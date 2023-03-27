Best Collagen Supplements: 5 Top Brands to Revitalize Your Skin and Body

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser, Originated Media LLC, and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

Collagen is one of the hottest trends in the beauty and wellness world right now — for a good reason. Collagen is an important protein that can help keep your skin, bones and connective tissues looking and feeling their best.

Essentially, collagen is what gives your skin that plump, youthful look and your joints that spring in your step. But as you get older, your body starts producing less of it, which can lead to wrinkles, joint pain, and other pesky signs of aging.

Collagen supplements aren’t just beneficial for those with aging concerns, though. They may also support joint health, improve skin elasticity, and promote healthy hair and nail growth.

After extensive research on the different collagen products in the market, we’ve identified five of the best collagen supplements that provide you with the collagen boost you need to support your overall health, beauty and vitality.

5 Best Collagen Supplements

CLEARSTEM

2. Best Nutrient-Enriched Supplement: SkinnyFit

3. Best Bioavailability: Organixx

4. Best Protein Content: Earth Echo

5. Best Prices: BulkSupplements

For each collagen supplement listed above, we provide detailed insights into their ingredients, dosage, bioavailability and customer reviews.

Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, beauty lover, or simply seeking to improve your overall health and wellness, we'll guide you in finding the perfect supplement that fits your lifestyle and delivers the desired results.

1. Best Anti-Aging Collagen Serum: CLEARSTEM

CELLRENEW® by CLEARSTEM is more than just a collagen supplement for skincare — it's a multi-tasking serum that can help with both acne and aging concerns. Packed with powerful ingredients like bioavailable collagen-derived stem cells, saw palmetto, green tea, and reishi mushroom, this serum helps regulate oil production and hormonal acne while promoting collagen synthesis for firmer, more youthful-looking skin.

With this serum, you are applying stem cells and other calming ingredients directly to your face for anti-aging and anti-acne benefits. Stem cells and hyaluronic acid work together to lock in moisture and increase skin elasticity.

While there is no collagen in this product (because collagen doesn’t metabolize topically), there are actual collagen-derived stem cells that can penetrate to help promote the natural production of collagen. With key ingredients like green tea and reishi mushroom, this serum is also effective in balancing oil production while boosting antioxidants for UV defense.

This serum also contains turmeric and vitamin B5 to reduce inflammation and promote healing. What sets CELLRENEW apart is its use of stem cells to help regenerate the skin and fade scars and brown spots.

After discovering that many skincare products use toxic and pore-clogging ingredients, the founders of CLEARSTEM wanted to bring the world safer solutions. On their website, you can find helpful information about skin health and a quiz to help you determine the best products for your skin. There is also a search function that allows users to check their current products for pore-clogging ingredients that can cause acne.

From moisturizers to exfoliants, CLEARSTEM offers products that address a range of skin concerns, namely aging + acne at the same time.. They utilize powerful but clean ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, to help revitalize your skin.

CLEARSTEM is a cruelty-free brand, meaning they do not test their products on any animals.

Pros:



Contains stem cells targeting collagen production

Both anti-aging and anti-acne

Suitable for all skin types

Vegan & cruelty-free

Cons:



Slightly more expensive compared to other serums on the market but worth the investment

What Customers Are Loving

Verified buyers enjoy the CLEARSTEM serum because it helps clear their acne and makes their skin look smoother. The calming ingredients helped soothe irritated skin. Although this serum's price is a little higher, customers say it's worth your money because it can truly transform your skin.

Specs



Each bottle contains 1 fluid ounce, but you'll find it will last you a long time.

Specially formulated to work with all skin types.



2. Best Nutrient-Enriched Supplement: SkinnyFit

With five types of collagen from three different sources, you can be sure you’re getting the most out of SkinnyFit Super Youth Multi-Collagen Peptides. This daily collagen supplement also contains apple cider vinegar (ACV), hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to maximize skin elasticity and health benefits.

While most collagen powders are unflavored, SkinnyFit’s collagen supplement has a fruity flavor, making it easier to enjoy.

SkinnyFit makes high-quality products to provide anyone with the support they need to reach their beauty, health, and fitness goals. They have many bundle options that allow you to customize your wellness routine.

