once the lab tests are complete, you can ensure that all Budpop products are safe.

Pros

Highly potent

CBN increases efficacy

Cruelty-free

Vegan-friendly

Third-party lab tested

USA-made

Discounts available for first-time buyers

Cons

Customer reviews are limited for some products

#3. Cheef Botanicals - Strongest CBD Gummies To Relieve Sleep Cycle

Here we have a CBD company based out of California, a fast-growing company and famous in the industry. The company comprises health-nut cannabis lovers with over two decades in the organic food sector.

What sets this company from the crowd is the strict care they place into harvesting their CBD. Firstly, organic Colorado hemp is harvested from the sunny fields of the Rocky Mountain State. It creates the highest-quality CBD oils around. Second, by utilizing the finest plants, they've secured their place in the industry as a brand you can trust.

The gummies for sleep that Cheef Botanical’s CBD that help to restore the balance within the body and help you calm down, making it simpler to get sleep. These high-potency gummy treats offer 10 mg of CBD in every treat; plus, you can select from 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg, and 3000 mg.

Highlights

Great Brand: Cheef Botanical is a big star within the world of CBD, and they have some of the world's most experienced growers in the business. The brand is widely known among CBD lovers, and they've garnered a solid reputation as one of the highest-quality providers of CBD gummies.

Third-Party tested: The brand has set a high standard for its products and assured consumers of their safety and quality thanks to third-party lab tests.

Great Natural Ingredients: Another trait that makes these gummy treats the best on the market is the vegan, organic ingredients. The gummies are dairy- and gluten-free. Instead of fake sweeteners, the company utilizes organic cane syrup and brown rice syrup to make them sweet. Plus, they don't use artificial flavors or colors. Thanks to the fruit and veggie extracts for the great taste.

Return policy: The 30-day Money-Back guarantee indicates that you're dealing with a company confident in its products. They know you're going to love the quality, taste, value, and efficacy of the gummies, so they offer a return policy that's quite generous- it barely gets used! So, you have nothing to lose when trying these great gummies—order with confidence.

Very Effective: These CBD treats for sleep are infused with full-spectrum hemp. It gets you more beneficial compounds, terpenes, and flavonoids. As a result, each gummy is highly potent, helps fight anxiety, and promotes quality sleep. The feedback consumers have left for Cheef Botanicals' products is very positive, especially regarding efficacy.

Pros

Well-known brand

No gelatin; safe for vegans

Highly potent

Full-spectrum CBD

Delivers to all 50 states

30-day refund guarantee

Potencies for everybody in 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg and 3000 mg packs

Cons

The flavor selection is limited

#4. Hollyweed CBD - Organic CBD Gummies For Muscle Soreness

Hollyweed is one of the most outspoken advocates for CBD usage, and they've established itself as a leader among CBD brands. The team behind the items is known for the success they've brought to the world of CBD items.

The team is made of folks with decades of experience in medicinal cannabinoids. The wellness-minded team uses its knowledge of CBD to promote the brand and sell to customers.

Hollyweed's CBD gummies are great-tasting and effective. The shape makes them easy to grip out of the jar and take on the run. They have potencies available in 300 mg, 750 mg, or 1500 mg.

Highlights

Highly Reputed Brand: Shopping with Hollyweed is essentially an assurance you're getting something great. The brand has highly experienced people at the forefront, which has helped them thrive in a very saturated market.

Great Ingredients: The Hollyweed CBD gummies for sleep are devoid of gelatin from animal sources. They are great for vegan eaters and non-GMO. The gummies do not contain artificial colors or sweeteners and use natural, safe ingredients. You can review the ingredients list to see how natural they are.

No Psychoactive Side effects: The CBD gummies are federally compliant and contain no more than 0.3% delta-9 THC. You aren't going to get high using these gummies. Just use them whenever you need different means of relaxation.

Pros

Third-party tested for safety

Great for vegans

30-day money-back guarantee

Choose potencies of 300 mg, 750 mg and 1500 mg

Organically made

Subscribe & save available

Federally compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill

Cons

They only sell their gummies online

#5. FAB CBD - Multi-functional THC-free CBD Gummies

FabCBD is one of the industry's most innovative names. They were founded in 2017, and the company began with simple goals in mind: they wanted to make CBD accessible to everybody, everywhere.

In addition, the company wanted to help everyone feel confident in using their hemp-based oils and gummies, from the packaging to the quality ingredients. The brand cares about results, and the great quality of these gummies virtually assures that.

The gummies are made of 25 mg CBD isolate, and you'll get 30 servings in every bottle. Plus, the company is transparent about the ingredients that go into the gummies. The main ingredient is CBD isolate made from non-GMO hemp.

But the other ingredients are not just something to forget about when you shop. For example, the FabCBD gummies are made using ingredients like pectin instead of gelatin, organic cane sugar, natural flavors, colors, and ascorbic acid/citric acid. Plus, they include melatonin in their Nighttime gummies.

