The 5 Best Tax Prep Software in 2023: Top Options for Federal and State Online Filing

Are you tired of the anxiety that comes with tax season? The stress of organizing all your financial information, worrying about missed deductions, and the fear of making mistakes can be overwhelming.

But what if we told you that tax preparation could be a breeze? With top-notch tax preparation software like TurboTax, you can tackle your taxes with ease and confidence.

We've done the research and analyzed the best options for everyone, from students to freelancers to employees. Say goodbye to the hassle and hello to peace of mind with the best tax prep software.

Top Companies for the Best Tax Prep Software

TurboTax : Best tax prep software overall

: Best tax prep software overall TaxSlayer : Best tax prep software for excellent customer support

: Best tax prep software for excellent customer support H&R Block : Best tax prep software for more than one way to file

: Best tax prep software for more than one way to file TaxAct : Best tax prep software for small business owners

: Best tax prep software for small business owners Jackson Hewitt: Best tax prep software for multiple state tax returns

Honorable mention:

E-file: Best for year-round discounts

1. TurboTax - Best Tax Prep Software Overall

TurboTax Pros:

Easy to operate

Free paperwork for the armed forces

Several options for filing

Stock and cryptocurrency papers may be imported with ease

TurboTax Cons:

Discouraged from using the IRS's Free File program

More costly than comparable alternatives

Poor customer service is an occasional reality

If your investments make filing your taxes more difficult than just the 1040-EZ would allow, TurboTax is a great option. The user-friendliness of the UI makes it easy to track all of your financial transactions. If you get stuck, you can upgrade to have a real person assist you or take over the entire tax preparation process.

If you're searching for a more cost-effective way to file your taxes, you might want to seek elsewhere, as TurboTax is the priciest choice on our list. However, filing is waived for those who are active duty military, members of the Reserves, or National Guard.

That said, it has been widely reported that consumers who call in for help are treated rudely or even hung up when trying to reach an actual human being. The corporation announced its withdrawal from the IRS Free File Program in late January 2022 again for the 2021 tax year, providing its clients very little warning.

Cost to File Federal Taxes with Turbo Tax Programs: 4/5

Compared to other best tax prep software, TurboTax is prohibitively pricey. Filing elsewhere will save you money unless you're a die-hard devotee. The cost will increase significantly if you hire an expert to help you with your taxes.

Cost To File State Taxes with Turbo Tax Programs: 4/5

TurboTax offers a free state return option through its Free Edition for those with a simple tax return. However, if your tax situation is more complex, you can opt for TurboTax Deluxe, starting at $59. If you have income in multiple states, keep in mind that you'll have to pay an additional $59 per state, which could quickly become costly.

Free Version of TurboTax Tax Preparation: 4/5

Due to TurboTax's withdrawal from the IRS Free File Program in January 2022, low-income taxpayers can no longer submit their taxes for free. But, they provide a free file alternative for the most basic tax returns (including just W-2 income, child tax credits, and the Earned Income Tax Credit).

Ease of Use of Turbotax Tax Preparation: 5/5

TurboTax's intuitive design guides you through filling out your tax return section by section, ensuring you don't miss a single item of income or cost. It's similar to having an AI guide you through tax preparation. In addition, you may get live assistance from a tax consultant or have them take over your taxes entirely.

Overall Score of TurboTax Tax Preparation Software: 4.25/5

2. TaxSlayer - Best Tax Prep Software for Excellent Customer Support

TaxSlayer Pros:

100% accuracy is assured

Tax-free filing for active-duty military personnel

Support by phone and email is provided at no cost

Inexpensive compared to competing programs

TaxSlayer Cons:

There is no downloadable software

The free filing service offers a few customization options

Upgrade required for instant help

TaxSlayer, in contrast to TurboTax, which charges $119 for its most expensive package for self-employed persons, is reasonably priced at $59.95. For the low, low price of $59.95, you may get access to a qualified tax expert for the year to answer any of your most important and complex income tax problems.

Suppose you'd rather not upload your tax information to the cloud. In that case, you won't be able to take advantage of TaxSlayer's discounted rate because no desktop software version is available. The extent of the free filing alternative should also be kept in mind.

Cost to File Federal Taxes with Tax Slayer Programs: 4/5

Only Jackson Hewitt's $25 flat cost for all returns filed can compete with TaxSlayer's low pricing at $29.95 for the Classic package.

Cost to File State Taxes with Tax Slayer Programs: 3/5

TaxSlayer's state tax return filing service is reasonably priced at $39.95 per state.

Free Version of TaxSlayer Tax Preparation: 4.5/5

Unlike some of its rivals, TaxSlayer's free edition allows you to deduct interest on student loans and claim education credits. If you are currently serving in the armed forces, you are eligible for free filing at any level.

Ease of Use of TaxSlayer Tax Preparation: 5/5

Comparable to TurboTax and H&R Block, TaxSlayer has a fantastic user experience. Questions of a similar nature guide you through the procedure, and you may easily navigate between different parts of the guide. Embedded "learn more" links provide definitions of frequently used phrases. The "help" tab provides information on contacting customer service.

Overall Score of TaxSlayer Tax Preparation: 4.11/5

3. H&R Block - Best Tax Prep Software for More Than One Way to File

H&R Block Pros:

The free edition has more options for fillable forms

A consultant can help an ex-pat file taxes online

Optional extras aplenty

There are a variety of filing options

Options for any kind of financial situation

H&R Block Cons:

Using an advisor carries a price premium

Mishandling of complex tax circumstances is possible

Costs more for "as needed" service.

H&R Block is well-known for its 10,000 sites globally, making it accessible to American citizens at home and abroad. It can also be filed electronically, either independently or with the assistance of a tax professional.

It's perfect for filing a somewhat more complex return than you can with most other solutions on our list due to its user-friendliness and extensive forms in the free version.

On-demand assistance, however, comes at a higher price. The same holds whether you visit a physical H&R Block office and meet with a tax professional there. Both online do-it-yourself tax filing and returns submitted by tax professionals have received negative feedback from customers with more complex tax situations.

Cost to File Federal Taxes with H&R Block Programs: 3/5

If you're looking for the most costly option, go no further than TurboTax; H&R Block is right behind its price. The cost of filing your taxes with TurboTax might significantly increase if you decide to utilize any of the optional add-ons. TaxAct, the next cheapest option, costs $94.95 at its most costly.

Cost to File State Taxes with H&R Block Programs: 3.5/5

State tax filing fees can range from free to $49, depending on the state. For comparison, TurboTax charges $59 per state return, so this is a slight improvement.

Free Version of H&R Block Tax Preparation: 5/5

The free version offered by H&R Block has more features than most other options. The 1040 form has space for schedules 1 and 3, allowing filers to account for the saver's credit, student loan interest deductions, alimony, and retirement contributions.

Ease of Use of H&R Block Tax Preparation: 4.5/5

H&R Block's software is user-friendly due to its uncomplicated interface. Terms and topics that the ordinary user would not be familiar with have several integrated explanations and "learn more" links. Switching to H&R Block from another tax preparer is simple because of this feature.

Overall Score of H&R Tax Preparation Software: 4/5

4. TaxAct - Best Tax Prep Software for Small Business Owners

TaxAct Pros:

Use TaxAct's Bookmarks to move between sections of your tax return swiftly

100% Guaranteed Accuracy

Greatest money-back promise

TaxAct Cons:

The feedback from customers is uniformly negative

More difficult to operate

If you're self-employed this year, you might want to compare the prices of TurboTax ($119) and TaxAct ($94.95). If there is an issue with your return resulting from TaxAct's error, they will pay up to $100,000 to make it right.

If you resided in more than one state last year, you might want to compare prices carefully to choose which will save you the most money, as TaxAct has one of the highest rates for filing state forms.

If you're unfamiliar with the best tax prep software, you could find their interface cumbersome. However, there are TaxAct Bookmarks built into the UI, so you can always remember where you were.

Reviews from buyers express displeasure with unexpected price hikes. They also complain that after you reach the checkout page, you can't go back to review your information.

Cost to File Federal Taxes with TaxAct Programs: 4/5

With a starting price range of $46.95 to $94.95, TaxAct is priced similarly to the competition. H&R Block is the next most expensive option at $59.99 to $119.99, while TaxSlayer is among the least expensive options at $29.95 to $59.95.

