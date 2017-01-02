Follow our day-long second screen, including the game, and listen on your desktop computer (click here to listen) or on-air on 620 WTMJ while watching on TODAY'S TMJ4 and NBC26. Also chime in at halftime during our Packers Second Screen Facebook Live.

Pregame updates

Pregame story

The Green Bay Packers have been here before. A lot.

Five of the past six years, the Green Bay Packers been in this exact position. They have played a Week 17 divisional game with something at stake. They've won three of those showdowns, and have never missed the playoffs due to the results of one of those games.

Tonight, when the Packers go into the site of past miracles and battle the Lions, it happens again. But we won't know the complete stakes until about 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Sure, we know that the winner of this game earns the NFC North crown.

But if Washington falls in their showdown with the New York Giants, the Packers will already have a wild card berth at worst.

If Washington wins, then the stakes become higher: Win or your season is over.

Both teams will launch offensive assaults, as both are prone to producing high point totals with Aaron Rodgers and company on Green Bay's side, and Matthew Stafford and his co-horts on the other.

The Packers have scored 30-plus points in three straight games and have scored no fewer than 21 in their last 10.

Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, is an MVP candidate, and his teams have produced eight comebacks this year. Their defense has given up fewer than 20 points in six of their last seven games.

However, they have lost two straight games to NFC powerhouses New York and Dallas, and perhaps are facing one tonight.

All the marbles are at stake.

Stay tuned. Have your stress relief ready. This will be fun.