Highlights

USA Hemp: FabCBD gets all their hemp from organic Colorado farming co-ops. They get their hemp from the USA by choosing brands known to follow the USDA farming standards for hemp, using organic methodologies to do so. As a result, the hemp is of exceptional quality.

CBD Isolate: If you don't want to consume any THC, this is your brand. You don't have to worry about any THC in these gummy treats. It is nothing but pure, high-quality CBD designed to promote relaxation.

Infused: The gummies are infused instead of coating. So, you'll get an accurate dosage in every jar/treat. Take your time and chew the treats thoroughly and give them time to work. You'll love the results.

Sleep Aid: Instead of just CBD, the Nighttime line includes melatonin and other natural inclusions to help you fall asleep faster. You can enjoy Ashwagandha, 5-HTP, GABA, and l-theanine as part of the recipe. You will surely enjoy more restful, productive sleep this way.

Pros

Delicious fruit flavors

Added ingredients promote restful sleep

Hemp comes from Colorado

All-natural ingredients

Gummies are infused for accurate dosage

Third-party lab tested

Vegan-safe

Cons

No varied potencies to choose from

How We Made This List Of Most Recommended CBD Sleep Gummies

Curious about the factors we used in creating this list? Then you're in the right section. Here, you'll find what our team looked for, informing this list of the best CBD gummies for sleep . What started as a long list became five brands in relatively little time.

CBD Contained Within the Gummies:

CBD is treasured for many reasons. Some people need just 5 mg to chill; others need 50 mg because they deal with serious mental/physical pain. Gummies that were transparent about their CBD content were granted a spot on the list.

Source of the Hemp

We selected brands that utilized USA-grown hemp as part of their supply chain. Industrial hemp in the US has to be grown according to USDA farming rules. So, we selected brands that used hemp from states like Oregon, Kentucky, Colorado, and Nevada.

All-Natural Flavor

Natural flavorings are great for everyday foods, and when used in CBD gummy treats, they make the product taste better. We chose companies that flavored their treats with fruit and veg juice, as it is healthier and is better to consume than synthetic flavors/colors.

Added Benefits

CBD brands cannot claim their product is made to cure, prevent, or treat any disease. Some brands have been known to make outlandish claims and inform you that their gummies/products will treat various ailments when the reality is that you need a doctor's care.

Statements such as these are dangerous, illegal, and against the law.

Companies that demonstrated honesty about what their products could do were given a spot in our final article. However, we crossed them off the list if a company stated their product could treat or cure an illness.

Lab Tests

CBD companies that care about the health and safety of their customers will show how much they care by posting third-party lab testing results for all products sold.

Although the test results may be called Certificates of Analysis, they are just the same as third-party lab testing results and show the brand is a stickler for transparency and quality.

We chose companies that listed all third-party lab testing results for their products, which help customers feel safe when shopping.

Company Reputation

Some CBD brands are more concerned with profits than customer safety or the quality of gummy treats. Other brands care about making consistent, safe products, and this helps them get a reputation for being a brand you can turn to when you need relief. The brands on our list have good reputations.

Great Taste

Plenty of users enjoy CBD gummies for sleep as an easy way to get relief. It's more fun than using a tincture, usually marked by its earthy, hempen tastes.

If you want something tasty and a nice treat to round out the day, CBD gummies are the right choice. Also, the brands featured on our list have been given positive reviews for their great flavors.

Buying Guide - Factors To Consider Before Purchasing CBD Gummies

The hemp industry has all but exploded in recent years. With CBD becoming legal, the market has tons of products consumers may select from for their needs. For example, CBD gummy treats are a natural way to relax for sleep trouble. You don't need a prescription to get these gummies, either.

With so many brands to choose from on the market, you may not know which ones are the best. So, we've created this helpful guide to provide you with some things to look at when shopping. We hope it makes your experience a bit easier. Here are some factors to consider:

Ingredients Included in The Recipe

When looking for CBD edibles , look at the ingredients on the label for efficacy and safety. It’s also good to consider if the product is non-GMO and vegan. The best brands demonstrate honesty and transparency in their products.

Alongside CBD extracts, you can also get CBN included in your gummies, sweeteners, flavors, and terpenes. Some brands include other ingredients that promote restful sleep. If you’ve had CBD gummies before and found them to be ineffective, consider choosing a CBD gummy that has melatonin in it as well.

Safety

As you shop for the best CBD gummies for sleep, think about the brand's safety standards in packaging and production. In addition, you should choose a brand that utilizes third-party lab testing for added safety and quality. As a result, these products are safer, effective, and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

Packaging

Unless you have a childproof jar/container for your CBD gummies, you may wish to choose a brand that offers childproof packaging. Hollyweed's CBD gummies come in a bag, for instance.

On the other hand, you may wish to choose a brand that includes the gummies in a plastic bottle, like Budpop and Exhale Wellness. The packaging should be practical and include nutrition/supplement facts, a QR code to scan with your smart device for lab testing, and dosing information.

Dosing

Are you unsure about CBD dosages because you're new to the cannabinoid? Start with gummies lower in potency. Begin with a smaller size doze and take more as time passes. Such an approach will help you learn what feels the best and help you learn how it affects your body.