All of their supplements are manufactured in a cGMP-certified facility to ensure quality. If you have any questions or concerns with their products, you can use their 24/7 customer service.

Pros:



Contains 5 types of collagen

Orange pineapple flavored

Contains ACV, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid

Cons:



Slightly more expensive than other options on our list

What Customers Are Loving

Consumer feedback reveals that the SkinnyFit collagen powder has helped improve their skin, nails and energy. People of all ages are enjoying SkinnyFit's Super Youth Powder. It has helped many users eliminate joint pain and move easier.

Specs



Each container has about 28 servings.

17 grams of collagen per serving.

14 g protein per serving.

Additional 200 mg Apple Cider Vinegar and 50 mg Hyaluronic Acid per serving.

Comes in six flavors: Orange Pineapple, Peach Mango, Topical Punch, Chocolate and Unflavored.



3. Best Bioavailability: Organixx

Organixx’s affordable collagen powder allows you to enjoy the many benefits of collagen easily. From coffee to oatmeal, you can enjoy this tasteless powder in a variety of foods and drinks.

In addition to five types of collagen, this supplement contains important amino acids and building blocks for collagen production, such as vitamin B6 and zinc. These added nutrients also help your body absorb the powder and maximize the benefits you can get from taking it.

Organixx wants to support you in your mission to be the healthiest you possible. From anxiety relief to immune support, their clean products have provided real results for countless customers.

Organixx shows their commitment to creating quality products by testing all of them through a third-party lab. With thousands of five-star reviews, customers trust Organixx for their various wellness needs.

Pros:



Contains 5 types of collagen

Low in calories with no carbs and no sugar

Gluten-free

Third-party lab tested

Cons:



Some reviews say the powder did not dissolve easily

What Customers Are Loving

Customers who have tried Organixx's collagen powder enjoy a visible reduction in wrinkles and joint pain relief. Some consumers wish the package was a plastic container for easier use. This daily collagen supplement has also helped people grow thicker and longer hair.

Specs



Each 170 g bag contains 20 servings.

8.5 grams of collagen per serving.

32 calories per serving.



4. Best Protein Content: Earth Echo

Enjoy radiant skin, improved gut health and better joint function with the help of Earth Echo Collagen Peptides. This bovine collagen peptides powder includes type I and type III collagen. These collagen peptides are beneficial for joint health and can help reduce joint pain and stiffness.

This bovine collagen peptides powder boasts 17 grams of protein per serving, making it an excellent source of protein to support muscle growth, repair, and recovery.

And since it’s flavorless, you can add this powder to any meal or drink without affecting its taste or texture. You can add it to your morning coffee, smoothie, or favorite recipe without altering the flavor or consistency.

Earth Echo is committed to creating products that are good for your body and the planet. They donate money to help recover plastic from the ocean with the help of the Plastic Bank.

With ethically sourced products and high-quality standards, you can trust Earth Echo for your wellness needs. Each product is evaluated individually to ensure quality.

This company chooses manufacturers that can guarantee that their processing facilities are free from antibiotics, gluten, and dairy which would compromise the purity of their products. They sometimes offer free samples and have a great rewards program.

Pros:



Contains bovine collagen peptides

High in protein

Gluten-free

No artificial flavoring

Flavorless and dissolves easily

Cons:



May not be suitable for individuals with certain dietary restrictions, such as vegetarians and vegans

What Customers Are Loving

Customers enjoy the ease of adding this powder supplement into their daily routine and have noticed a difference in their hair, skin elasticity and nails. They have even noticed less hair loss. People have found it as a great natural alternative for reducing wrinkles.

Specs



Each 418 g bag contains 22 servings.

19 grams of collagen per serving.

17 grams of protein per serving, which can help support healthy weight loss.



5. Best Prices: BulkSupplements

BulkSupplements Hydrolyzed Collagen powder is the perfect solution for those who use collagen every day or share it with others. This collagen supplement comes with an impressive range of size options, from 100 g to 20 kg — that’s 44 lbs! — of bovine collagen powder per bag.

This range of size options is great for those who want to stock up on collagen powder and have a long-term supply. It also makes it easy to find the right amount of collagen powder for your needs and budget.

When used daily, this supplement provides bovine collagen peptides that can help strengthen bones, promote joint health and support vibrant skin.

