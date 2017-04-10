***SEVERE T'STORM WATCH FOR DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, WAUKESHA FROM 1:45PM THROUGH 10PM***

A complex storm system is crossing the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Low pressure will be tracking through Wisconsin today. It will drag a cold front through the region and act as a trigger for more scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and early evening. Any storms which do pop up have the potential to produce strong winds and hail along with the usual downpour of rain. Readings will still surge to near 70 degrees, particularly with the help of any sunshine breaking through the clouds. Then, however, a much chillier and drier air mass will quickly take hold of our weather. Temperatures on Tuesday could be almost 25 degrees colder with the maximum mercury in the upper 40s. The strong winds should also subside heading into Tuesday. As high pressure pushes in, more sunshine will be the order by midweek.