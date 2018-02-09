TaTiana Cash is excited to be closer to home. Native to Toledo, Ohio, she loves the city and can't wait to explore Milwaukee. Having declared at age 6 to be the future spokesperson for Gatorade, the dream of being in front of the camera never died.

Throughout elementary and high school she always managed to put herself in the limelight. She anchored the school's morning announcements, participated in speech team, musicals, talent competitions, and scholarship pageants. She even landed a spot on Buckeye Cable System Network TV's Spirit Squad, appearing in commercials, making public appearances, and other promotional duties.

TaTiana majored in Public Relations and Electronic Media; minored in Gender & Diversity Studies at Xavier University, in Cincinnati, OH. Upon graduation, she began working as production assistant for NBC's WLWT News 5. After a year, TaTiana traveled to Bismarck, North Dakota to work as the Education Reporter for NBC's KFYR-TV. Having worked for 16 months in one of the coldest states in the nation, TaTiana says she's no stranger to cold, windy, freezing temperatures. Looking to shorten her normal 19 hour drive home, TaTiana found a place here in TODAY'S WTMJ newsroom.

In her spare time TaTiana enjoys hanging out with family and friends, writing poetry, working out, reading, traveling and being an active member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated.