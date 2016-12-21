Zoo Interchange project: How are things going?

The Zoo Interchange project has been in full swing for two years now and still has two more to go.

As the Wisconsin Department of Transportation just passes the halfway of the entire Zoo Interchange project, DOT says they were able to accomplish a list of goals they had for the project.

Ryan Luck, SE Freeway Construction Chief for the Wis DOT says, "We've met all our goals and we're feeling really good about where we are in the construction schedule."

Some of the goals they've hit this year include:

East leg of the Zoo interchange

Major ramp from NB 894 to 94 WB

The Center St. bridge was completed early, in time for this school year

Both zipper merges were removed and work completed there all before Thanksgiving.

Construction looks like it will start 2017 on a good foot.

Listen to 620WTMJ's full story above.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.