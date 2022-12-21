💸10 Best Ethereum Gambling Sites in 2022 – Where to Gamble with ETH for Real Money💸

Ethereum is the world's second most popular cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin. It has become increasingly popular among both players and game providers due to its high transaction speeds and low fees. ETH is often used by gamers as a way of betting with online gambling sites or sportsbooks because it can be turned into cash quickly without too much hassle. Currently, there are a lot of Ethereum casinos and Ethereum sportsbooks that allow you to bet with Ethereum.

Finding the best bitcoin gambling sites that are licensed and trustworthy can be a stress-filled activity. To take that stress off, ORDB specialists performed a survey of the best Ethereum casinos among crypto gamblers. Over 100 different Ethereum casino reviews were carried out, and we ended up with a list of the top 10 Ethereum online casinos in 2022:

The Best Ethereum Casinos in 2022

TMJ4

The best crypto casino in the world, stake.com has plenty of features and delivers an overall top-notch product. It was founded in 2017 by Medium Rare N.V. – one of the most well-known gambling platform operators in the Ethereum casino space. The operator runs both the gaming house along with one of the best Ethereum betting sites with the same name.

ETH Games (9/10)

Despite being relatively new to the market, Stake.com has revolutionized the way many enjoy Ethereum casinos. The ETH casino pulls out all the stops to make gambling a great experience. It covers everything from the modern, sleek website design to an assortment of games of all types. You might feel a little overwhelmed with the selection available in the casino's lobby. However, this simply means there is something for everyone, from the best software developers money can buy. Some of the developers include Red Tiger, Playtech, Betsoft, Yggdrasil, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and others.

Whether you are a slots person, an Ethereum poker lover, or perhaps you fancy roulette Ethereum, Stake has got you covered. The ETH casino offers 800+ slot titles, a live casino with table games, and its original games. Stake originals are 16 of the casino's in-house games, which include Keno, Mines, Dice, Limbo Blackjack and the list goes on!

Bonuses (8.5/10)

Bonuses are the reason we all love online casinos. Who would say no to free money? We wouldn't. Stake goes all out to offer users some very lucrative bonuses that you will be running to receive. Firstly, new players can claim a 10% Rakeback bonus . However, that's not all; gamblers can also claim:

Stake's Daily Races : You stand a chance to win a part of a $100,000 prize pot every single day.

: You stand a chance to win a part of a $100,000 prize pot every single day. Stake's Weekly Giveaway: Gamblers can wager for a chance to win prizes up to $50,000!

*All Bonuses are subject to the Stake’s General Terms and Conditions.

Support (9/10)

The Ethereum casino is well aware of the importance of getting in touch with a real-life agent when you run into an issue. For this reason, the Ethereum online casino has provided several channels to get your questions and issues resolved. Gamblers have access to the site's live chat option, which is available every day of the week, 24 hours a day. Also, you can reach for assistance via email at support@stake.com .

Reputation and Licensing (10/10)

Stake is a legit Ethereum casino with a license issued by the Curacao eGaming board. All of its games are provably fair, and they use an RNG (Random Number Generator) which guarantees that all the results are random. The gaming house has a 4.2 rating on Trustpilot with over 1000 positive reviews, which means gamblers are very happy with its services.

Exclusive bonus: Welcome Bonus: 10% Rakeback Using Code 'GET10BACKBONUS'

2. 🥈 CloudBet - Best for High RTP Games

TMJ4

In the second place, we have CloudBet, an ETH casino that is only slightly edged out by number one on this list. Founded in 2013 by popular casino operator Halcyon Super Holdings BV, it was the first online gaming platform to accept cryptocurrencies. Cloudbet also features an Ethereum sports betting site. This sportsbook is one of the best Ethereum betting sites with great odds, loads of betting markets, and betting options.

ETH Games (9/10)

Cloudbet brings its A-game when it comes to the games offered to players. The lobby is overflowing with games of all kinds, from live casino, card games, and slots to virtuals and live casino games. All of the casino's games are provided by the top echelon software providers. The likes of Play'n GO, Spinomenal, VIVO Gaming, Nolimit City, Betsoft, and others! All games on this website can be accessed from the top of the page. You won't even have to search for the RTP index - it is conveniently found under each game.

