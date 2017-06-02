Packers QB Aaron Rodgers joins Instagram

Well Packers fans, it finally happened. Aaron Rodgers has joined Instagram.

Rodgers is already incredibly popular on Twitter, with 3.3 million followers. It's no question why either, as his wit and charm can be very entertaining.

The same goes for Instagram.

In his first post, Rodgers can be seen draining some jumpers to Phil Collins' 'In the Air Tonight,' all while wearing the jersey of Golden State's Zaza Pachulia.

Getting my shots up before game 1. #midrange #lostArt #onlyMidrange #ZaZa #firstpostever @kingjames @stephencurry30 #drewgooden #nbafinals A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Jun 1, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

His Instagram profile picture doesn't disappoint either-- it's him as a Jedi.

The force is strong with this one. You can follow him here.