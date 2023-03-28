Best Supplements for Weight Loss: 5 Fat-Burning Products To Help You Sheds Pounds

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser, Originated Media LLC, and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

The best supplements for weight loss can help you shed unwanted body fat and reach your goals quickly — but how do you know which supplements are safe?

While the weight loss pill industry is not without controversy, the truth is that there are several effective, science-backed herbs and supplements that may assist with healthy weight loss. Some work by raising your metabolism so you burn more calories throughout the day, while others suppress your appetite or change the way you absorb nutrients.

So, what is the secret to finding the best supplements for weight loss — ones that really work and don’t cause a lot of unwanted side effects?

Most importantly, you’ll need to learn how to read product descriptions and reviews with a critical lens: Luckily we can help with that.

We evaluated and reviewed the most popular dietary supplements for weight loss, and we settled on five top brands we’re proud to recommend to help you shed body weight.

5 Best Supplements for Weight Loss – Quick Summary

Best Overall: PhenQ Best for Vegans: Leanbean Best for Athletes: Instant Knockout Most Energizing: Trimtone Best for Appetite Suppression: Zotrim

Top 5 Weight Loss Supplements

Choosing the best weight loss supplement is different for everyone. Some people strongly prefer energizing supplements that make them feel powered-up and ready to work out, while others prefer less-stimulating supplements that keep them focused and enhance their willpower.

In order to get you the best options possible, we kept this variety in mind while creating this list of powerful weight loss supplements.

Note: The best weight loss pills should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise program to get optimal results.

1. Best Overall: PhenQ

We chose PhenQ as our Best Overall weight loss supplement because it assists with weight loss via several different mechanisms. We were also impressed by this supplement’s ingredients list, which includes six science-backed weight loss aids.

PhenQ promises their supplement will help customers lose weight by encouraging the body to burn body fat, which helps in crushing food cravings, boosting energy levels, and balancing mood.

Research has shown that low moods and poor mental health can make it harder to lose weight, so we were happy to see that aspect addressed by the ingredients in PhenQ.

The key active ingredients in PhenQ are:



α-Lacys Reset®: This is PhenQ’s patented formula, which can boost metabolism and help you shed excess weight.

This is PhenQ’s patented formula, which can boost metabolism and help you shed excess weight. Capsimax Powder: Studies show capsaicin may increase energy metabolism and reduce appetite.

Studies show capsaicin may increase energy metabolism and reduce appetite. Chromium picolinate: This is a mineral sometimes taken to help control blood sugar levels.

This is a mineral sometimes taken to help control blood sugar levels. Caffeine: This well-known stimulant can help boost your metabolism and give you the energy to power through your workouts.

This well-known stimulant can help boost your metabolism and give you the energy to power through your workouts. Nopal Cactus: Also known as prickly pear cactus, this plant food is high in fiber and may help you feel full.

Also known as prickly pear cactus, this plant food is high in fiber and may help you feel full. L-carnitine Fumarate: An amino acid, L-carnitine fumarate helps the body turn fat into energy.

About PhenQ:

PhenQ employs a knowledgeable team of nutrition experts and health professionals to formulate the most effective weight loss aids, and their supplements are made in FDA and GMP-approved facilities.

PhenQ is also transparent about their ingredients and lists them all clearly on their labels. Additionally, their 60-day money back guarantee means you can try PhenQ risk-free.

Customer Reviews:

PhenQ receives overall glowing reviews from customers. Some customers report losing 10 or more pounds in just two weeks with the help of this supplement. Reviewers are often proud to have lost multiple pants sizes, or to fit into their old clothing again.

Some customers report feeling a little jittery the first few days that they take this supplement, likely due to the caffeine content. However, this effect tends to taper off over time. Customers also say they have fewer cravings and are less apt to binge on junk food when taking PhenQ.

Pros:



Contains six complementary ingredients that promote weight loss

Helps balance your mood and fight mental fatigue

Made in GMP-approved facilities

Backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee

100% vegan and vegetarian

Cons:



High caffeine content makes some users feel jittery

Specs:



Size : 60 tablets/bottle

: 60 tablets/bottle Recommended dose: 2 tablets/day



2. Best for Vegans: Leanbean

If you follow a plant-based or vegan diet, we recommend trying Leanbean. This supplement was our top pick in the Best for Vegans category not only because it has a vegan-friendly formula, but because it also supplies vitamin B12. This vitamin plays a vital role in red blood cell formation and energy metabolism, and it is often lacking in vegan and vegetarian diets.

