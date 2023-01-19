10 Tips for Winter Driving in Wisconsin

If you are driving in Wisconsin during the wintertime, it is important to understand the risks of a serious accident, sometimes in part due to weather conditions. Please be cautious.

Get Your Car Ready for Winter Driving

One of the best ways to avoid a serious crash in Wisconsin’s winter is making sure that your vehicle is ready for snowy or icy conditions if you encounter them unexpectedly on the roadways.

While the best advice to avoid a winter traffic crash is to simply stay off the highways, winter weather sometimes appears without much warning, leaving drivers in the midst of a snowstorm or inclement weather. That said, Wisconsin residents may have job-related duties or personal errands that require driving during adverse conditions. As such, it is essential to prepare your car in advance for winter driving.

SAFETY TIPS: While it might sound obvious that you should have winter preparedness items in your car, you might not think to keep some of these items on hand:

· Flashlight

· Flares

· Blankets

· Warm clothing

· Extra gloves

· Materials for traction (sand or kitty litter)

· Charged cell phone (to call 911)

· Snow brush and ice scraper

· Non-perishable snacks.

Maintain your engine. Part of being prepared for winter driving is ensuring that your automobile is ready for the road, too. This means checking the antifreeze levels in your car and ensuring that your engine coolant is at the proper level. You certainly do not want your engine to freeze. Auto supply stores sell tools for checking these levels, but you can also visit an auto mechanic for a quick check-up.

Maintain your tires Safe winter driving means making sure that your tires are ready to encounter snow and ice. You should check your tire pressure. You can do this with a very simple gauge that can be purchased at a gas station or an auto supply store. If you have never checked your tire pressure, your car’s manual can let you know the proper pressure level. If your tires need air, you can stop at a gas station to fill them. In addition to tire pressure, check the tread on your tires.

Switch to winter windshield wiper fluid. Specific windshield wiper fluids are designed for winter. Using this fluid can help you better clear away ice and snow from your windshield.

Switch to winter-grade oil. When you have your oil changed, be sure that your vehicle has the proper oil for cold weather. When the weather is colder, you generally want your car’s oil to be thinner and its best to ask an expert what would work best for you and your situation.

Avoid These Mistakes While Driving in the Snow

Driving too quickly. When roads are icy or snow covered, driving too fast — even if you are still within the legal speed limit — can be extremely dangerous. When road conditions are not clear, it is important

to slow down. Certain actions can take a look period of time when driving at a higher rate of speed. Keep in mind the conditions and adjust appropriately.

Following too closely. While it is never a good idea to follow another driver too closely, in bad winter conditions, it can be even worse and could result in a serious crash.

Driving while drowsy. Driving while you are tired can be dangerous at any time of the year. In the wintertime, it gets darker earlier and drivers are may be more likely to fall asleep at the wheel. Make sure you get enough sleep before heading out on a long winter drive.

Continuing to drive with poor visibility. Visibility is a huge part of driver safety. Over 1,300 people are killed and more than 116,800 people are injured in vehicle crashes on snowy, slushy or icy pavement annually.

What to Do After a Winter Accident

