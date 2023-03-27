Best Probiotics in 2023: 7 Supplements for A Healthy Gut

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser, Originated Media LLC, and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

To find the best probiotic supplements, it helps to have a basic understanding of their role in your overall health.

Your intestines, skin, and even your lungs are teeming with bacteria and other microorganisms. This community of tiny creatures is known as your microbiome, and the individual organisms that comprise it are known as probiotics.

Unlike pathogenic bacteria that cause disease, probiotics are actually beneficial bacteria. They help you digest certain foods, protect you from harmful bacteria, and aid in the absorption of nutrients. Sometimes, your gut microbiome may become depleted. In such cases, you can take probiotic supplements to help re-colonize your body.

With so many options on the market, finding a suitable one does take some time and research. But we’re here to make that process easier for you. We put popular products to the test and came up with a list of seven of the best probiotic supplements out there.

Seven Best Probiotics – Quick Summary

The 7 Best Probiotics in 2023

People take probiotic supplements for a variety of reasons. Some take them to support their immune system. Others take them to relieve bloating or improve gut health. Since there are so many diverse uses for probiotics, we decided to feature seven different products that can help you maintain a balanced gut microbiome.

The best probiotic supplements are high-quality ones that offer a lot of health benefits. Whether you have specific goals in mind or just want to boost your overall health, we’re sure you’ll find the perfect probiotic supplement on this list.

Originated Media

What we love

We selected Your Biology Gut+ as the Best Overall probiotic because of its carefully thought-out formula.

Contains probiotics and prebiotics

Your Biology uses four potent probiotic strains in this gut health supplement. It also includes prebiotic fiber, which ensures the probiotics have something to digest once they arrive in your intestines. Most importantly, this probiotic supplement is designed to survive your stomach acid and arrive intact and healthy, in your small intestine. Your Biology makes this possible with their brown algae-derived MAKtrek® Bipass Technology.

Boosts mental and physical health

Designed by top scientists and nutritionists, Your Biology Gut+ promises a variety of health benefits. These include:



Better digestion and elimination

Lower stress levels

More energy

Improved focus

Your Biology also says this probiotic supplement can support immune health and improve skin health.

Four probiotic strains

Each probiotic strain in this supplement serves a specific purpose:



Lactobacillus acidophilus , which can curb bloating and other digestive troubles

, which can curb bloating and other digestive troubles Lactobacillus paracasei , which supports a stronger skin barrier and may even help treat dandruff

, which supports a stronger skin barrier and may even help treat dandruff Lactobacillus plantarum , which supports healthy elimination and helps fight “bad” bacteria

, which supports healthy elimination and helps fight “bad” bacteria Bifidobacterium lactis, which helps seal the gut and enhance nutrient absorption

About Your Biology

Your Biology is an innovative company that works with scientists and nutritionists to design probiotic supplements that are compatible with human biology. The company carefully selects each probiotic strain based on the latest research. Its formula is also dairy, soy, and gluten-free, making it suitable for customers with specific dietary needs.

Your Biology maintains a GMP-certified manufacturing facility in the U.S., which ensures a safe, consistent product. They offer a 60-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you can try their probiotics risk-free.

What customers love

Customers seem to experience all or most of the promised health benefits when taking Your Biology Gut+.

We saw reviews from people reporting better digestion and elimination after a couple of days on these capsules.

Consumers say they feel more energetic and focused after a few weeks. Several reviewers mentioned experiencing clearer skin with Your Biology Gut+.

Customers also appreciate the fact that this probiotic supplement can be stored at room temperature. Many other competitors need to be stored in the fridge.

Pros:



Formulated with MAKtrek® Bipass Technology to survive stomach acid

Does not require refrigeration

Contains both probiotics and prebiotics

Free from dairy, soy, and gluten

Cons:



Contains only four strains of probiotic bacteria

Specs:



Size: 60 capsules/bottle

CFUs: 40 billion/serving

Number of live action strains: 4

Money-back guarantee: 60 days



2. Best for Athletes: BiOptimizers P3-OM

Originated Media

What we love

The BiOptimizers P3-OM probiotic supplement is a great choice for athletes because it was designed by two experienced personal trainers.