In addition to vitamin B12, Leanbean contains several other natural weight loss aids. One is glucomannan, a dietary fiber that may help you feel fuller and more satisfied. Another is choline, a chemical that helps your body break down fat as an energy source.

Leanbean also contains chromium, which can help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels, along with zinc, which plays a role in the metabolism of fatty acids and carbohydrates. Other ingredients include acai berries, green coffee, and turmeric.

Leanbean’s formula is tailored towards women and promises to help curb cravings, fight fatigue, and support a healthy metabolism. While it does contain some caffeine from green coffee, it is lower in caffeine than many other weight loss aids.

A daily dose of Leanbean contains just 10 mg caffeine, while the average cup of coffee contains 100 mg caffeine.

About LeanBean:

Leanbean specifically formulated their product for women, avoiding powerful stimulants and instead opting for natural, science-backed ingredients. Their supplements are produced in FDA or BRC-registered facilities.

Leanbean offers free worldwide shipping, and they stand behind their products with a 90-day guarantee.

Customer Reviews:

Customers report that this weight loss pill makes them feel full and satisfied, which helps them stick to their diet plan. They also report fewer cravings. While Leanbean is popular with vegans, it also gets rave reviews from omnivores who appreciate its natural ingredients.

Reviewers say Leanbean does not make them feel jittery like some other weight loss aids. Some say they start seeing results in the mirror within two weeks or less. After the full 90 days, many are not only down a few pants sizes, but also feeling healthier and more self-confident.

Pros:



Vegan-friendly

Good source of vitamin B12

Low in caffeine; supplies 10 mg per day

Formulated with 12 natural weight loss aids

Cons:



Should be taken 3 times per day

Specs:



Size: 180 capsules/bottle

180 capsules/bottle Recommended dose: 2 capsules 3 times/day



3. Best for Athletes: Instant Knockout

We chose Instant Knockout as best for athletes because it is used by professional boxers and MMA fighters, and also because it promises to help customers lose body fat but keep muscle mass (something important to those who focus on athletic performance).

If you’re an athlete who’s concerned about losing muscle mass as you drop pounds, this is a good brand to try. The Instant Knockout system features two products: a weight loss pill called Cut, and a meal replacement called Complete.

Instant Knockout Cut contains only carefully researched ingredients.



Green tea extract can help regulate your hormones in ways that promote weight loss. It may also help improve athletic performance and enhance recovery, which athletes appreciate.

can help regulate your hormones in ways that promote weight loss. It may also help improve athletic performance and enhance recovery, which athletes appreciate. Cayenne pepper seeds can help speed up your metabolism so you burn more calories, and glucomannan, a type of fiber from the konjac plant, absorbs water in your intestines to help you feel fuller.

We also appreciate that this supplement is vegan and vegetarian-friendly, making it suitable for athletes with specific dietary needs. The company promises it will help you cut, shred, and reveal sculpted muscle.

Instant Knockout Complete is a meal replacement product that contains 400 calories per serving.

It supplies 26 vitamins and minerals to ensure your nutritional needs are met. Its high-protein formula helps you retain muscle while losing fat, and slow-release carbohydrates keep you fueled throughout the day. Just mix one scoop into your favorite dairy or plant-based milk, shake, and enjoy.

Instant Knockout recommends using Cut and Complete together for best results.

About Instant Knockout:

Instant Knockout was founded in 2014 and is based in England and Wales. The founders wanted to create a product that helped athletes reach their goals and make it to the top. Over the years, several top athletes have used Instant Knockout, including Greg Jackson and Jon Jones.

Instant Knockout makes their nutritional products in GMCA and FDA-approved facilities. They only use natural, plant-based ingredients.

Customer Reviews:

Customers love the way Instant Knockout Cut and Complete work together as a complete weight loss package. We saw lots of reviews mentioning the tasty, vanilla flavor of Instant Knockout Complete.

This weight loss pill and powder combo is popular with boxers, fighters, and weight lifters. Customers often use it, with success, to drop weight and achieve peak fitness before a competition.