Cost to File State Taxes with TaxAct Programs: 2/5

TaxAct's state filing fee ranges from $39.95 to $54.95, making it one of the most expensive options. If you spent time last year in more than one state, you should consider other best tax prep software like Jackson Hewitt.

Free Version of TaxAct Tax Preparation: 5/5

For those with the simplest federal tax filings, TaxAct offers a free version. They have you covered from W-2s to dependents to layoffs.

Ease of Use of Tax Act Tax Preparation: 5/5

As compared to TurboTax and H&R Block, TaxAct's user interface is very comparable. It guides you step-by-step through the whole tax return process. TaxAct features an easier-to-navigate UI than H&R Block, and its built-in explanations are virtually identical.

Overall Score of TaxAct Tax Preparation Software: 4/5

5. Jackson Hewitt - Best Tax Prep Software for Multiple State Tax Returns

Jackson Hewitt Pros:

Simple to file either online or in person

Physical outlets are easy to find as they are usually within Walmarts

Personal interaction with clients

You may get help with your taxes virtually

Jackson Hewitt Cons:

Constant complaints from customers about a lack of professionalism

Services at these franchised establishments are not guaranteed

Not recommended for more complex tax returns

Jackson Hewitt might be a viable option if you filed taxes in more than one state last year. Their state tax returns service covers many states for only $25. Most of their physical outlets may be found inside Walmarts, making it easy to file in person.

The fact that Jackson Hewitt offices are franchises is a major cause for alarm since tax preparers are seldom held responsible for subpar work.

A common concern is that tax preparers lack professionalism and customer service abilities. Workers routinely recommend more expensive things to customers, regardless of whether or not those products are needed.

You may find Jackson Hewitt's online filing process overly burdensome if you have a more complex tax position, such as investment properties, rental income, or self-employment income & costs. If you are a novice filer, you may wish to choose a different method that is less complicated.

Cost to File State Taxes with Jackson Hewitt Programs: 5/5

Jackson Hewitt's online tax filing service costs $25, regardless of your taxes' complexity. That's the most competitive offer we've seen thus far. This is an amazing offer considering that TurboTax and H&R Block charge $119 for self-employed filers.

Cost to File State Taxes with Jackson Hewitt Programs: 5/5

The cost of filing state taxes is $25, no matter how many times you changed residences in a given year. Only Jackson Hewitt doesn't have a per-state pricing structure.

Free Version of Jackson Hewitt Tax Preparation: 1/5

Jackson Hewitt does not provide a free version of their best tax prep software. You may consider using a free tax preparation service if the money is tight.

Ease of Use of Jackson Hewitt Tax Preparation: 3/5

Jackson Hewitt might be an excellent choice if your tax position is straightforward and you don't have any assets, rental properties, or business revenue or costs. If your scenario is more complex, you should explore elsewhere for a user interface that suits your needs.

Overall Score of Jackson Hewitt Tax Preparation Software: 3.5/5

How We Chose the Best Tax Prep Software

We compared the market's most well-known options to determine which company offers the best tax prep software. These are the four factors we looked at to choose a winner:

The price to submit a federal return of taxes

The price to file a state tax return

The availability of a free version

The usability of the system's interface

Each company was ranked on a scale from one to five for the four indicators used in the comparison.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Best Tax Prep Software

We address people's most common concerns while trying to select the best tax prep software.

Do You Want Desktop Tax Software or Online Tax Software?

The best tax prep software is another example of the widespread availability of online and offline versions of current software.

For instance, TurboTax may be cloud-based, entirely web-based, or locally installed software on your PC. That said, there are good points and bad points to both.

The safety of the organization you're dealing with should be your top priority while doing your taxes online. The quantity of sensitive information needed to file taxes is a prime target for hackers and identity thieves. Find out if there have been any data breaches at this firm and if you can trust them.

The issue of portability is your next logical inquiry. Can you download a mobile app to help you file your taxes on the go? How convenient is it to hop from one gadget to another? Consider the amount of storage space required for desktop applications.

Is there enough room on your disk for the software to execute without causing a slowdown in performance? You should also consider whether or not you will require technical assistance or the input of a tax expert. Desktop applications may have fewer customization choices like these.

Does the Price of the Software Include State Tax Returns?

