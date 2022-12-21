Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale starts soon and you can save up to 75%

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If the thought of the Christmas shopping season coming to an end has you wishing it was Black Friday again, Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale is here to make your holiday wishes come true!

Beginning Christmas Day online and Dec. 26 in stores, the Semi-Annual Sale includes 75% off select products with new deals and markdowns every week of the sale.

While Bath & Body Works does not say how long the sale will last, previous semi-annual sales have lasted for around four weeks. If you have specific items in mind, however, you may want to shop early to make sure your favorites don’t sell out.

The sale is your last chance to stock up on your favorite holiday and winter scents before they’re gone until next year, along with scents perfect for New Year’s Eve, like Champagne Toast and Smoked Vanilla Whiskey. Of course, it’s also a great time to use any gift cards you got for Christmas!

While we don’t know for sure which items will be on sale or what you’ll find for 75% off, we do know some of the items that will be featured, including three new celestial-inspired scents and the return of five most-requested nostalgic fragrances. You can also get an early start on spring smells with Whipped Rose and Vanilla, Pink Lily and Bamboo and Blackberry and Basil.

Take a look at some other scents that will be included in the sale:

Cucumber Melon

One of the five most-requested nostalgic fragrances returning for the semi-annual sale is Cucumber Melon.

With fragrance notes of cucumber, honeydew, cantaloupe, grapefruit and “sheer woods,” you’ll find the scent in a soap, fragrance mist, body cream, hand sanitizer and more.

Sapphire Moon

One of the three new celestial-inspired scents, Sapphire Moon is hitting stores just in time for mercury in retrograde (which takes place from Dec. 28-Jan. 18, in case you needed to know). Sapphire Moon has fragrance notes of pear, freesia and musk.

The other two scents include Prismatic Stars, which has fragrance notes of raspberry, plum and cashmere, and Golden Eclipse, which features scents of berries, blossoms and woods. You’ll find all three of these in a body cream, fragrance mist, shower gel and body lotion.

Twas the Night Before Christmas

While we can’t promise Bath & Body Works’ entire Christmas collection will be on sale, there’s a good chance you’ll find many of the products marked down now that the season is over.

Along with returning scents like Fresh Balsam, new scents this year include Twas the Night Before Christmas, available as a Wallflower refill, room spray, single-wick candle or 3-wick candle. The scent has fragrance notes of “Santa’s fresh-baked cookies and a warm mug of milk,” plus cinnamon and nutmeg, according to the description.

Will you be shopping the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.