Designed with sports performance in mind

BiOptimizers promises this supplement can take customers from what they call the “deficiency zone” to the “optimal zone.” It’s formulated to help with things like:



Nutrient absorption

Stress resilience

Brain fog

Lean muscle building efforts

Combating harmful bacteria

These are all common goals among athletes.

Quality ingredients

BiOptimizers P3-OM contains proteolytic probiotics, which are probiotic bacteria that can assist with protein digestion and absorption. This probiotic supplement also contains prebiotic fiber to nourish good bacteria it contains.

The formula is made with rice bran, which helps extend its shelf life and keep the bacteria viable. We appreciate that this company uses vegetable capsules, which are suitable for vegetarian and vegan diets.

Utilizes single probiotic strain for specific effects

The bacterial strain in BioOptimizers P3-OM is Lactobacillus plantarum, which has been shown to have positive effects on athletic performance and body composition. Some also use it to improve heart health or reduce blood pressure.

About BiOptimizers

BiOptimizers was founded by Matt Gallant and Wade Lightheart. At the time, both were working as personal trainers and became frustrated with the lack of quality supplements on the market. Their goal was to “go all in” on all formulas, creating better probiotic supplements than their competitors.

BiOptimizers is now one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. It works with world-class formulators and offers an industry-leading, 365-day guarantee on their supplements.

What customers love

The reviews make it clear that this supplement is popular among and well liked by athletes. Some customers report experiencing a breakthrough in their weight loss or muscle gain efforts a few weeks after starting to take BiOptimizers P3-OM. Other customers rave about the increased mental focus and stamina they have on this supplement.

Customers say elimination habits become more consistent on this probiotic. Some report reduced bloating, and some enjoy better sleep because they no longer have heartburn at night.

Pros:



Formulated to support protein digestion and assimilation

100% plant-based supplement appropriate for vegetarians

Does not require refrigeration

Optimal for athletic performance

Cons:



Frequent dosing recommended (1 to 2 capsules with each meal and before bed)

Specs:



Size: 60 capsules/bottle

CFUs: 2.5 billion/serving

Number of live action strains: 1

Money-back guarantee: 365 days



3. Best for Women: Organixx ProBiotixx+

Originated Media

What we love

If you’re a woman looking for a potent probiotic, consider trying Organixx ProBiotixx+.

Designed for women

This is definitely the best probiotic supplement for women, considering it was named the Woman’s World Best Single Strain Probiotic Winner. Customers report that it helps reduce bloating, especially during the menstrual period. Since it is formulated with L. plantarum, it may also help active women lose weight, build muscle, and improve their overall athletic performance

Positive effects on health

Organixx claims this product offers various benefits, like:



Support healthy immune function

Encourage healthy cholesterol levels

Control the growth of bad bacteria

Support a healthier gut barrier

The company also claims this supplement can help improve nutrient absorption, which may lead to higher energy levels. If you’ve been feeling run down and exhausted lately, that’s something to consider.

Fast multiplying CFUs

This probiotic supplement contains 2.5 billion CFUs per dose, and those bacteria replicate quickly once they reach your intestine. This supplement is also shelf-stable, which means you can conveniently keep it on your desk, in the bathroom cabinet, or on your nightstand at room temperature.

About Organixx

Organixx is committed to making probiotic supplements from the purest, most natural ingredients on earth. All of its formulas use only organic, non-GMO products. And its proprietary fermentation processes enhance the availability of nutrients and help ensure good results.

This company works with naturopathic doctors and relies on the latest science to continually improve formulas. Organixx probiotic products are also tested in third-party labs to ensure they’re free from soy, gluten, and possible contaminants. If you’re in any way unhappy with your order, they’ll refund your money under their 1-year guarantee policy.

What customers love

This probiotic supplement receives glowing reviews from women who have irritable bowel syndrome or otherwise poor digestion. They say it helps them have more regular bowel movements while also reducing bloating and cramping. Some report less flatulence and less odorous stool.

Many women report an increase in energy levels within a few weeks of beginning this supplement. We also saw reviews mentioning clearer skin, less dryness, and fewer acne breakouts.

