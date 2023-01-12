Best Reverse Phone Lookup Services in 2023: Protect Your Privacy and Your Loved Ones

Spam calls are more than just annoying — they can also be dangerous, particularly when predators use them to target you or a loved one. That's where reverse phone number lookup services come in.

Whether you're dealing with a scammer trying to trick you into paying a nonexistent debt or you're concerned about someone attempting to obtain personal information from your children or teenagers, a phone lookup service can help you protect yourself and your loved ones.

In this article, we'll introduce you to four of the best reverse phone lookup services and provide genuine customer feedback to help you choose the right service for your needs.

4 Top-Rated Reverse Phone Number Lookup Services

Best Reverse Phone Lookup: Intelius Most Comprehensive: Instant Checkmate Best Gated Phone Number Reports: Peoplefinders Most User-Friendly: Spokeo

Whether you're dealing with spam calls, trying to identify who’s behind an unknown cell phone number, or reconnecting with an old friend, these best reverse phone lookup sites have you covered.

From the best overall option to the most user-friendly phone lookup service, these sites will surely provide the answers you're looking for.

1. Best Reverse Phone Lookup: Intelius

Intelius allows you to look up anyone and enjoy unlimited searches while you’re at it, winning our pick for best reverse phone lookup. With this phone lookup service, you’re able to access information after just a couple of clicks. Enter the phone number you’re curious about, click search, and Intelius gets to work right away, looking through its extensive database.

Founded in 2003, this reverse phone lookup service has a long history of providing reliable information. With its comprehensive database, it's a go-to resource for anyone seeking to identify the owner of a phone number or find out more about an incoming call.

If you receive unwanted texts or calls and with reverse phone lookup, you can find out who is behind those calls. You could even do a little digging on a potential relationship, be it business or romantic. You have the option of looking into someone’s criminal record.

This powerful reverse phone lookup service is fast: the results come quickly and Intelius is constantly updating their search engine so that you’re always getting the most up-to-date and accurate information.

This reverse phone lookup service empowers you to stay safe. Plus, any reverse phone search is completely confidential. The other person is never alerted that you are looking into their phone number.

You also get access to millions of public records to get everything you need to know at once. Just think, all you need is a landline or cell phone number to learn all about the person you’re inquiring about. Once you complete a single reverse phone lookup, you’ll see the value Intelius offers. Then, you can look up any phone number in your phone list!

Pros:

Easy user interface

Access information instantly

Dedicated to customer privacy

Unlimited searches for members

Cons:

Intelius does not offer single report access; membership is required (but cancellation is easy)

What Customers Love:

Customers use this reverse phone lookup service for a variety of different reasons. One woman shares that she had a strange number call her and then hang up on her. Now she knows exactly who they are now thanks to this service. Another customer shares that he stumbled into a wealth of information that he never would have imagined. Instead of running a search on someone else, he ran a search on his own cell phone number.

He had no idea how much public information was out there about him. It was an extremely informative and rewarding experience. Yet another customer shares that she’s been dating online and knows she has to be extremely careful. Although she’s tried other services, this is the best reverse phone lookup service she’s come across. She uses it frequently and recommends it to others.

Specs:

Intelius offers a reverse phone number lookup plus people search for a six-day trial to start. After the six-day trial, you get upgraded to a monthly membership. This membership allows you unlimited reports, including phone reports, personal reports, and address reports.

Intelius makes it easy to cancel your membership after the free trial period or after your first month of service. Whether you choose to cancel online through your membership settings or over the phone with the customer care team, the process is quick and simple.

The phone lookup report includes the person’s name, photos associated with that person’s online presence, social media profile information, address history, relatives and more.

Learn more at intelius.com

2. Most Comprehensive: Instant Checkmate

If you require a reverse phone number lookup service that delivers comprehensive results quickly, consider giving Instant Checkmate a try. This service is known for its depth of coverage and fast turnaround times, making it a top choice for anyone in need of reliable phone number lookup services that go the extra mile.

All you need to start is a 10-digit phone number. Your search is always 100% secure and allows you to discover more about the person you’re inquiring about. You’ll learn personal information, social media data, online activity, photos, and more. This reverse phone lookup service allows you to find out more information about your family members, friends, neighbors, and new acquaintances.

If you’ve been using the same phone number for a while, you’ve probably gotten your fair share of spam calls. However, sometimes that unknown number is actually someone you know and would want to reconnect with.

Perhaps you’ve noticed an unknown number that keeps popping up on your phone or your partner’s phone, and you may just get curious enough to process a reverse phone lookup and get to the bottom of those calls.

