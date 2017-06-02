Packers QB Aaron Rodgers joins Instagram

Fair
SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts during the first half of the 2015 NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Well Packers fans, it finally happened. Aaron Rodgers has joined Instagram.
Rodgers is already incredibly popular on Twitter, with 3.3 million followers. It's no question why either, as his wit and charm can be very entertaining.
The same goes for Instagram.
In his first post, Rodgers can be seen draining some jumpers to Phil Collins' 'In the Air Tonight,' all while wearing the jersey of Golden State's Zaza Pachulia.
Getting my shots up before game 1. #midrange #lostArt #onlyMidrange #ZaZa #firstpostever @kingjames @stephencurry30 #drewgooden #nbafinalsA post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on
Jun 1, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT
His Instagram profile picture doesn't disappoint either-- it's him as a Jedi.
The force is strong with this one. You can follow him here.