Pros:



Contains fast multiplying CFUs

Freeze dried for stability and a longer shelf-life

Capsules can be opened and added to food or beverages

Third-party tested for purity

Cons:



Cultured in a facility containing dairy so cross-contamination may prevent it from being 100% vegan

Specs:



Size: 60 capsules/bottle

CFUs: 2.5 billion/serving

Number of live action strains: 1

Money-back guarantee: 365 days



4. Best for Men: Biotics 8 Men’s High Performance Probiotic Formula

Originated Media

What we love

Biotics 8 Men’s High Performance Probiotic Formula is specifically recommended for men over the age of 40, men who are overworked and stressed out, and students who are struggling with brain fog.

Specifically made for men

It’s easy to see why this is the best probiotic supplement for men. It contains specifically formulated probiotics that are designed just for men, to help with things like:

Support healthy testosterone levels

Balance moods

Fortify the immune system

Active men say it helps them feel lighter, leaner, and fitter.

Formulated to boost mental health

Your gut and brain are connected via a partnership sometimes called the gut-brain axis. Researchers are finding that because of this connection, probiotics can help improve mental health.

Biotics 8 is formulated to help support and enhance this connection. The company promises it can help improve focus and mental health.

Premium ingredients

In addition to 10 strains of probiotics, the formula also contains vitamin D, a nutrient known for its role in mood regulation. Chicory root, which is included as a prebiotic, may also help curb your appetite so you have an easier time losing weight.

Since the formula is dairy-free, soy-free, and gluten-free, even men on restricted diets can take this supplement.

About Biotics 8

Biotics 8 aims to create probiotics that outshine the competition. The company hand-picked each of the 10 bacterial strains in this supplement based on the latest scientific research. It also added prebiotics to help keep the bacteria healthy once they’re in your intestines.

The brand has a 100% satisfaction, 60-day guarantee on their supplements. Biotics 8 also offers batch discounts for customers who buy more than one bottle.

What customers love

Reviewers are often impressed by how quickly this probiotic starts working. Many notice calmer digestion within a few days. The other benefits, such as reduced appetite and a more stable mood, reportedly take a few weeks to develop.

Some men say they suffered with bad gas for years before taking this supplement. Their digestive tracts become more tolerant of fatty “cheat meals” on Biotics 8 Men’s High Performance Probiotic Formula.

We also saw lots of positive reviews from athletes who believe this supplement helps them work harder — both mentally and physically — in the gym. Several students also reported improved academic performance and focus.

Pros:



Formulated with men’s needs in mind

May enhance both mental and physical health

Contains 10 strains of probiotic bacteria

Provides vitamin D and healthy fiber from chicory root

Dairy, soy, and gluten-free

Cons:



Some men report increased flatulence during the first few days of use

Specs:



Size: 90 capsules/bottle

CFUs: 20 billion/serving

Number of live action strains: 10

Money-back guarantee: 60 days



5. Best for Heart Health: Clear Probiotics Clear Gut and Immunity

Originated Media

What we love

If you’re looking for a probiotic supplement specifically for heart health, try Clear Probiotics Gut & Immunity.

Good for your heart

Probiotic supplements can support heart health by lowering “bad” cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

While this supplement is formulated primarily for immune and gut health, it also contains reishi mushrooms, which are good for your heart.

Multiple bacterial strains

Clear Probiotics Clear Gut & Immunity contains two species of probiotic bacteria. B. longum is a strain known for its immune-boosting benefits. It can help re-establish a healthy intestinal barrier against infectious bacteria and viruses.

L. rhamnosus can stabilize digestion and ease symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, such as diarrhea and cramping.

Another key ingredient in Clear Probiotics Gut & Immunity is Slippery Elm Bark, a natural remedy used to soothe the digestive tract.

About Clear Probiotics

The founder of Clear Probiotics wanted to make it easier for customers to find natural dietary supplements and health products. As such, all of the company’s products are carefully crafted with beneficial plants and herbs.

The formulas are informed by the latest research and crafted for maximum absorption. Its 365-day, unconditional, money back guarantee assures customers of their quality.

What customers loveSeveral reviewers say they find this to be an effective probiotic supplement for maintaining healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

A few reviewers say they feel more energetic on this product, which helps them maintain a more active and heart-healthy lifestyle.

Clear Probiotics Clear Gut & Immunity is popular with customers who have a history of bloating, abdominal cramping, and heartburn.