Bonuses (8.5/10)

If you're a bonus hunter or just looking for promotions to fund your fun gambling, then Cloudbet comes in clutch with a variety of bonuses. Every new player at the Ethereum online casino is welcomed with a 100% Welcome Bonus of up to 5 BTC . That's just to get you acclimated to the gambling site; other bonuses you can claim include:

Free Spin Tuesdays: Every Tuesday, deposit $20 or more to receive 20 Free Spins!

Every Tuesday, deposit $20 or more to receive 20 Free Spins! $30 Game Show Bonus: Play fun Evolution game shows and get up to a $30 bonus!

Play fun Evolution game shows and get up to a $30 bonus! Thursday Deposit Bonus: Every Thursday, you'll receive a deposit bonus of larger amounts based on your loyalty tier.

Support (9/10)

Cloudbet casino offers multiple ways for users to get support. The gaming house has a staff of real agents that are ready to answer your queries 24/7. You can contact them via Live chat and email at support@cloudbet.com . The gambling establishment also provides gamblers with a detailed FAQ section with quick answers to the most common customer queries.

Reputation and Licensing (10/10)

The online gambling platform is licensed and authorized by two different eGaming Boards. The first is the popular eGaming license from Curacao, while the other is the more prestigious license from Montenegro.

Exclusive bonus: 100% Welcome Bonus of Up to 5 BTC

3.🥉 Bitstarz - Best for Jackpot Games

TMJ4

Ranking third, Bitstarz was the first ETH casino to accept different fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies. Founded in 2014 by the Cyprus-based gambling platform operator Dama N.V. The Ethereum casino is available on mobile and desktop, with gamblers having to download additional software.

ETH Games (9/10)

Bitstarz has a library that rivals every one of the Ethereum casinos on this list. With 3000+ games available in the lobby, there is something for everyone at Bitstarz. All of its over 3000 games are provided by the finest software providers. Big names such as Evolution Gaming, iSoftbet, NextGen Gaming, 1x2Games, Ezugi, Microgaming, and others. If you prefer to spin slots, there are 3D slots, progressive jackpot slots, and classic slots. More of a table game person, you can relax with Ethereum poker, Baccarat, roulette, and others. Bitstarz also offers a slew of inhouse made games aptly named Bitstarz originals. These include Blackjack, Limbo, Plinko, Wheel, Crash, Dice, and others.

Bonuses (8/10)

When it comes to bonuses, BitStarz will always offer something special for its loyal members. New gamblers are welcomed with a mouth-watering Double Deposit + 180 free spins . However, you should keep in mind that the wagering requirement for the bonus is 40x, which is the industry standard. Other bonuses include:

Slot Wars - A weekly promo where the top 150 slot players get a share of €5,000 and a 5,000 free spins prize pool.

- A weekly promo where the top 150 slot players get a share of €5,000 and a 5,000 free spins prize pool. Table Wars - A weekly battle among table game lovers where the top 40 players get a share of a massive prize pool of €10,000.

Support (8.5/10)

When it comes to customer support at Bitstarz, you'll find that there are two options available for players: email and live chat. If you're the type who doesn't want to wait very long for a reply, then live chat is your best bet because agents are usually online 24 hours a day.

Reputation and Licensing (10/10)

With its certification from the reputable regulatory body Curacao eGaming, this Ethereum-powered gaming house is undoubtedly trustworthy. In addition to the already-existing safety features for users like SSL encryption, AskGamblers grants it a Certificate of Trust for providing players with complete peace of mind. The Ethereum casino reviews are mostly positive, with a 4.4 rating on Trustpilot.

Exclusive bonus: Welcome Bonus: Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS

4. mBit- Best for a Huge Welcome Bonus

TMJ4

If you are looking for Canada Ethereum casinos, you're in luck. mBit is a licensed Ethereum casino that is open to Canadians. Founded in 2014, mBit is owned by renowned online gaming house operator Dama N.V. The platform has a simple and clean user interface, featuring both classic and modern games. It also includes filters that allow players to quickly find what they're looking for in terms of game type or popularity. Though it may seem old-fashioned, it's well-organized!

