A win on Sunday against the Lions would make the Packers the NFC North division champions. But Nelson admits the team isn’t looking at this as a must-win.
“It’s another road game, another division game that will be a tough, hard-fought battle,” he adds. “We just have to go out and execute and perform.”
For the full conversation with Nelson, click on the Soundcloud player above.