They are often surprised how quickly their symptoms dissipate once they start taking it. In addition to experiencing calmer digestion, reviewers often report getting sick less often on this supplement.

Pros:



Formulated with reishi mushrooms for heart health

Contains slippery elm bark with soothing properties

Vegan and soy-free

Backed by a 1-year guarantee

Made in an FDA-registered facility

Cons:



Reishi mushrooms can occasionally cause allergic reactions

Specs:



Size: 60 capsules/bottle

CFUs: 20 billion/serving

Number of live action strains: 2

Money-back guarantee: 365 days



6. Best for Immune Health: Pure Essence PureBiotics Restore 40+

Originated Media

Pure Essence PureBiotics Restore 40+ is a supplement we appreciate for its high number of live cultures and inclusion of 15 probiotic strains. The Bifidobacteria in this product have been specifically studied for their role in immunity, have been involved in T-cell mediated responses to pathogens.

High quality ingredients

Pure Essence has also encased these probiotics inside delayed-release capsules, which helps protect them against stomach acid for greater viability.

We also appreciate Pure Essence’s commitment to purity. It carefully sources ingredients, and triple-tests every batch of probiotics to ensure it is free from heavy metals and other potential contaminants. The company does not use any additives or preservatives in their products. Every ingredient in these probiotic supplements serves a purpose and is supported by science.

About Pure Essence

Pure Essence is a holistic health company that creates supplements that are healthy for people and the planet. Its founder, Jery Cochern, is a certified nutritionist and American superior herbalist.

The company’s formulas are informed not only by the latest science, but also by traditional Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine.

Pure Essence creates its dietary supplements in a GMP-compliant facility, and tests every batch for contaminants like heavy metals and pesticides. The company offers a 90-day guarantee and will issue a complete refund to any customer who is not satisfied.

What customers love

Reviewers say they can notice a consistent improvement in their immune system over time once they begin taking Pure Essence PureBiotics 40+. People have even reported that they’re getting sick less often. Some say that when they do come down with the cold or flu, their symptoms are milder and do not last as long.

This supplement is also reported to improve gut health. Several reviewers say it reduces their symptoms of acid reflux. Others say it helps with lower bowel symptoms such as flatulence and cramping.

Pros:



Provides 15 strains of probiotic bacteria

Contains good bacteria that are known for immune support

Triple lab-tested for purity

Contains 35 billion active cultures per capsule

Cons:



Shelf-stable, but refrigeration is recommended

Specs:



Size: 30 capsules/bottle, 60 capsules/bottle

CFUs: 35 billion/serving

Number of live action strains: 15

Money-back guarantee: 90 days



7. Best for Digestive Health: Future Kind+ Vegan 30 Billion Probiotic

Originated Media

What we love

Most probiotics are formulated to support gut health, but the Future Kind+ Vegan 30 Billion Probiotic really stands out.

High amount of live cultures

It contains 10 different species of bacteria to re-establish a healthy balance within your microbiome. And it’s loaded with 30 billion CFUs.

This supplement promises to help relieve gas and bloating, which are some of the most common digestive complaints, which is something we greatly value.

Promotes digestive balance

Future Kind+ promises that this probiotic can help lower your colon pH level for better digestion and protein absorption. They also recommend this supplement for enhanced immune system health, explaining that it can help regulate the function of mucosal immune cells.

Great for animal lovers and environmentalists

Future Kind+ Vegan 30 Billion Probiotic is also suitable for just about any diet. It’s made with only plant-based ingredients and does not contain any common allergens such as wheat or so. It’s also free from artificial colors and preservatives. Future Kind+ also makes sustainability a priority. The company uses 100% recycled bottles and offers carbon-neutral delivery.

About Future Kind+

Future Kind+ focuses on creating clean, sustainable vegan vitamins and supplements. The company is a Certified B Corporation, which means it meets the highest standards for environmental impact.

Future Kind+ donates to animal sanctuaries and is always looking for ways to make their manufacturing and shipping processes more sustainable.

This brand uses organic, dietitian-approved ingredients and relies on third-party labs to test for purity. They offer discounts to customers who subscribe to monthly deliveries.