ETH Games (7.5/10)

mBit Eth casino has a selection of 2000+ games provided by top software developers. Some of these include iSoftBet, Quickfire, Nolimit City, Betsoft, Belatra, Evolution Gaming, and many others. All of the casino's games may be accessed through mobile or computer, with no further download required. Players can enjoy Ethereum slots, Ethereum blackjack, Ethereum poker, roulette Ethereum, dice, keno, and others.

Bonuses (8/10)

Bonus offers are what keep people coming back to an online casino. There's nothing wrong with getting paid just for gambling, especially when mBit offers several different bonuses and competitions. Gamers can claim the generous welcome bonus of Up to 5 BTC + 300 free spins . Other bonuses you can claim include:

Refer a Friend Bonus: Referring a friend to mBitcasino will net both of you 200 Free Spins and a bonus deposit bonus of 30%.

Referring a friend to mBitcasino will net both of you 200 Free Spins and a bonus deposit bonus of 30%. Daily Deal: Get a reload bonus of up to 15% or receive 35 free spins!

Get a reload bonus of up to 15% or receive 35 free spins! Loyalty Program: The program offers free spins, cashback, Reload bonuses, Bizzy quiz competition, and many more!

Support (8.5/10)

MBit understands the importance of providing users with the ability to contact real-life agents if they experience issues while playing on their platform. They offer both live chats and email at support@mbitcasino.io ., so you're never alone in your crypto gambling journey. They also have an extensive list of frequently asked questions and tutorials that answer the most common questions players may have.

Reputation and Licensing (10/10)

The prominent online gaming platform has a prestigious license from the Curacao eGaming Commission. Security is their strong point. They encrypt all sensitive information with an SSL certificate, making it nearly impossible for hackers to breach the site. mBit also exclusively accepts bitcoin payments, so players never have to worry about their credit card details or bank accounts being hacked.

Exclusive bonus: Welcome Bonus: Up to 5 BTC + 300 FREE SPINS

5. Bets.io - Best for Daily Cashback

TMJ4

Bets.io is a new bitcoin casino founded in 2021 by Bets Entertainment N.V. The gambling establishment caters to over 100 different countries. Gamblers come from all over to the attractive and bountiful website created just for them. Some of these attractions include a vast variety of games with enticing bonuses, tournaments, events, and promotions. All are available in either a light or dark mode within a sleek yet intuitive interface designed for playing on desktop computers and mobile devices alike.

ETH Games (8/10)

Even the pickiest players will find a game they like at Bets.io, with over 3000 exclusive titles from some of the most reliable software suppliers. Among the suppliers are Booming Games, Betsoft, Habanero, Tom Horn Gaming, and many others! Slots are available to gamblers, such as (jackpot, progressive jackpot slots, and others), table and card games (Ethereum poker, blackjack), as well as live dealer games.

Bonuses (7/10)

Bets.io offers a handful of bonuses and promotions, which include:

Daily CashBack Bonus of Up to 20%

Wednesday Free Spins: et up to 30 free spins

et up to 30 free spins Weekend Reload Bonus: you can claim a 75% match up to 280 mBTC and 120 free spins

you can claim a 75% match up to 280 mBTC and 120 free spins First Deposit Bonus of up 1 BTC + 100 free spins

Support (8/10)

Bets.io, like most bitcoin gambling sites , lets customers communicate with live operators via email and live chat. There is also a FAQ area with fast answers and instructions.

Reputation and Licensing (9.5/10)

The cryptocurrency gaming house has a license from Curacao eGaming, and its casino operator is regulated by Gaming Services Provider N.V.

Exclusive bonus: Daily CashBack Up to 20%

6. 7BitCasino - Best for Game Variety

TMJ4

7BitCasino offers players the opportunity to play at a modern gambling house that features an old-school style design with players from over 200 different countries. This cool new online gambling website was founded by Direx N.V., which is among the best bitcoin gambling sites in this industry today. 7Bit Casino has been operational since 2014 and operates out of Curacao with its eGaming license.

