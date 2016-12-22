Today's Storm Team 4cast

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FRIDAY FROM NOON TO MIDNIGHT

FOR DODGE, FOND DU LAC, JEFFERSON, SHEBOYGAN & WASHINGTON COUNTY**

We'll have a couple storm systems in play as we close out the work week and head into the Holiday weekend. Today will mild and quiet with clouds this morning and sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures hold steady in the 30s through the day with some melting snow. Tonight's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s.

Friday starts quiet but snow develops in the afternoon and carries into Friday night. Snow amounts will be hampered by the mild temperatures but a couple inches of wet and slushy snow is likely. Friday evening's commute could be a little dicey. The next storm system is on the way later this weekend. First, we'll start with just some drizzle or freezing drizzle late Saturday. Then, just drizzle is likely Christmas Day as we warm well into the 40s. Finally, a heavier rain then moves in Christmas Night and into Monday morning. We can expect a lot of melting snow during this period.