Pros:



Two part system: weight loss pill plus meal replacement

Plant-based ingredients: green tea extract, cayenne pepper seeds, and glucomannan

Formulated to help you retain muscle mass but lose body fat

Vegan and vegetarian-friendly

Used and recommended by professional boxers and MMA fighters

Cons:



Instant Knockout Complete only comes in one flavor: Vanilla

Specs for Instant Knockout Cut:



Size: 120 capsules/package

120 capsules/package Recommended dose: 1 capsule 4 times per day

Specs for Instant Knockout Complete:



Size: 3 lb bag of powder

3 lb bag of powder Recommended dose: One scoop

Instant Knockout also sells several bundles that come with Cut and Complete. The Pro Fighter Starter Shredding System comes with one package of Cut, two packages of Complete, plus a fitness ebook and video guide.

4. Most Energizing: Trimtone

If you prefer weight loss supplements that make you feel pepped up and ready to hit the gym, we recommend trying Trimtone.

This weight loss pill promises to boost your metabolism, fire up fat loss, and help you reach your fitness goals — all with natural ingredients. It is formulated to stimulate thermogenesis, the process by which your body converts stored body fat into energy. Trimtone can also help curb cravings so you’re not as tempted to snack or sneak a “cheat meal.”

Another advantage of Trimtone is that it only needs to be taken once a day. This makes it a popular option for busy people with long to-do lists. The company recommends taking it before breakfast, so then you’re done and can move on with your day.

One key, active ingredient in Trimtone is caffeine, which can keep you energized and help you perform better during your workouts.

Studies show that caffeine can raise your metabolism by as much as 13%.Trimtone also contains grains of paradise, which studies have shown to increase whole-body energy expenditure and assist with fat loss. Other active ingredients include green tea extract and glucomannan.

About Trimtone:

Trimtone was designed by busy people, for busy people. The brand has been around since 1999 and has consistently worked with health professionals to improve its formula in accordance with the latest research.

Trimtone favors natural ingredients, and they are highly transparent in their product labeling. Their 100-day guarantee ensures customers are satisfied.

Customer Reviews:

Many customers report noticing results within a few days after they begin taking Trimtone. They say the weight loss pill helps keep them motivated in the gym so they can work out longer and harder. The 100 mg caffeine is enough to make most people feel alert and energetic, but not overly jittery.

Some reviewers also report feeling full faster when taking Trimtone.

This weight loss pill receives a lot of praise for its convenience factor. Busy parents and working professionals love that they only have to take one weight loss pill once a day.

Some reviewers switch over to Trimtone after having negative experiences with prescription weight loss pills. They find Trimtome’s more natural formula is gentler on their body.

Pros:



Only needs to be taken once a day

Formulated with natural ingredients

Raises energy levels for more effective workouts

Promotes fat burning

Cons:



Not appropriate for vegans; contains gelatin

Specs:



Size: 30 capsules/bottle

30 capsules/bottle Recommended dose: 1 capsule/day



5. Best for Appetite Suppression: Zotrim

Some people find that what they need most to lose weight is help controlling their appetite. If this is you, then we recommend trying Zotrim to help you lose body weight.

This weight loss supplement has been clinically studied for its effects on appetite. The company reports that participants who took Zotrim ate 112 fewer calories than those who did not. Participants given Zotrim also stopped eating earlier and ate fewer fatty foods than participants who were not given the supplement.

We also appreciate that Zotrim has an herb-based formula. The ingredients are natural and familiar. Yerba mate leaf extract can boost energy levels, encourage the body to burn more fat, and lower your blood sugar. Lower blood sugar levels are associated with reduced cravings and hunger pangs.

Damania leaf extract has long been used as an appetite suppressant, and guarana may help reduce fatigue and improve focus. Zotrim also contains vitamins B3 and B6, which both have important roles in energy metabolism.

About Zotrim

Founded in 2001, Zotrim is committed to helping everyday people lose weight with the help of plants. They choose ingredients backed by science and make their products in an FDA-approved facility.

Their 24-hour customer support line is always open for customers who have questions. Zotrim offers a 100-day money back guarantee for customers who have used the product for at least 50 days and are unhappy with their results.

Customer Reviews

We saw several reviews from customers who reportedly had a hard time getting their appetites under control before taking Zotrim. Once they began taking Zotrim before every meal, they found it much easier to put their fork down and avoid going back for seconds.

Customers also say they feel fuller for longer after a meal when taking Zotrim. This helps them curb snacking habits and reduce body weight.