A helpful feature offered by this service is the ability to access individuals' social media profiles. This can provide additional information and context about the person associated with a particular phone number.

This is especially helpful if you’re a parent with a teenager who is keeping secrets from you. Sometimes, teenagers create two accounts — one that is parent-friendly and one that is geared more toward their friends where things get a little bit different. With a single phone number, you can pull up all your kid’s social media profiles to see their online activity and protect them if they are acting out of line.

You can also use Instant Checkmate to take it a step further and explore that person’s background. You can uncover the identity, location, and background of anyone trying to get in touch with you or someone you love.

This reverse phone lookup service has thousands of great reviews. People are processing millions of searches every single day.

Pros:

Uncover personal information with just a number

Thousands of five-star reviews

Discover associated social media accounts

Discreet search anytime

Cons:

Some reports may take a little longer than others

What Customers Love:

Customers rave about Instant Checkmate's ability to deliver on its promise of providing thorough information through its reverse phone lookup services. Unlike some other sites that may only offer free services as a way to collect personal information, Instant Checkmate is a reliable and trustworthy source for identifying the owner of a phone number. One customer even used the service to uncover the true identity of a scammer who was pretending to be someone else, giving her the peace of mind and safety she needed. Now, she doesn’t deal with anyone without first vetting them thoroughly with this reverse phone number lookup service.

Specs:

You can try a five-day trial or sign up for one month, three months, or six-month membership.

To get started with reverse phone lookup services, just enter the phone number you want to get more information about. The site immediately asks you to confirm that you’ve entered the correct phone number, and then it initiates a search.

Instant Checkmate starts by first giving you a report preview. You can see as the search progresses through five steps. Once your report preview is ready, you just have to verify that you’re not a robot and enter your name and email address.

Learn more at instantcheckmate.com

3. Best Gated Phone Number Reports: Peoplefinders

PeopleFinders offers a convenient and flexible reverse phone lookup service that allows you to search for information about any phone number, whether it's a landline or a cell phone. While the report does require a small fee to access, the depth and breadth of information it provides are well worth the cost.

Customers consistently rave about the fantastic level of detail included in PeopleFinders' reports, making it a top choice for anyone needing a reliable and comprehensive phone number lookup service. It gives you up-to-date information within just a couple of minutes.

This reverse phone lookup site takes a deep dive into the phone owner’s background, including their personally-identifying information like the history associated with their full name and address.

PeopleFinders has thousands of different data sources that deliver billions of up-to-date records. There are more than 250 million adults in the United States, and so long as you have a phone number, PeopleFinders helps you figure out who is trying to call or text you.

Sometimes it’s as simple as identifying the owner of an unknown cell phone number. Other times, reverse phone lookup sites are ideal for helping you identify the phone numbers you’ve had saved for years in your phonebook — and haven’t called or texted recently!

There are countless reasons why someone might turn to reverse phone lookup services, and PeopleFinders is a great choice for anyone looking to identify the owner of a phone number. For example, you might have seen an advertisement in passing and want to know more about the company behind it, or you might be trying to reconnect with an old friend or relative.

Pros:

Thorough report features

ID unknown numbers or spam callers

Search anywhere from any device

Search over 250 billion records

Cons:

Customers warn that if you are not satisfied with the free membership trial, you should cancel right away before your membership officially starts

What Customers Love:

Customers who use this phone lookup service come from different walks of life. One customer says he uses it for their business. He’s been using PeopleFinders for over 20 years. All of the information he receives is up-to-date.

Another customer is an amateur genealogist, and PeopleFinders helps him locate living relatives (both close and distant). Another customer has interacted with the customer service team at PeopleFinders and says their professionalism is at the highest standards.

Specs:

PeopleFinders offers a wealth of information for a small initial fee, after which it operates on a membership model.

You can enjoy different searches and reports on a monthly basis, and you can even upgrade your membership to a premium membership which allows you to access other records like property records, assets, business records, liens, judgments, and more

If you are looking at reverse phone lookup sites for business purposes, you can explore PeopleFinders enterprise solutions.

To use the reverse phone lookup services on PeopleFinders, just enter a full 10-digit US phone number.

The report includes the name of the person associated with that phone number, the phone carrier and general location, the phone type, and a few more pieces of information. You’ll also get the current owner’s address, email address, other phone numbers associated with that person, possible relatives and associates, criminal records and more background information if available.

Learn more at peoplefinders.com

4. Most User-Friendly: Spokeo

Spokeo is known for its ease of use and convenient user interface, making it a top choice for a straightforward and hassle-free reverse phone lookup experience. To process a lookup, simply visit the Spokeo homepage, enter the phone number in question, and click "search now."