You can easily find dosing instructions on the gummy container, and it's important to follow them closely. Newcomers should choose a lower-potency dose, such as Cheef Botanicals' 10 mg gummies. You might even halve the dosage at first to learn how it affects you.

Potency

Varied gummies on the market have different potencies to enjoy. So, to get the results you want, choose the potency that fits your needs. It may change as you begin using CBD because your body may develop a tolerance.

Brands will employ customer service reps to help you learn the best dose to take and choose a product that fits you. Plus, take some time to read the third-party lab testing results to ensure you get the potency you are promised on the label.

Customer Feedback

If you want the very best in CBD gummies for sale , then begin researching by checking out customer reviews. With the internet, it's easy for customers to leave feedback about the product they tried AND for potential customers to see what others had to say before making a purchase.

So, take a few minutes to read what other clients say about the efficacy of the CBD gummies you're interested in buying. Plus, review any complaints about the brand and see how the company handled critical feedback.

Hemp Source & Quality

Hemp from the US is the best place for a brand to source its products. The soil quality here is ideal for hemp growth. Plus, it's easy to find info about where the company gets its hemp by reading company websites.

You should look for brands that get their products from Colorado, Nevada, Kentucky, or other hemp-growing states the US is known for as you shop for the best CBD gummies for sleep. Great CBD starts with top-quality hemp from organic farming operations.

Shipping and Returns

You deserve a hassle-free, no-nonsense return and shipping policy when shopping for CBD gummies for sleep. Take some time to read the shipping and returns policies for the products you're purchasing to see what customers had to say and form your own opinion about whether or not to purchase.

For example, you might not want to purchase from a company that has NO return policy in place or makes you pay for shipping (most brands on our list ship your stuff for free). Make sure you know what you're getting. You have to make a return.

FAQs On CBD Gummies For Sleep

Q. Is it legal to take CBD gummies for sleep?

Yes, it is! The 2018 Farm Bill made it legal to use hemp-derived CBD products to contain 0.3% delta-9 THC or less. So, CBD products made from industrial hemp are legal federally. However, your state may have laws that prohibit using CBD. So, ensure you review all of your state's laws before purchasing the products online.

Q. Are these CBD gummies for sleep truly effective?

The majority of folks who buy and use these CBD gummies for sleep are delighted to find out that they work very well for getting productive sleep. However, many of you have probably tried dozens of options and are skeptical if these can truly work.

Research done on this cannabinoid has proven just how effective the compound is for helping you to get some sleep. Why? The ECS, or endocannabinoid system, which we all have, has receptors attuned to CBD. So, the compound acts using this body system to fight anxiety and provide a soothing mood.

Q. How many CBD gummies should a person take for great sleep?

Everybody is unique and varies in their needs for CBD gummies. The underlying reason you're not sleeping is also a factor. So, the dosage of CBD required to provide you with great sleep may vary.

Different brands have different dosing guidelines based on their potency and ingredients. For most of you, a single gummy will work; others may require two gummies to get the full effects.

Q. Will these gummies make me high?

Nope. One of the biggest misconceptions people have about hemp products is getting a psychoactive high from using them. When using these products, you won't feel high, so don't let that fear hold you back from using these incredible, natural products.

Some of the CBD gummies for sleep on our list have trace amounts of THC, the psychoactive part of cannabis known for causing the high. However, the delta-9 THC amounts included are so small that you couldn't get high from using them.

The 2018 Farm Bill says that hemp products may have only 0.3% delta-9 THC or less- not enough to cause a psychoactive high.

Q. How do I select the best CBD gummies available?

With the high number of brands available on the market, selecting the best is difficult. However, you can use factors to help you select the best product, including assessing the brand and seeing what other customers are saying.

First, choose a brand that has experience in the hemp industry. Next, review the quality and safety of the product by seeing that it has third-party lab tests to back it up. Finally, ensure that the majority of customer reviews are positive.

Q. What does it mean when the label says “broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, or isolate”?

Full-spectrum gummies have 0.3% delta-9 THC or less and will not cause a psychoactive high. They include all beneficial parts of the hemp plant, such as terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids.

On the other hand, broad-spectrum products have no THC but contain those beneficial compounds of full-spectrum items. CBD isolate is free of THC and other compounds and has ONLY CBD.

Conclusion : Which CBD Gummies Are Actually Good For Sleep?

Ready to sleep tight every night? Don’t care to use sleep medications that could leave you feeling drowsy the next day? Then it’s time to consider using CBD gummies for sleep. Great sleep is a major factor in a person’s well-being. You can maintain your health easier when you’ve got enough sleep.

With the 2018 Farm Bill, we can finally take advantage of the great benefits of hemp. The bill made it legal for manufacturers to extract the oil and create many helpful products from which we may all benefit, such as tinctures, gummies, oils, smokable flowers, and more. CBD is changing lives and helping millions around the world.

So, if you're fed up with failing to sleep at night and have tried everything, try out these CBD gummies. You're sure to love the taste and quality.