While some reviewers use Zotrim alone, the most positive reviews tend to come from customers who use it in conjunction with exercise. They find the supplement gives them more willpower to go to the gym and complete their workouts. Reviewers often see Zotrim as a healthier alternative to prescription weight loss drugs.

Pros:



Helps stabilize blood sugar to curb cravings

Formulated with natural herbs

Backed by clinical trials and scientific studies

Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Cons:



Should be taken three times per day

Specs:



Size: 180 tablets/bottle

180 tablets/bottle Recommended dose: 2 pills before each major meal (breakfast, lunch, and diner)



How We Picked Our Favorite Supplements for Weight Loss

With so many weight loss supplements on the market, choosing the best ones to feature here took time.

To streamline the process, we developed a three-step procedure that allowed us to systematically narrow down our options when hunting down the best weight loss pills and supplements.

First, we created a list of weight loss supplements that had the following characteristics:



Made in FDA-registered facilities or the equivalent

Clearly labeled with a complete list of ingredients

Formulated with science-backed active ingredients

Made with all or mostly natural ingredients

Next, we looked at what previous customers had to say about the various weight loss pills and supplements on our list. Before we advanced a supplement to the next round, we wanted to see lots of glowing reviews.

We took the content of those reviews into careful consideration, too. We wanted assurance that customers were not only losing weight with the product, but feeling good while doing so. The best weight loss supplements help users feel energetic, confident, and healthy. We steered clear of supplements that reviewers said made them feel overly jittery, sick, or “off.”

The first two phases of our process narrowed our options down to a few dozen. Then, it was time to put them to the test ourselves. Thankfully, we had multiple staff members willing to try these supplements and offer their take.

They were able to choose a few front-runners: supplements that they felt empowered them on their weight loss journey with few to no unpleasant side effects.

Those became the five best weight loss pills you see listed above.

What To Look for in the Best Supplements for Weight Loss

You might be looking for something different in a weight loss supplement than the next person. For instance, you may be looking for a non-stimulating formula that will control your appetite a bit, while your friend wants a really high-energy caffeine boost to take before their workout.

Regardless of your specific goals, here are the key factors you should pay attention to when researching the best weight loss pills and supplements.

Clear, Detailed Labeling

It’s never wise to take a supplement if you do not know what it contains. As such, you want to steer clear of weight loss supplements with vague labels that lack detail. Instead, look for a detailed product label.

Responsible supplement companies list all of their ingredients on the package. They are generally happy to share lots of additional information about their supplements on their websites, too. Take this openness as a sign that they’re confident in their product and its formula.

Easy Dosing Instructions

Check the dosing instructions to see when and how the company recommends taking the supplement.

Make sure the dosing recommendations are compatible with your lifestyle. For example, if you work 12-hour shifts and have really busy days, you may prefer a product you take once in the morning to one you must take every four hours.

Science-Backed Ingredients

What active ingredients does the supplement contain? Do some research into each of these ingredients, and make sure there is actually good science to back up the ingredient’s ability to help you lose weight.

Sadly, there are some substances commonly taken for weight loss that have little evidence to back up their use. Chitosan is an example. It’s added to some weight loss pills, but there’s just no reliable evidence to show it helps people lose weight or avoid weight gain. On the other hand, there is some good science to back up the use of cayenne pepper, turmeric, and green coffee bean extract as weight loss aids.

Detailed, Positive Reviews

Don’t rely solely on product descriptions to choose a weight loss supplement. Read reviews to see what customers think about the dietary supplements you’re considering. Pay attention to the details included in reviews. Some good things you may want to see reviewers say include:



The supplement helped them feel full.

They didn’t note any side effects when taking the supplement.

They were able to fit the supplement into their lifestyle.

They made progress towards their weight loss goals while taking the supplement.

They felt energized and focused.

Made in Approved Facilities

The FDA does not evaluate or approve dietary supplements, so you are not going to find weight loss supplements that are approved by the FDA . However, you should look for supplements that are made in FDA-approved facilities.

This means that the FDA has inspected the facility and found that the manufacturer adheres to good manufacturing practices. This approval helps ensure the safety and purity of the product.

Do Weight Loss Supplements Work?

Even the best weight loss pills and supplements are not magic, and they generally won't make you lose weight on their own.

Sadly, there are some weight loss pills and supplements on the market that are either completely ineffective or outright unhealthy. These include supplements containing sibutramine and phenolphthalein, both of which were removed from the legal market in the U.S. due to safety concerns.