From there, you'll have access to a detailed user report and a free 7-day trial membership. The free trial membership makes it easy to try out the service without committing to a full subscription.

When you purchase a membership with Spokeo, you'll have access to a wide range of information about the owner of a phone number. This includes their full name, age, and gender, as well as their contact information — phone numbers, email addresses and social media profiles.

In addition, Spokeo's searches include access to any available dating profiles and photos, making it a valuable tool for those researching a potential romantic partner.

If you’re looking for additional information about their address and relationship history, Spokeo their current and past addresses and any roommates who are also registered at those addresses. You’ll learn about their family members, including their names, contact information, locations, and some extra personal details like their estimated income, property ownership and their interests.

Some people are curious to know if Spokeo helps you gain access to private call logs or text messages. The answer is no. Spokeo only works with search engines and publicly accessible databases to uncover individuals’ information.

Pros:

Easy-to-use user interface

Uncover family and social media details

Search through billions of records

Featured on Forbes

Cons:

Searches are limited to the United States

What Customers Love:

Customers have consistently said great things about the Spokeo phone lookup service. Many have praised its ease of use and comprehensive nature, with one customer describing it as "effortless" and "packed with information." Others have appreciated the convenience of the free 7-day trial membership, and many have found the social media profile information to be particularly valuable.

A customer kept getting a lot of spam calls saying that she owed money and that she’d have to call back to make sure she could settle the debt. She was frustrated, and Spokeo helped to relieve that frustration. Now she can better identify spam callers from creditors she’s doing business with. Another man reached out to Spokeo because his wife was getting a call from a strange number. This story has a happy ending because it ended up being one of her long-lost friends who wanted to reconnect with her.

Specs:

You can access some personal information with the basic Spokeo reverse phone lookup report. This includes the individual’s city and state, age, relatives, and location of the person you are searching for.

All you need to do to start is enter the phone number you’re inquiring about, and Spokeo will reveal your options.

In some cases, Spokeo does offer individual reports, but in others, it’s a membership-only model. To figure out exactly what Spokeo offers, start by performing a search.

Spokeo has a maximum number of monthly searches if you are on a monthly membership. That maximum is listed under the plan specifications.

Learn more at spokeo.com

How We Made This List

To compile this list of the best reverse phone number lookup services, we considered several important factors, including accuracy, speed, coverage, ease of use, customer service and pricing.

We wanted to ensure that the services we included offered reliable and comprehensive information to help you identify the owner of any phone number and make informed decisions about incoming calls via these phone number lookup sites.

Customer Feedback

The customer experience is one of the first factors we looked at — not just how satisfied customers are with their report results but also what the customer service team is like when they reach out. Although these services can be enjoyed without a call to the customer service department, there are cases when something doesn’t work quite right, and you have to reach out to rectify it.

The quality of customer service is a crucial factor to consider when choosing a reverse phone lookup service. It can truly reflect a company's values and how they treat their customers. Customer feedback that covers not just the appearance of the reports but also the overall customer experience can be extremely valuable in making a decision about the best reverse phone lookup to use.

When evaluating different reverse phone lookup services, it's important to consider the information they provide and the level of support and care they offer their customers.

User-Friendly Interface

Another factor we considered when putting this list of the best reverse phone lookup services together is how easy it is to use. Sometimes, a company oversells itself and tells you how simple it is to use, and when you start using it, it feels a lot more complex than you thought.

With these reverse phone lookup services, it’s often as easy as entering a 10-digit phone number. You click the search button after you enter the phone number, and the service does the rest of the work.

Creating an account with a reverse phone lookup service is typically a quick and easy process that requires basic information like your name, email address, and a form of payment. Once you've completed the sign-up process, you'll be able to access your account and view all of the reports you've pulled. We made sure the reports themselves were easy to read and understand.

These reverse phone lookup reports are usually organized intuitively, starting with personal information and providing you with more in-depth details about the phone number’s owner.

Cancellation is another simple process. Once you’re done with the service, hop online, give them a call, or shoot off an email to make sure you don’t get charged during the next billing cycle.

Flexible Memberships

You may have found some reverse phone lookup sites offering free reports. These offers might draw you in because who wants to spend more money online? However, if you are serious about phone number lookup sites, you have to consider that high-quality service requires payment. The great thing about these reverse phone lookup services is that they offer flexible memberships.

In some cases, they may even offer a single report for a small fee if all you need to look into is a single phone number. Taking advantage of a long-term plan might be the best course of action for you if you plan to run a lot of reverse phone lookup searches. However, if you only need to look into one phone number or just a handful of phone numbers, it’s best if you have access to a service for about a month, and then you can cancel it.