BulkSupplements offers nearly every wellness product you can think of to support your health and fitness needs. Committed to quality, their products are manufactured in a cGMP-compliant facility and tested by a reputable independent lab

All products are inspected for quality. They have customer service available every day of the week.

Pros:



Contains bovine collagen

Many size options

Third-party tested

Free of gluten and dairy

Cons:



May not be suitable for individuals with certain dietary restrictions, such as vegetarians and vegans

What Customers Are Loving

Satisfied customers have said this high-quality collagen powder helps relieve joint pain and improves hair and nail health. BulkSupplements makes it easy for consumers to purchase just the amount they need. Consumers also enjoy smoother skin and even relief from digestion problems with these collagen peptides.

BulkSupplements Hydrolyzed Collagen Specs



11 grams of collagen per serving.

6 size options: 100 g (3.5 oz), 250 g (8.8 oz), 500 g (1.1 lbs), 1 kg (2.2 lbs), 5 kg (11 lbs), or 20 kg (44 lbs).



How We Chose Our Winners

Countless wellness brands offer collagen supplements. The best ones will contain high-quality ingredients, provide real results to consumers, and undergo testing for quality and purity.

We conducted thorough research on various collagen products and evaluated them based on several criteria to determine the best collagen supplements available.

Quality testing

Testing is essential to ensure the quality and purity of any wellness supplement. Third-party lab testing is used to rule out the presence of heavy metals or other impurities. It also ensures the potency of collagen and other ingredients.

Trustworthy brands will be transparent to their consumers about their testing and manufacturing processes. Lab results are also typically available to view on the company’s website.

Added Ingredients

In addition to high-quality collagen, the best collagen supplements contain other ingredients for added health benefits, such as Arginine , vitamin C or vitamin B.

A complete amino acid profile aids in the absorption of collagen and the natural production of collagen in the body.

Hyaluronic acid is a key ingredient in many collagen skincare products due to its ability to support healthy skin. As a naturally occurring substance in the body, hyaluronic acid plays a crucial role in skin hydration and moisture retention.

We chose a few options that have added a good amount of protein per serving to optimize weight loss. There are also many non-GMO, gluten-free and organic powders. It’s important for wellness brands to be transparent with their customers about the ingredients they use.

Customer feedback

Customer reviews revealed which products provided real results, from relieving joint pain to improving skin health and increasing nail strength. Consumers found these collagen powders easy to incorporate into their daily wellness routine. They also helped us determine the quality of customer support.

Taste and Smell

Some collagen powders may have an unpleasant or fishy taste or smell. The top collagen powders will be crafted with your health, taste buds, and nose in mind. Collagen peptides with a bad taste or smell will not be easy or enjoyable to consume daily.

We opted for tasteless and odorless options and one powder with a fruity flavor. That way, you can enjoy your daily dose of collagen in any way you’d like.

What Is Collagen?

Collagen is a protein that's found all throughout your body, from your skin to your bones to your organs. It’s also in your intestinal lining and blood vessels.

Think of collagen as the glue that holds everything together. It provides structure and support for your tissues and organs and helps keep your skin looking firm and youthful.

Collagen has many important roles, including allowing blood to clot, providing protective coverings for organs, replacing dead skin cells and helping new cells grow.

Collagen peptides also have a wide range of uses in cosmetics and medicine, including dermal fillers, vascular prosthetics, and wound dressings.

Potential Health Benefits of CollagenPeptides

While more research is needed, many clinical studies are looking into the benefits of collagen. Most look at collagen's impact on the health of joints, bones and skin.

Improving Skin Health

In addition to contributing to improved skin elasticity, collagen has been shown to have a positive effect on other aspects of skin health. Collagen supplements may help reduce wrinkles, increase skin hydration and firmness, and improve the overall appearance of its texture.

The production of new collagen in the body stimulated by the supplements helps to support the skin's structure.

Supporting Joint Health

Collagen can help joint pain by maintaining the cartilage that protects your joints. By preventing brittleness, collagen strengthens your nails and helps them grow. Arginine , an amino acid provided by collagen, is essential in promoting the health of your nails.

Healthy Hair

Collagen supports the healthy structure of your body’s hair by increasing the hair’s building proteins. Taking collagen supplements daily can help your hair grow stronger and thicker.