On the other hand, some weight loss supplements can help customers reverse weight gain when used in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise plan in order to reduce body weight.

Often, these dietary supplements and weight loss pills work by making it easier for users to stick to their diet and workout routine (whether someone is doing body weight exercises or a full body building cycle). For example, supplements containing glucomannan can help you lose weight by making you feel full so you are less likely to snack or overeat.

Caffeine may help you feel more energized so you actually go to the gym instead of staying on the couch.

Since weight loss supplements come in so many different forms, it’s not terribly helpful to talk about their effects as a whole. It is far more useful to consider each supplement – and each active ingredient — as its own entity with unique benefits and drawbacks.

Most Common Ingredients in Weight Loss Pills

For the purposes of this buyer’s guide, we will focus on weight loss pill ingredients that actually have some scientific evidence to back up their effectiveness. Every ingredient on this list may not work for every customer.

However, these are all fairly natural, common, and familiar ingredients, and none of them have been removed from the market due to safety concerns.

Capsaicin

Capsaicin is the compound that makes hot peppers hot. It is a common ingredient in weight loss supplements, as are cayenne peppers, which contain capsaicin. Capsaicin may help you lose weight by raising your metabolism, so you burn more calories.

In one study , participants experienced a 5.91% greater reduction in fat when given capsaicin, versus a placebo, over a 12-week period. Another study found that supplementing with capsaicin for 6 weeks resulted in a reduction in abdominal fat.

Glucomannan

Perhaps you’ve heard that eating more dietary fiber can make you feel full so you’re less apt to overeat. Some weight loss supplements work on this principle. They supply extra dietary fiber to keep you full so you eat less and experience greater weight loss.

Glucomannan is a common type of fiber used in such weight loss aids. It comes from a plant called konjac, or elephant yam. Glucomannan absorbs lots of water, so a small amount makes you feel quite full. It, and other sources of dietary fiber , may also slow the rate at which your stomach empties, which helps you feel satisfied with smaller meals.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract is derived from the tea plant, or Camellia sinensis. People have been drinking tea for thousands of years, which may be why so many people feel comfortable using weight loss supplements containing tea. Green tea is simply tea that has not been fermented. Green tea and black tea come from the same plant.

Green tea extract has been found to assist with weight loss, likely because of its catechin and caffeine content. Studies have shown that catechins can raise the resting metabolic rate. In one clinical trial , participants who took green tea extract over a period of 12 weeks experienced a greater reduction in waist circumference and also a greater decrease in total cholesterol levels than those who were given a placebo.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a very common ingredient in weight loss supplements. Sometimes it comes from an ingredient like green tea extract or coffee extract.

There are plenty of studies that demonstrate caffeine’s ability to assist with weight loss. One systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized control trials performed in 2018 found that caffeine may promote weight loss and a reduction in body fat.

When people want to lose weight, they often make plans to work out. However, some people have trouble sticking to their exercise goals. This is one challenge that caffeine may help address. Studies have shown that caffeine can improve performance in endurance sports and high-intensity exercises. If you think improved performance will help motivate you to work out, you may want to give weight loss supplements with caffeine a try.

Damiana Leaf Extract

Damiana leaf extract is derived from the leaves of a small shrub that’s native to Texas, South America, and Central America. Damiana has been used in traditional and folk medicine for many years, and more recently, scientists have been studying its effectiveness as a weight loss aid.

So far, the results seem promising. One study found that women who were given damiana 15 minutes before a meal ate less food and fewer calories than those who were given a placebo. Some supplement companies add diamana leaf extract to their formulas to assist with appetite control.

Guarana

Guarana is a climbing plant native to the Amazon rainforest. Its seeds are ground into a powder to make guarana extract, which is used in a lot of weight loss supplements.

Guarana is high in caffeine, theophylline, and theobromine. All of these substances are stimulants and may help boost the metabolism to support weight loss.

If you feel tired or fatigued while trying to lose weight, you may want to look for a supplement containing guarana. one study found that guarana supplements could help reduce mental fatigue and improve cognitive performance when given 30 minutes before a cognitive battery test.

How Long Does It Take Weight Loss Pills to Work?

Some weight loss pills start working faster than others. You may start feeling the primary effects of some ingredients after just one dose. For example, the energy-boosting effects of caffeine can often be felt within 15 minutes.

