The Packers Hall of Fame will offer guided tours starting Tuesday.

"A Walk Through History" tours will provide in-depth information about Packers history to fans and visitors and will be led by a Lambeau Field tour guide. After the tour, guests will have additional time to view the Hall of Fame.

Ticket prices range from $14 to $20.

The first two tours will be Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Advanced registration is required.To register, click here.