Strengthening Bones

Collagen is a key component of your bones. Taking collagen supplements may help to increase bone density and reduce the risk of fractures.

Boosting Muscle Mass

Collagen is important for muscle growth and repair, and some studies have suggested that collagen supplements may help to improve muscle mass and strength.

What to Look For When Buying Collagen Supplements

To determine which collagen supplement is right for you, you’ll need to consider the quality and source of collagen, the type, the potency and the price.

Quality and Source

Choosing a high-quality product from a reliable company is the most important part. Make sure that the company tests their products for quality and purity before purchasing. Quality ingredients and third-party testing are essential in ruling out the presence of any heavy metals, pesticides, or other toxins in the supplements.

Customer reviews can also help you determine the product's effectiveness and how others feel about the brand.

Collagen Concentration

Achieving certain health benefits may require taking higher daily doses than others. Make sure the collagen supplement has enough collagen per serving to target your specific health goals. Each powder usually has 8.5 to 17 grams of collagen per serving.

Type of Collagen

Not all collagen supplements are equal, some may only have two types of collagen rather than five. The type you pick depends on your preferences and health goals.

Supplement Type

Consider how you would want to consume your collagen peptides each day. If you prefer to add it to any meal or drink, look for a flavorless powder. There are also many flavored options.

Other Beneficial Ingredients

Look for added ingredients that can provide additional benefits and aid in the production of collagen , such as vitamin C or hyaluronic acid. For example, SkinnyFit’s collagen powder has 50 mg of Hyaluronic Acid per serving. Organixx’ supplement contains added vitamin C (8.8 g per serving), vitamin B6 (2,2 mg per serving) and Zinc (2 mg per serving).

Personal Dietary Needs

Keep in mind that collagen peptides may not be suitable for people who are vegan or refrain from using animal products. Since collagen comes from different animal sources such as fish or beef, all collagen powders are not vegan.

However, supplements can still be non-GMO, organic, and free of dairy and gluten. If these attributes are important to you, options are available for you.

How Much Collagen You Should You Take

The amount of collagen you take depends on which form you’re taking and why you’re taking it. Supplements can vary in collagen content.

Different brands may suggest slightly different daily doses, from 8.5 to 17 grams of collagen per serving. Taking up to 30 grams per day is considered safe, especially for fast-tracked results. Powdered supplement packaging suggests 1 to 3 scoops daily.

Clinical studies have used various doses to determine the most effective for different health benefits. A daily serving of 2.5 to 15 grams is considered safe and effective for hydrolyzed collagen. Small daily doses of just 2.5 grams have been shown to benefit joint pain, skin hydration and overall health.

A daily dose of 5 grams of collagen powder could improve bone density. Large daily doses of 15 grams have been used to improve body composition and muscle strength. In this case, choosing a collagen supplement with a higher concentration of collagen per serving may be more beneficial.

How Long You Should Take Collagen Supplements

Using collagen supplements may take at least eight weeks to notice any results, like wrinkle improvement. Relief for joint pain can take three to six months. For increasing bone strength, results may take up to a year.

Consistent daily use is essential for maximizing results. However, many customer reviews revealed collagen powders could improve hair, nails and skin as fast as a few weeks.

Possible Side Effects of Collagen Supplements

Collagen supplements are safe and generally well-tolerated. While it's uncommon to experience side effects, it's possible. Some people have experienced bloating and nausea when taking collagen peptides. Other digestive side effects may include heartburn, feeling full, and diarrhea.

Some supplements are made from common food allergies, such as fish, shellfish, or eggs. People with allergies should avoid collagen supplementation made with these ingredients.

Different Types of Collagen

There are 28 types of collagen coming from two main sources — bovine animals and marine species. They differ by molecular structure, added cell components and where they are used in the body.

5 Main Types of Collagen

The main 5 types of collagen that are commonly used in supplements are:

Type I : 90% of the collagen in your body is composed of this type. Type I collagen provides structure to your bones, skin, tendons, ligaments and other connective tissue.

: 90% of the collagen in your body is composed of this type. Type I collagen provides structure to your bones, skin, tendons, ligaments and other connective tissue. Type II : This type is found in cartilage, which provides joint support.

: This type is found in cartilage, which provides joint support. Type III : Organs, arteries, and muscles contain type III collagen.