Supplements containing glucomannan may help you feel full within 15 minutes to an hour. So, in that sense, they go to work almost immediately, helping to curb your appetite and stick to smaller meals.

As to how long it takes to notice weight loss when taking a weight loss supplement – that can vary, too. Check the label on the supplement you’re taking for specific guidance. Some experts recommend waiting 2 or 3 weeks to assess whether a fat burning supplement is giving you the results you desire.

Can Weight Loss Supplements Cause Side Effects?

Yes, weight loss pills can cause side effects. The most likely side effects and their severity will depend on the specific ingredients your supplement contains. Some common side effects include the following.

Rapid Heart Rate and Arrhythmias

Prescription weight loss pills containing phentermine can sometimes cause your heart to race or beat with an unusual rhythm. They may also cause high blood pressure. If you develop these side effects , consult with your doctor. Sometimes, the side effects go away with continued use, and other times, they may be a good reason to stop taking the pills.

Some people also experience a racing heart or palpitations when taking dietary supplements that contain caffeine . Reducing your dose may help. If your heart-related symptoms do not go away when you stop taking a weight loss aid, see your doctor.

Bloating and Upset Stomach

If you’re taking a weight loss pill containing glucomannan or another dietary fiber, you may experience some bloating or digestive side effects. These side effects are usually short-lived and usually go away once you become adapted to the higher fiber intake.

Dizziness

Dizziness can be a side effect of weight loss supplements containing hoodia . Sometimes, however, people experience dizziness when taking weight loss aids because they are not eating enough. If you are not taking in enough calories, your blood sugar level may drop, which can make you feel dizzy.

To help combat this symptom, avoid skipping meals, and consider increasing your calorie intake.

Sleeping Problems

Because many are designed to make you feel energized, weight loss supplements can sometimes interfere with your sleep . Supplements containing green tea and other sources of caffeine are likely to have this effect. Taking your weight loss pills earlier in the morning may help. Or, you may want to switch to a weight loss supplement that does not contain caffeine or any other stimulants.

FAQs



Need more info? These are some common questions regarding finding the best weight loss pills and supplements for your needs.

Is it safe to take weight loss supplements while breastfeeding?

Many new moms wish to reverse pregnancy weight gain while breastfeeding, but experts recommend against using weight loss supplements during this stage of life. Some of the ingredients in weight loss pills may travel into the breastmilk and may not be safe for your child.

Instead, it is recommended that breastfeeding women lose weight by exercising, stick to a healthy diet, and getting plenty of sleep.

Is it unhealthy to lose weight too quickly?

It can be. With or without weight loss pills, losing weight too rapidly can cause you to lose muscle along with body fat. It may also slow down your metabolism, make you feel irritable, and increase your risk of gallstones.

To avoid these and other side effects, the CDC recommends that most people aim for a gradual weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds per week.

People who lose weight gradually are more likely to keep it off, too.

Are prescription weight loss pills safe?

Prescription weight loss pills and medications can be helpful for some people, and harmful for others. Your doctor may recommend one of these medications if you have a very high BMI and are struggling to lose weight through diet and exercise alone. Some of them do cause side effects. For example, phentermine is included in some prescription weight loss drugs and can cause dry mouth, nausea, and weakness in some patients. Orlistat can cause body aches and diarrhea.

The best way to know whether these prescription weight loss drugs are safe and beneficial for you is to talk to your doctor.

Can coffee help you lose weight?

If you’re thinking of foregoing weight loss supplements and going straight for the coffee pot, there is actually some evidence to suggest this might work. The caffeine in coffee may stimulate your metabolism and even help suppress your appetite.

You will, however, want to avoid adding any sugar or cream to your coffee as these are added sources of empty calories.

Keep in mind that having a healthy diet overall will help you more on your weight loss journey than just switching to coffee.

Conclusion

If you’re struggling to lose weight through diet and exercise alone, you may want to consider taking a weight loss supplement.

Many of these weight loss pills claim to work by either increasing your metabolism, suppressing your appetite, or supporting your body’s ability to burn fat, and while it can be hard to find the best weight loss supplement to meet your needs,the five best weight loss supplements featured above are all top options to consider.

Remember, when shopping for the best weight loss pills and supplements, always read the product descriptions carefully, check out some reviews, and select a supplement that pairs well with your goals and lifestyle.

Above all else, remember that you’re worth it — whether or not you shed those last few pounds.