Wisconsin's Steve Stricker makes cut at the Masters

Wisconsin native Steve Stricker has advanced to the weekend at the Masters tournament after shooting a 75-73 on Thursday and Friday at Augusta.

Stricker sits at four-over after two rounds, eight shots behind leaders Charlie Hoffman, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler.

Stricker, who was born in Edgerton, Wis., now resides in Madison. He has 12 career PGA Tour victories. He now plays professionally on he PGA Champions Tour.