: Organs, arteries, and muscles contain type III collagen. Type IV : Type IV is primarily found in layers of your skin.

: Type IV is primarily found in layers of your skin. Type V: The cornea of your eyes, skin, hair and other tissues contain type V collagen.

Bovine Collagen

Bovine collagen is derived from cows' skin, bones, and muscles. it's a popular source of collagen for use in supplements and skincare products due to its high availability and low cost compared to other sources.

It’s rich in type I and type III collagen, which are the most abundant types of collagen in the human body. Type I collagen is found in the skin, bones, and tendons, while type III collagen is found in the skin, blood vessels and internal organs.

For people who have a shellfish allergy, choosing a bovine collagen supplement may be a suitable alternative. Plus, this collagen may be a more economical option than marine collagen. Some people also prefer bovine collagen over marine collagen, as it contains both type I and type III collagen, while marine collagen contains mostly type I.

It’s important to seek out collagen peptides from an established company that sources their product from humanely-raised cows to ensure better quality.

Marine Collagen

Marine collagen is derived from fish skin and scales. It's a suitable option for individuals who have an allergy to collagen of bovine origin, and it's also suitable for pescatarians and those who prefer to avoid meat products.

Marine collagen mostly contains type I collagen. It may be even more bioavailable than other collagen sources due to its small size. It has the amino acid hydroxyproline, which plays a significant role in skin health, blood vessel walls, and other connective tissues.

Although it's sourced from fish, you don’t have to worry about a fishy taste or smell. All the fish oils are removed during processing.

Signs and Causes of Collagen Deficiency: What You Need to Know

Collagen is responsible for maintaining the health and integrity of various tissues in the body, including skin, bones, and joints. As we age, our natural production of collagen decreases, and we become more susceptible to collagen deficiency.

Signs of Collagen Deficiency

Although you can’t measure the collagen levels in your body, there are symptoms that may help determine if you have a deficiency, including:



Wrinkled or sagging skin

Blood pressure and circulatory issues

Joint stiffness or pain

Weakening muscles

Stiff tendons or ligaments

Hallowed eyes or cheeks

Brittle hair or nails

Leaky gut syndrome

Causes of Collagen Deficiency

Collagen deficiencies can be caused by a variety of factors, including:

Aging: As you age, your body naturally produces less collagen. Production starts to decrease around age 20 and decreases more each year.

As you age, your body naturally produces less collagen. Production starts to decrease around age 20 and decreases more each year. Poor diet: If your diet is lacking in collagen-rich foods and amino acids that promote collagen synthesis, you may have a deficiency.

If your diet is lacking in collagen-rich foods and amino acids that promote collagen synthesis, you may have a deficiency. High-sugar diet: Excessive levels of sugar can affect your body’s collagen supply. The body produces insulin to normalize blood sugar. As a result, enzymes that break down collagen are released.

Excessive levels of sugar can affect your body’s collagen supply. The body produces insulin to normalize blood sugar. As a result, enzymes that break down collagen are released. Smoking: The toxins found in cigarettes can destroy healthy collagen and decrease collagen production. Smoking also worsens the signs of aging and slows the body’s natural healing process.

The toxins found in cigarettes can destroy healthy collagen and decrease collagen production. Smoking also worsens the signs of aging and slows the body’s natural healing process. Exposure to UV light: Ultraviolet rays from the sun trigger collagen breakdown in the skin. As a result, excessive sun exposure accelerates the aging process.

Ultraviolet rays from the sun trigger collagen breakdown in the skin. As a result, excessive sun exposure accelerates the aging process. Certain health conditions: Individuals with autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and scleroderma may experience collagen deficiency. These conditions cause the immune system to malfunction and attack healthy collagen.

FAQs

Who should take collagen supplements?

You may not need to take collagen supplementation if you get enough daily collagen from your food. Many people do not eat enough collagen-rich foods due to certain diets or allergies. Bone broth, eggs, and meat on the bone are loaded with collagen.

Collagen peptides are suitable for most people, especially those who are older and losing collagen each year. They are also safe for kids and teens to consume. It's recommended to ask your child's doctor before introducing collagen into their diet.

Collagen supplements are usually considered safe for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Before deciding to add a new supplement to your diet, you should consult your doctor.