With the best reverse phone lookup sites, you have the option to cancel at any time. That gives you the flexibility to gain access to the information you need and then simply end the membership once you’re done collecting information. You can cancel the service online, but sometimes you may need to call in or send an email to the customer service team.

What are Phone Number Lookup Sites?

Reverse cell phone lookup sites use a reverse phone search to help you identify the person or company that’s trying to get a hold of you. Your phone is equipped with a caller ID. Sometimes, the caller ID picks up a name or a company name, and other times it’s just a phone number without any more identifying information.

When your caller ID doesn’t identify the person, and when there is no voicemail to review, you can try one of the best phone number lookup sites listed above. To process a reverse phone search, just enter the 10-digit phone number, which includes the area code. Click the search button, and the reverse phone search starts right away. As soon as the results come through, you’ll see a couple of pieces of information, like the person’s name and location.

Most phone number lookup sites allow you to pull a full report if you subscribe for a membership. You can also purchase a single report if the service allows it.

These phone number lookup sites can also help keep your family safe. It might be difficult for parents to keep their children safe from predators, especially if they have their own cell phone number. Some situations are more dangerous than others, but having access to a reverse phone lookup service can bring a bit more peace of mind.

How Do Reverse Phone Lookup Sites Work?

The best reverse phone lookup sites work by using advanced search algorithms. All you need is a phone number, and these services get to work, sifting through public records to deliver a report that gives you insight into information related to the phone number you enter.

Reverse cell phone lookup services exist to help people identify the owners of phone numbers, particularly when it comes to cell phone numbers, which can be more difficult to track down. These services use advanced algorithms to search the internet and gather any available information about a particular phone number, going the extra mile to ensure that you have as much information as possible at your fingertips.

Reverse phone number lookup reports usually include the owner’s name, location, age and gender. Some reports go a bit more in-depth and offer add-ons like a background check to dive into that person’s past.

If you’re just curious about identifying who’s calling you, then a reverse phone lookup is all you need. However, if you find out who the person is and want to learn more, feel free to explore the additional features each of these reverse phone lookup services offers.

What Can You Find Out from the Best Reverse Phone Lookup?

The exact information you uncover depends on the service you use. With the best reverse phone lookup sites, you can expect to learn the owner’s details, which include a full name, any known aliases, and even possible photos of the phone number’s owner.

You can discover any current and past names associated with that phone number, as well as any person who was previously associated with the phone number’s owner. You can even get additional contact details like a second or third phone number and email address.

A full report may have a full location history with current and past addresses. Finally, you can also expect to receive some social media account details. The most popular social media results include Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn profiles.

How Reliable Are Free Reverse Phone Lookup Sites?

When it comes to free reverse phone lookup sites, it's important to be aware that they may not be as reliable as paid services. While some paid membership sites may offer free searches as part of their package, be cautious of any free reverse phone lookup site that claims to be completely free.

These reverse phone number lookup sites may collect personal information and sell it off rather than provide accurate and reliable results. To ensure you get the most reliable and trustworthy information, stick with a reputable paid service and pay the fee for unlimited searches.

FAQs

Can you Google search for a phone number for free?

While it is possible to try to find information about a phone number using a search engine, the results of the search may vary depending on the type of phone number you are searching for — that’s why phone number lookup sites are a better option.

If the number belongs to a business, it is possible that information about it will appear in the search results right away. However, if the number is a personal phone number, the information is likely to be protected and it may be more difficult to identify the owner of the number.

Some people make their phone numbers accessible on social media sites. If that’s the case, the search engine may lead you to their social media profile. But most people don’t share their phone numbers online — that’s when a paid reverse phone number lookup service can be helpful. Keep in mind there's no free reverse phone lookup site that is as reliable as the paid ones.

Can you make a reverse phone number lookup search with a cell phone number?

Absolutely, you can! It’s incredible how much information you can uncover with someone’s cell phone number via phone number lookup sites. You may even want to search for your phone number to see what kind of public information is floating out on the internet about you!

Conclusion

When it comes to ensuring your family's safety and finding information about incoming calls, using one of the best reverse phone lookup sites is a wise choice. A simple search can quickly and easily determine whether the person contacting you is trustworthy or potentially predatory.

Whether you're trying to identify the owner of a phone number, reconnect with an old friend, or just want to be more informed about incoming calls, a reverse phone lookup service can be an indispensable tool. So don't hesitate to take advantage of these valuable resources and ensure that you and your loved ones are well protected.

