Packers fans across the state are hoping the Green and Gold help make their New Year’s celebration that much sweeter this weekend.

As for Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson, making a New Year’s resolution isn’t top of mind.

“I don’t have any besides make the playoffs,” Nelson told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News during All Things Packers. “That’s about it. Hopefully we’ll make that come true the first day.”

A win on Sunday against the Lions would make the Packers the NFC North division champions. But Nelson admits the team isn’t looking at this as a must-win.

“It’s another road game, another division game that will be a tough, hard-fought battle,” he adds. “We just have to go out and execute and perform.”

For the full conversation with Nelson, click on the Soundcloud player above.