What customers love

Customers feel this probiotic offers a great value since it supplies so many CFUs per capsule. They note an array of digestive benefits, such as less-smelly stools, reduced flatulence, and less bloating. Some reviewers with sensitive stomachs prefer to take this supplement with food as the high potency can cause mild nausea at first.

Customers also feel this probiotic does a good job of supporting their immune health. We saw some glowing reviews from educators who are exposed to germs daily and use probiotics for immune support.

Pros:



Designed to relieve bloating and gas

Contains 10 strains of probiotic bacteria

Vegan, soy-free, and wheat-free

Environmentally-friendly packaging made out of 100% recycled bottles

Cons:



First few doses may cause mild nausea

Specs:



Size: 30 capsules/bottle

CFUs: 30 billion/serving

Number of live action strains: 10

Money-back guarantee: 30 days



How We Picked The Best Probiotic Supplements

We wanted to make sure that the products on this list were safe, effective, and top-of-the-line. So, we chose these probiotics using a carefully designed, four-stage process.

In the first stage, we had thousands of probiotics to consider, but by the final stage, we were down to just a few dozen options. This process helped us take a closer look at top contenders and really get to know which ones are the best probiotic supplements.

Here’s an overview of our four steps:

Stage 1: Assess the Company

Before we looked at any product details, we considered the manufacturers. We looked specifically for supplement companies who were transparent about their ingredient sourcing and formulation processes. To progress past this phase, companies also had to take steps to ensure purity and safety. We also only advanced companies that offered product guarantees of 30 days or more.

Stage 2: Read Product Descriptions

We examined product descriptions with a more critical lens than the average customer. We only advanced probiotics that were in some way preserved to ensure lasting potency. Other qualities we looked for included clear dosing instructions, science-based claims, and complete ingredient lists. We also prioritized products that were organic, vegan, and non-GMO.

Stage 3: Read Product Reviews

Since we were able to eliminate many probiotics based on product descriptions alone, we only read reviews for a few hundred supplements. In these reviews, we looked for consistency. If multiple customers reported similar benefits, we considered that a plus.

Stage 4: Testing

Testing probiotics takes patience, as benefits can sometimes take weeks or months to show up. But with our team of testers, we were able to try all of the best probiotic contenders. It quickly became clear which probiotics were the most effective and well-tolerated.

What Are Probiotics?

Probiotics are healthy bacteria and microorganisms that live in or on your body. Most of them live in your gut or large intestine, but you also have probiotics in your mouth, vagina, urinary tract, skin, and lungs.

Sometimes, your gut bacteria or the other natural probiotics in your body can become depleted. This may occur if you:

Drink too much alcohol

Take antibiotics

Smoke cigarettes

Deprive yourself of sleep

Probiotics can help re-colonize your intestinal tract with these healthy organisms.

In fact, these supplements can have a number of positive effects in the body. The most common of these include:

Improved gut health

Increased protection against infectious illness

Relief from skin conditions, such as eczema and dry skin

Relief from the symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress

Improved mental clarity and cognitive function

Lower LDL cholesterol and better heart health

What To Look For When Buying the Best Probiotics

To some degree, the best probiotics depend on your individual needs and goals. As you shop, be sure to read product descriptions carefully. Here are some of the most important factors to consider when choosing the best probiotics for your health:

Colony Forming UnitsThe term “colony forming unit”, or CFU, indicates how many bacterial microorganisms the probiotic supplement contains. Most good-quality probiotics contain at least 1 billion CFU per dose, and some provide even more.

Probiotic StrainsSome supplements contain only one effective probiotic strain, while others contain several different bacteria strains. When considering a certain supplement, check to see which specific probiotic strains it contains.

You should research those bacteria strains to see if their benefits are the ones you’re seeking. Here are some common species:

Lactobacillus acidophilus

Lactobacillus acidophilus is a good bacteria that’s naturally found in the digestive tract and vaginal canal. People often take supplement Lactobacillus acidophilus bacteria strains to promote vaginal health and treat bacterial vaginosis, improve digestive health, and manage eczema. is a good bacteria that’s naturally found in the digestive tract and vaginal canal. People often take supplementbacteria strains to promote vaginal health and treat bacterial vaginosis, improve digestive health, and manage eczema.

