New Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy has earned $55,000 after coming in under his 250-lb weight limit, per a clause in his contract.

Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy passed his weigh-in today, per source. Should collect his $55K for being 250 lb or below. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 12, 2017

Last month, Lacy also earned $55,000 when he beat his 255-lb weight goal by two pounds.

Lacy signed a one-year deal with Seattle in the offseason after only playing in five games for the Packers in 2016.