Packers fans feel the holiday spirit

Lambeau Field was packed with Green Bay Packers fans filled with the holiday spirit Saturday.

From the moment you stepped foot inside the stadium, you could feel the Christmas spirit. Right outside the stadium, tailgaters made a snowman with frosted green cupcake eyes and a gumdrop smile.

“We keep changing the hat on the snowman. It goes from a Packers hat to a Minnesota hat. But every time we put the Minnesota hat we take it away,” one fan said.

That’s because the Packers were leading throughout the game, and fans were already setting their hearts on the playoffs.

“I want a Packers Super Bowl!” another fan said.Christmas wishes do indeed come true, as the Packers won the game on a balmy day, considering the calendar.

“This is amazing. It is almost January and we are sitting outside watching a Packer game,” fan Marissa Buchta said.

Fans who watched from the tailgate zone didn’t mind being outside.“I gave my kids tickets to go to game for Christmas Eve and I’m out here waiting for them,” said Victoria Evers.

For many Wisconsinites, Christmas means watching a Packers game with their dads and grandfathers.

“He instilled a positive attitude within all of us and such and the family tradition was to sit down on Sundays and watch Packer football,” said Stephen Ewell.

Others are just starting a Packers game tradition, yet are debating whether it will be this holiday game.

“Oh, I don’t know about Christmas Eve, it didn’t score a lot of points with mom and grandma. But we’re having a great time and it was a beautiful day,” said Holly Guist.

Green Bay Packer fans say it by far is one of the most memorable games of the year.