TMJ4 News Mug Shot Policy

Below is TMJ4 News' policy on the use of mug shots in our news coverage:

- It is the general policy of TMJ4 News not to use mug shots unless there is a specific content or storytelling need.

- TMJ4 will generally not use a mug shot for basic "picture" identification purposes.

- Any use of a mug shot needs to be approved by a news manager.

- Generic use of mug shots can feed into a variety of stereotypes.

- The pictures we show, the video/media we use, the sound we choose, and the words we use have an impact on our audiences.

- We should not use a mug shot as a personal picture in a story unless there is a specific content or storytelling need – and again, only upon approval of a manager.