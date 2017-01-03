Elkhorn girl qualifies for NFL Pro Bowl competition

With the Green Bay Packers officially in the playoffs, a 7-year-old Elkhorn has football dreams of her own, traveling to the Pro Bowl in Orlando to compete in the Punt, Pass and Kick Competition.



Jesse Demarasse is a team champion after competing in the PP&K at Lambeau Field on December 4.



The NFL is paying for her trip to Walt Disney World Resort.



After competing locally, her PP&K score based on distance and accuracy qualified her for the Lambeau field competition.

Jesse’s mom, Kayla, competed in the PP&K when she was 15 and she couldn’t be happier for her daughter.

“It’s so exciting,” Kayla said. “It was nice to see her take my reins and go forward with it.”

The PP&K competition is for kids aged 6-15. It was established in 1961, and is the oldest NFL Youth Football program.

Participants start off in local competition and then advance to state and national.

Jesse has already shared the news with her classmates says she's nervous about the competition

.When she isn’t playing or watching football, Jesse says she likes to play hockey.