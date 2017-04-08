Kenosha businessman makes historic golf movie

A local Kenosha businessman has quite the story to tell.

Jim Kreutzer is the creator, producer and developer of "Tommy's Honour," based on the dramatic true story of Old Tom Morris, Young Tom Morris, and the birth of golf at St. Andrews in the 1860's.

Golf, love, class distinction and rising above your circumstances and problems all covered in this award winning movie that stars Jurassic Park's Sam Neill, Guardians of the Galaxy's Ophelia Lovibond and directed by Jason Connery, the son of Sean Connery. Check out the videos to see TODAY'S TMJ4's Lance Allan's one-on-one interview with Kreutzer and to get a sneak peek of the movie that debuts April 14.

Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!