ETHGames (10/10)

7BitCasino offers the largest library of games out there, with over 7000 games. Every game is provided by well-known software providers such as Microgaming, BGaming, Amatic, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Betsoft, and more. For those who want to try something new or switch things up a bit, 7BitCasino has slot machines, Ethereum poker tables, and craps tables, along with baccarat and blackjack. If you're looking for an intense experience while gambling online, then this might be the right platform for you since they also offer live dealer versions of table games. No matter what time you log in - someone will always be at your service. They also accept tons of different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, or Bitcoin Cash which makes it easy to start playing!

Bonuses (6.5/10)

7BitCasino is generous when it comes to bonuses and promotions. There is always something to claim daily. A welcome bonus of a 100% Bonus up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins awaits every new gambler. That's not all; you can also claim:

Reload Bonus: Need a fresh start to your week? Receive a 25% reload bonus every Monday!

Need a fresh start to your week? Receive a 25% reload bonus every Monday! Wednesday Free Spins: Sign up today to receive 100 free spins or 40 free spins for newcomers exclusively.

Sign up today to receive 100 free spins or 40 free spins for newcomers exclusively. End your weekend with a bang: Cashback offers of up to 20% can be yours if you play during this time.

Cashback offers of up to 20% can be yours if you play during this time. VIP Club: 7Bit Casino offers an exclusive VIP club to reward loyal players. Players can earn comp points by playing games and exchange them for access to higher tiers of the club.

Support (8/10)

The customer service agents behind the casino's desk are always available to help. You can contact them via email through the website by dialing their number and speaking to one. They also have an exhaustive FAQ where you can find answers to a variety of topics and tutorials on how to play games.

Reputation and Licensing (10/10)

This is a legitimate online gaming platform with a remote license from Antillephone N.V. At this Ethereum casino, players can take comfort in the knowledge that they will never be subject to unwanted invasions of privacy. Both Bitcoin and Credit Card processing offer an extra level of protection, so players should feel confident using whichever mode best suits them. The gaming house uses a Random Number Generator (RNG) to ensure that game outcomes are always random.

7. RedDogCasino.com - Best for Bitcoin Gambling Tournaments

TMJ4

The best cryptocurrency casino.

An array of incentives and benefits;

Payments are made within one business day or less.

Slots have high RTPs ranging from 99% to 96%.

Mobile compatible games

New players receive an enticing bonus package of 225% up to €12,250

8. Slots.lv - Best for Big Slots Payouts

TMJ4

Superb game selection

Extra benefits for Ethereum users

Simple VIP program with cashback incentives

Reasonable wagering requirement

Tournaments with a daily leaderboard

Welcome bonus of up to $7,500

9. WildCasino - Best for Mobile ETH Gambling

TMJ4

More than 250 casino games

Casino software for instant play

Games with a Live Dealer

A wide choice of payment alternatives is available

A welcome bonus of up to $5000 is available

10. Bovada.lv - Best For Regular Promotions

TMJ4

Payouts are made quickly.

300+ casino games

Features an Ethereum sportsbook

Live dealer casino

Excellent client service

$3,000 casino welcome bonus

Bitcoin Casinos vs. Ethereum Casinos

The best way to start is by considering what type of gambling you're interested in. Bitcoin casinos and Ethereum casinos offer different types of games, and some people may find one more appealing than the other. For example, crypto-enthusiasts may prefer to play with cryptocurrency rather than fiat currency.

Another important thing is what the casino accepts for payment. There are many different options available, including credit cards, wire transfers, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether. Some even offer gift cards as a means of funding an account.

One site, however, stands out from all others: Stake offers a diverse selection of games, as well as being one of the few sites to accept USD (via Neteller). Withdrawals are also processed instantly so players can cash out quickly and easily. It is our top pick when it comes to playing with ETH at a casino online!

Wrapping Up

As the cryptocurrency market matures, more and more gambling sites start accepting digital currency as a form of payment. In this article, we’ve explored some of the top gambling sites that are taking bets on Ethereum. However, before you choose one of these platforms, make sure you do your research because not all of them offer the same things. Make sure there is a good range of games available and that their customer service is helpful. Remember: no one wants to gamble away money when they have questions about how something works!

This website's material is not designed to entice people to gamble – the article is for informational purposes only. If you believe you suffer from a gambling problem, there are several resources available to assist you. Among these resources are: