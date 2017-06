U.S. Open week is here! The gates at Erin Hills opened for patrons for the first time Monday as the players continue their practice rounds in the lead-up to the 117th U.S. Open Championship.

Here is everything you need to know for the week ahead.

1. Fan Information

The USGA released plenty of fan information regarding the schedule, parking, phone policies, and more.

2. Past U.S. Open champs are grouped together.

The previous three U.S. Open champions - Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, and Martin Kaymer - have been paired together for the first two rounds of the tournament.

3. The merchandise tent is sweet.

The merchandise tent is loaded with tons of gear and goodies to commemorate the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. A must-see for all Wisconsin golf fans.

4. The players have much love for Wisconsin.

Rickie Fowler is diving head first into Wisconsin sports with his Packers-themed golf bag.

5. Speaking of the Cheesehead state, Wisconsin's own Steve Stricker qualified!

Stricker, a Wisconsin native, snuck into the U.S. Open by winning a sectional qualifying tournament in Memphis last week.

6. Erin Hills has become a small city...

The USGA has worked tirelessly to build up the golf course into a place that can hold America's championship.

7. ...And the small city has some mind-boggling numbers.

There are 100,000 hot dogs!

8. The Vegas odds for the tournament are in.

Johnson, the defending champion, is the odds-on favorite in 2017.

9. Dustin Johnson has been preparing for Erin Hills for over a week.

TMJ4's Lance Allan spoke with the world's top golfer as Johnson got a feel for the course.