Consider whether a state return is included in the price of the program you're considering. Some alternatives demand a flat amount regardless of how many states you file in. In contrast, others offer free state return preparation but a fee to electronically file your return.

Consider looking for software that has reduced per-state pricing or includes at least one state in its base price if you lived in multiple states that paid taxable income in the previous year.

Read more about income tax by state here.

Do You Need Help With Your Tax Deductions?

We recommend using the best tax prep software designed for people who itemize to stay on top of their deductions while filing their taxes. Ensuring you get all deductions is easier using interview-style software like H&R Block's best tax prep software.

Be sure the software you use supports reporting your income and expenses as a self-employed person using Schedule C. It's possible that using the standard deduction would save you the most money, but it's still worth figuring out.

Should You Make Use of Free Tax Software?

You should consider free tax software if your position is straightforward and basic. Free tax software should support W-2 income, dependents, and the Earned Income Credit.

The lifelong learning credit, qualified retirement contributions, alimony, student loan interest deductibility, and the saver's credit are all available with some plans. Suppose your yearly gross income is below the IRS's mandated threshold. In that case, you can file your federal return without paying any fees.

How Much Tax Software Support Do You Need?

If you have any technical issues concerning the best tax prep software you are using, you should be able to contact tech support. Depending on the business, you might wait anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours for a reply.

If you need assistance with your return, looking at software choices that provide access to tax specialists for a fair upcharge is a good idea. Find out exactly how that backing appears. Chat, email, or the phone might all be used for this.

How Do I Choose the Best Tax Prep Software for Me?

It is important to foresee all of your requirements for the best tax prep software. Think about how much you're willing to spend, how complicated the best tax prep software is, whether or not a state return is included, and whether or not you qualify for the free version.

Best Tax Prep Software Comparison Summary

TurboTax

Deluxe package includes Federal and State tax filing for $59 each

TurboTax Full Service package starts at $209 (plus State); prices go up to $399 (plus State) depending on the selected package

Premier package provides Federal tax filing for $89 and State tax filing for $59

TurboTax Live Assisted package starts at $89 (plus State), prices go up to $209 (plus State) depending on the selected package

Get free Federal and State tax filings if you qualify

Self Employed package offers Federal tax filing for $119 and State tax filing for $59

Tax Slayer

All services related to submitting a state tax return cost $39.95 per state

Federal tax returns with premium service cost $49.95

Federal tax returns using the classic service cost $29.95

Costing $39.95 for the first state & $29.95 for each subsequent state is TaxSlayer Military

Military, Simply Free, Classic, Premium, & Self-Employed are just a few of TaxSlayer's offerings

Federal tax returns for the self-employed are $59.95 using this service

Both the Military & Simply Free editions of TaxSlayer are available for no cost on federal tax returns

H&R Block

Federal cost to file range from $49.99 to $109.99

State cost to file ranges from $0 to $44.99 per state

There’s a free version that cover W-2 employees, Child Tax Credit (CTC) and more

TaxAct

Federal cost to file ranges $47.95 to $94.95

State cost to file is $39.95 to $54.95 per state

Free version is suitable for basic federal filers

Jackson Hewitt

Federal cost to file starts at $25

State cost to file starts at $24 for unlimited state returns

No free version

Honorable Mention: E-file

For your federal tax needs, try out the no-cost Free Federal Basic Software

There are three tiers of service provided by TaxSlayer, including the free federal basic software, the deluxe plus e-file, and the premium e-file

For an additional $37.49, you may upgrade to the more robust Premium Plus E-file for your federal returns

Each state tax return submitted with any of the three providers costs $22.49

For an extra $20.99, you can choose the Deluxe Plus option while filing your federal taxes online

Takeaway: Best Tax Prep Software

Don't wait until the last minute to prepare your taxes! With our top picks for the best tax prep software of 2023, you can save time and money while ensuring accuracy and maximizing your refund.

Whether you choose our top pick, TurboTax, or any of our other recommended options like H&R Block or TaxSlayer, you can trust that you're getting the best software for your needs. Plus, we've included alternatives for additional savings, free filing services, tax specialists, and simplified returns to help you make an informed decision.

So don't hesitate - start your tax preparation today and enjoy the benefits of a stress-free tax season.