When is the best time to take collagen?

Some wellness supplements work better when taken at a certain time of the day. For collagen powder , any time of day is a good time to take it. It has not been shown that collagen is more effective when taken in the morning, evening, with vitamin C, or on an empty stomach.

Some people like to take it before a workout since collagen peptides usually contain added protein. Others take it in the morning by adding the powder to their daily cup of coffee.

What are the different ways to use collagen supplements?

Many different types of collagen products are available, from collagen powders to drinks and topical creams, which vary in formulations, sources and effectiveness.

Some collagen supplements contain collagen derived from animal sources, while others use marine-based collagen.

Topical options include skincare products like serums and creams. Oral supplements include powders, gummies and capsules. Collagen powder is easy to use because you can add it to any meal or drink.

Oral supplements are believed to be absorbed better in the body. Topical application may be less effective since collagen is not naturally found on the skin’s surface but in the deeper layers.

What are natural sources of collagen production?

The collagen used in supplements can come from a few different animal sources. Collagen peptides are usually derived from the skin, bones and connective tissues of cows, pigs, chickens and fish. It’s also present in eggs, particularly the eggshell membranes.

In addition, vitamin C, proline, copper, glycine and zinc are nutrients that support the production of collagen. Good sources of these nutrients include cashews, chickpeas, asparagus and kiwi.

Omega-3 fatty acids can also support the production and maintenance of collagen in the body. Good sources of omega-3s include fatty fish, chia seeds, walnuts and flaxseeds.

Do I need to take vitamin C with collagen?

Although there is a common belief that taking vitamin C alongside collagen is essential to maximize the benefits of collagen supplements, this is not entirely true. While vitamin C plays a crucial role in collagen synthesis, it's not a mandatory addition to collagen supplements.

Vitamin C is known as a collagen builder because it promotes the production of cells called fibroblasts. Our skin contains fibroblasts, which secrete collagen to maintain healthy fibrous connective tissues.

Vitamin C can help your body produce collagen but does not aid in the absorption of collagen. In some of the collagen supplements we listed, you’ll find added vitamin C to help boost collagen production.

What is hyaluronic acid?

Hyaluronic acid is a natural substance found in the body, mainly in the skin, eyes and joints. In the skin, hyaluronic acid plays a crucial role in maintaining moisture levels and keeping it hydrated, supple and plump. However, as we age, our natural levels of hyaluronic acid tend to decline, which can lead to dryness, fine lines and wrinkles.

What are collagen peptides?

Collagen fibers are normally too large to be absorbed into the body or permeate the skin’s outer layers. Because of this, collagen is broken down into shorter, more easily absorbed chains.

Oral supplements contain collagen peptides for optimized absorption and health benefits. The amino acids in collagen peptides provide the building blocks your body needs to maintain collagen protein and produce new collagen.

What does hydrolyzed collagen mean?

Hydrolyzed collagen refers to collagen that has undergone a process of breaking down the larger collagen molecules into smaller peptides more easily absorbed by the body. This process results in a highly bioavailable collagen form and more readily digested than non-hydrolyzed collagen.

Hydrolyzed collagen peptides have a low molecular weight, making it more soluble in hot and cold liquids. It can be easily added to foods and beverages without affecting their texture or taste.

What are stem cells?

stem cell is a special type of cell that has the ability to develop into many different cell types. They naturally have antioxidant properties. Stem cells nourish skin cells which promotes cell turnover and increases the production of collagen.

They can be sourced from plants or animals. Stem cells are present in many skincare products that aim to restore skin quality. Applying a serum or moisturizer with stem cells daily could result in improved skin texture and fewer wrinkles.

Conclusion

Collagen supplements’ primary purpose is to boost collagen levels, which helps promote healthier skin, stronger bones and improved joint function. With so many potential health benefits, it's no wonder why collagen supplements have become increasingly popular in recent years.

Whether you prefer bovine or marine collagen, there's a collagen supplement for you. And from collagen-infused coffee to smoothies and baked goods, there are countless ways to make collagen a delicious and enjoyable part of your daily routine.

Always choose a high-quality collagen supplement from a trusted source and follow the recommended dosage. With a little patience and persistence, you'll be on your way to glowing skin, strong hair and healthy joints in no time.