Lactobacillus casei

Lactobacillus casei can be found in your digestive, urinary, and genital tracts. This probiotic strain is often used to help treat various types of diarrhea and support digestive health. Lactobacillus casei can also help with things like acne, eczema, ear infections, and more.

Lactobacillus paracasei

Lactobacillus paracasei is a probiotic strain that’s commonly found in your mouth. These beneficial bacteria can boost healthy digestion by helping you break down food and absorb nutrients. It’s been used to help with conditions like eczema, hay fever, and seasonal allergies.

Lactobacillus plantarum

These bacteria live in your mouth and intestines. Supplementing with Lactobacillus plantarum may help manage symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease. People also take Lactobacillus plantarum to boost immunity, improve athletic performance, and assist with weight loss.

Bifidobacterium bifidum

Bifidobacterium bifidum bacteria live in the stomach and intestines. This is one of the bifidobacterium strains that helps fight off harmful, pathogenic bacteria and viruses. These good bacteria may also help treat ulcerative colitis, IBS, and diarrhea.

Bifidobacterium lactis

Bifidobacterium lactis lives in your gut and helps with digestive and immune function. In addition to boosting gut health, this strain can also improve skin and respiration.

Refrigeration Requirements

Some probiotics need to be refrigerated, and others do not. If you are often on-the-go and need to take your probiotics with you, look for a brand that does not require refrigeration.

Company Procedures and Reputation

Finally, consider how the company manufactures its probiotics. You can do this by asking the following questions:



Where does it source its ingredients?

Do they conduct lab testing to ensure the probiotics are potent and pure?

Do they offer a guarantee so you can get your money back if you’re unhappy with the results?

The best probiotics are made by companies that offer customer-friendly policies like these.

You may also want to seek out companies whose morals and values align with your own. For example, if you live a vegan lifestyle, look for a vegan probiotic brand.

How Long Does It Take Probiotics to Work?

Customers often note improvements in digestive health within a few days of beginning to take probiotics. More profound benefits, such as improved immune or heart health, often take a few weeks to few months to develop.

One study found that participants had reduced blood pressure after six weeks of taking probiotics. Another study found that triglyceride levels decreased after 12 weeks on probiotic supplements.

Should You Take Probiotics Every Day?

To get the most out of your probiotics, it is important to take them consistently – that means every day. Check the bottle for more specific instructions, such as how many times per day you should take them. Some strains are best taken before a meal, and others are best taken with food.

Can Probiotics Cause Side Effects?

Probiotics occasionally cause minor side effects, such as diarrhea and gassiness. Usually, these side effects occur when you start taking probiotics, but they go away on their own within a few days of continued use.

If these side effects are really bothering you, try taking a lower dose of probiotics for a few days. Then, slowly work your way up to the full dose.

FAQs

Do probiotics have health benefits for kids?

The research is unclear as to whether probiotics have health benefits for kids. Some studies suggest probiotics may help kids battle constipation and diarrhea, but other studies are inconclusive. Whether or not they are truly effective, probiotic supplements do appear to be safe for children.

What are the best probiotics for yeast infections?

While various strains of probiotics may help treat yeast infections, Lactobacillus strains can yield the most effective probiotic supplement for balanced vaginal flora.

One good strain to try is Lactobacillus acidophilus. These bacteria have natural anti-fungal properties and may help fight off the Candida albicans yeast responsible for most yeast infections. Lactobacillus acidophilus may also help improve your overall immune health so your body is better able to fight the infection.

Should you take probiotics when prescribed antibiotics?

Healthcare professionals do often recommend patients take probiotics when they are prescribed antibiotics. Doing so can help protect the gut microbiome and prevent diarrhea. For best results, wait at least two hours after taking your antibiotic to take your probiotic supplement. Keep taking the probiotics for several weeks after you finish your antibiotics.

Conclusion

Scientists are learning more and more about the importance of gut health, the role of the microbiome, and how probiotics can help support and rebuild it. If you struggle with frequent diarrhea, IBS, yeast infections, or even eczema, taking probiotics may help.

The best probiotics not only improve gut health, but also have positive effects on your immunity, mental health, and overall wellness. Consider the seven best probiotics recommended above, and do a little reading to see which one best suits your needs. From there, it all comes down to patience. Take your probiotic daily, and enjoy the ongoing benefits.